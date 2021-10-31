Beth-Center played its way into the WPIAL football playoffs with a 32-22 Century Conference victory over visiting Waynesburg Central on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (2-6) finished fourth with a conference record of 2-3. The Raiders finish the season with a 1-5 conference record and an overall mark of 2-7.
Beth-Center outscored Waynesburg in the second half, 18-8.
Ethan Varesko caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dominick Revi in the third quarter. Varesko scored on a 3-yard run and Revi hit Tyler Berish on a 24-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Varesko ran for 102 yards on 18 carries and caught two passes for 36 yards. Revi completed three passes for 80 yards.
The Raiders' Marcus Bolz scored on a 9-yard run with 14 seconds left in the game.
Beth-Center led 14-0 after the first quarter on a Revi 1-yard run and Tyler Debnar's 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Waynesburg responded with 14 points in the second quarter. Breydon Woods ran 54 yards for one score and Nate Kirby plunged into the end zone from one yard for a touchdown.
Woods ran for 152 yards on 24 carries. Kirby completed 12-of-24 passes for 71 yards. Devon Cowell caught seven passes for 47 yards.
Albert Gallatin 15, Spring Mills 7 -- Shawn Loring rambled for 143 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Albert Gallatin wrapped up its season with a win at Spring Mills (W.Va.).
The Colonials had already set the program single-season mark for wins and finished with a 7-2 record. AG is a combined 17-6 in the past three season.
The Cardinals (4-5) took a 7-0 lead with 7:19 left in the second quarter with Max Anderson’s touchdown pass to Tyrell Denson and Hayden Pack’s extra point.
The Colonials' defense would hold the hosts off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Albert Gallatin waited until the final play of the first half to pull even with Bruno Fabrycki scoring on an 11-yard run and Jace Bowers booting the extra point to make it 7-7.
The score remained tied until Loring’s 6-yard touchdown run with 8:07 remaining in the game. Loring also ran in the 2-point conversion.
Caleb Matzus-Chapman gave AG two 100-yard rushers in the game with 117 yards. Quentin Larkin completed 2 of 4 passes for 75 yards with both completions going to Fabrycki, who also ran for 56 yards.
Southmoreland 28, South Park 14 -- Southmoreland scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to clinch an Interstate Conference playoff berth with a victory at South Park.
The Scotties (7-3) finish second in the conference with a 4-2 record. The Eagles finish 2-4 in the conference and 2-7 overall.
Anthony McGovern had a hand in all three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He hit Josh Bass for a 31-yard touchdown pass at 9:36 to tie the game at 14-14. Govern ran for a 10-yard score at 4:58 for the lead and added a 3-yard insurance touchdown at 2:28.
Govern ran for 89 yards on 17 carries and completed 14-of-20 passes for 141 yards. Bass caught five passes for 66 yards.
The Scotties' Isaac Trout opened the scoring on a 4-yard run at 6:24 in the first quarter. Harper Conroy's 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sudduth three minutes later tied the game.
Adam Johnson gave the Eagles the lead at 2:18 of the third quarter when he gathered up a mishandled pitch and raced 40 yards to the end zone.
Johnson ran for 66 yards on 13 carries. Conroy completed just 3-of-16 passes for 60 yards.
South Allegheny 21, Mount Pleasant 7 -- South Allegheny played its way into an Interstate Conference playoff berth with a victory over visiting Mount Pleasant.
The Gladiators (4-6) finish fourth with a conference record of 4-3. The Vikings (5-4) are third with a conference record of 3-2.
South Allegheny led 14-0 at halftime on 5-yard scoring runs by Akell Carrington and Kavan Markwood.
Markwood made it 21-0 early in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run.
Tyler Reese scored on a 20-yard run for Mount Pleasant with 6:39 left in the game.
Elizabeth Forward 49, Yough 8 -- Zion White threw three touchdown passes to lead Elizabeth Forward to a victory over visiting Yough in Interstate Conference play.
The Warriors finish with a 6-0 record in the Interstate Conference and an 8-2 overall mark. Yough ends the season 1-5 in the conference and 1-9 overall.
White opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Keilly Rush. He also tossed scoring passes of 63 and 25 yards to Zach Boyd later in the first quarter. White completed 4-of-7 passes for 138 yards.
DaVontay Brownfield scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter.
The Warriors added three touchdowns in the second quarter.
Sam McDonald plunged in from a yard out and Johnny Dinapoli had a 12-yard touchdown run. Boyd returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kaden Bizzozero caught an 8-yard pass from Raidon Kuroda for Yough in the fourth quarter.
Charleroi 33, Frazier 6 -- Brendan Harps threw four touchdown passes to lead Charleroi to a Century Conference victory over visiting Frazier.
Harps had touchdown passes of 21 and 16 yards to Brennen Shannon, a 36-yard scoring pass to Terrance Woods and a 6-yard pass to Nikko Pellegrini for a touchdown. Harps completed 10-of-13 passes for 169 yards. He also scored on a 1-yard run.
The Cougars finish 2-4 in the conference and 2-7 overall.
Domenic Taranto gave Frazier (0-4, 0-9) the early lead on a 22-yard touchdown run. Braydon Boggs completed 12-of-20 passes for 119 yards.
West Greene 31, Mapletown 12 -- West Greene capped an undefeated Tri-County South Conference season with a victory at Mapletown.
The Pioneers finish with a 7-0 conference record and overall mark of 8-2. The Maples, the fourth-place team, close with a 4-3 conference record and overall mark of 6-4.
Colin Brady sparked the West Greene offense with 153 yards rushing on 22 carries. He gave the Pioneers the lead at 8:42 of the first quarter on a 62-yard run.
West Greene's Wes Whipkey had three touchdown passes, all to Dalton Lucey, in the second half. The pair connected on a 59-yard score in the third quarter, and combined on touchdown passes of 10 and 17 yards in the fourth quarter. Whipkey completed 7-of-17 passes for 134 yards and one interception. Lucey had four receptions for 109 yards.
Landan Stevenson tied the game on a 2-yard run with 5:34 to go in the first quarter.
West Greene regained the lead on Hunter Hamilton's 5-yard run at 9:55. Mapletown tied the game at 1:28 on Max Vanata's 38-yard touchdown pass to Stevenson.
Stevenson ran for 74 yards and caught five passes for 104 yards. Vanata completed 13-of-18 passes for 189 yards.
Carmichaels 40, Jefferson-Morgan 6 -- Carmichaels closed the Tri-County South Conference schedule with a victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
Trenton Carter once again led the way for the Mikes (6-1, 8-2) with touchdown runs of 10, 29 and 6 yards, plus a 10-yard touchdown pass to Alec Anderson.
Michael Stewart had touchdown runs of 25 and 5 yards for Carmichaels.
The Rockets end the season 1-6 in the conference and 1-9 overall.
California 65, Bentworth 6 -- California scored 45 points in the first quarter and rolled to a victory in a Tri-County South Conference game at Bentworth.
The Trojans improve to 4-2 in the conference and 6-2 overall. The Bearcats close the season with a 1-6 conference record and overall mark of 2-7.
Hunter Assad had touchdown passes of 8, 84, 38 and 58 in the first quarter. Damani Stafford had two rushing touchdowns, and Spencer Petrucci returned a fumble 22 yards for a score.
Assad completed all six pass attempts for 190 yards. Stafford ran for 94 yards on eight carries.
Addison Panepinto had a 5-yard touchdown run and Stafford returned an interception 15 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Zach Geletei closed the scoring for California with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Seth Adams scored on an 8-yard run for the Bearcats.
Woodland Hills 42, Connellsville 7 -- Deontae Williams ran for three touchdowns to lead Woodland Hills to a road victory at Connellsville in Big East Conference action.
Brandon Jones and Elijah Nesby also had rushing touchdowns for the Wolverines (3-2, 4-6). DeVaughn McClinton returned an interception return 32 yards for a touchdown.
Anthony Piasecki hit Jason McBride for an 8-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter for the Falcons (0-5, 0-10).
Trinity 28, Ringgold 7 -- Trinity scored the first touchdown of the game and the last three for a Big Eight Conference victory at Ringgold.
Ringgold took a 7-6 lead in the first quarter on John Polefko's 5-yard touchdown run.
The Hillers (2-4, 3-7) regained the lead in the second quarter for a 14-7 halftime lead. The visitors scored once in the third quarter and added another score in the fourth quarter.
Polefko led the Rams (0-6, 3-7) with 85 yards rushing. Landon Oslowski gained 64 yards on the ground, leaving him 18 yards short of 1,000 career rushing yards.
