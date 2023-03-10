Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 47F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.