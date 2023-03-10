Four local wrestlers advanced through the first day of Thursday’s PIAA Class AA Individual Wrestling Championships into the quarterfinals.
Bentworth and Frazier both had two wrestlers win their opening bouts at Hersheypark Arena.
The Bearcats’ Chris Vargo pinned Pen Argyl’s Collin Ramsey in 5:17 to win his opening bout at 127 pounds. Vargo wrestles Montoursville’s David Kennedy in the quarterfinals.
Teammate Vitali Daniels won a 7-3 decision in his 215-pound opening bout against Faith Christian’s Mark Effendian. Daniels faces Fort Leboeuf’s Dan Church in the quarterfinals.
Frazier’s Run Lawrence needed only 1:16 to pin Milton’s Cale Bastian. Lawrence wrestles Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones in the 189-pound quarterfinals.
The Commodores’ Ryan Celaschi won a 6-3 decision at 152 pounds against Girard’s Story Buchanan. Celaschi faces Faith Christian’s Cael Weidemoyer in the quarterfinals.
Mount Pleasant’s Dylan Pitzer and Jamison Poklembo will battle through the consolation brackets after suffering losses on the opening day of wrestling.
Pitzer dropped a 6-2 decision to Berks Catholic’s Brody Kline in the second round at 215 pounds. Pitzer opened with a 6-2 decision against Catasququa’s Chad Beller. Pitzer wrestles Port Allegany’s Miska Young in a second-round consolation bout.
Poklembo lost a 1-0 decision to Midd-West’s Conner Heckman in his opening bout at 133 pounds. Poklembo stayed alive with an 11-0 major decision against Salisbury’s John Samy. Poklembo faces Chestnut Ridge’s Mason Weyant in the second round of consolations.
Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish also remains alive in the 152-pound consolation round. Berish opened with a 5-2 decision over Berks Catholic’s Carmine Lenzi. Berish was sent to the consolation bracket after he was edged by North East’s Steffan Lynch, 1-0. He wrestles West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler in a second round consolation bout.
