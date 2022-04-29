Fans of high school track & field will have plenty opportunities Saturday to watch area athletes perform with three county meets on the schedule.
The Fayette County Coaches Association Championship will be held at Uniontown’s Bill Power Stadium with field events beginning at 9 a.m. and trials on the track starting at 10.
All seven of the county’s programs, plus Belle Vernon, are expected to field athletes.
Three of four MVPs return to defend their titles.
Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo had a record-breaking day on her run to the girls Track MVP, winning gold in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 in meet record times.
Laurel Highlands’ Mia Pierce won the javelin, placed second in the discus, and was third in the shot put to edge Connellsville’s Isabella Roebuck for field honors.
Albert Gallatin’s Bruno Fabrycki won the long jump and triple jump for top field honors. He also finished second in the 200.
The run for the Track MVP is wide open with the graduation of Connellsville’s Ky’ron Craggette.
Laurel Highlands’ Ella Ciez (high jump), Payton Chester (long jump), Isabella Pulice (pole vault), Vincent Blout (300 intermediate hurdles), Brownsville’s Malaree Duggan-Hudock (triple jump), Connellsville’s Roebuck (shot put, discus) and Nathan Reese (shot put), Uniontown’s Brandon Hebda (800, 1600), Payton Hostetler (400), and Gaberiel Ranker (discus), and Albert Gallatin’s Quentin Larkin (javelin) also return to defend their county titles.
The girls pole vault features a pair of 10-foot vaulters, Laurel Highlands’ Jaden Brambly and Belle Vernon’s Sienna Steebler.
Ringgold, California and Waynesburg Central travel to Peters Township for the Washington/Greene County Championship.
The 99th boys and 42nd girls WCCA Championship will be held at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
Athletes from Yough, Southmoreland, Mount Pleasant, and Monessen join the other athletes from Westmoreland County for the annual championship.
