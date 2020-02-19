Gavin Guern won the bronze medal last year at the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championships and that’s where the Elizabeth Forward senior is seeded for Friday’s final at South Park High School.
Ringgold’s Jonnie McDuffie placed sixth last year and the junior is seeded sixth entering the 2020 championships.
The Warriors’ Andrew Palmer and Laurel Highlands’ Joe Holp are also seeking a berth on the awards podium.
Two girls are also seeking a medal in their first trip to the WPIAL championship. Mount Pleasant freshman Paige Richter is seeded seventh, despite not having a board at home meets, and Ringgold sophomore Brooke Mihalik is 13th.
A quartet of Connellsville senior divers will be making their final appearance in the WPIAL Class AAA Diving Championships, and so will their coach, Tammy Nedrow.
Nedrow is stepping down after the Class AAA final on Saturday at North Allegheny after a decade of coaching at Connellsville.
The Falcons’ Ian Palaisa is seeded 11th, Devin Thomas is 14th and Colby Mastowski is 17th, while Morgan Lukaesko is situated in eighth.
The first round consists of five dives. The semifinal round has three more rounds and the finals have three attempts for a total of 11 dives. The top six boys and girls in Class AA advance to the state finals at Bucknell University, while the top five in Class AAA automatically advance.
