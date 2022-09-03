Landan Stevenson topped 4,000 career rushing yards Friday night to spark Mapletown to a 49-8 non-conference victory over visiting Frazier.
Stevenson gained 195 yards on just 10 carries and scored rushing touchdowns of 2, 11, 49, 39, 34 and 33 yards. He also completed a pass of 17 yards to A.J. Vanata, and added five extra points and a two-point run.
Brody Evans scored the seventh touchdown for the Maples (2-0) on a 44-yard punt return.
The Commodores (0-2) avoided the shutout when Austin Wilson scored on a 7-yard run with 7:30 remaining in the game. Wilson was Frazier's leading rusher with 32 yards on four carries and caught one pass for 14 yards.
Hempfield 49, Connellsville 0 -- The Spartans shut visiting Connellsville for a non-conference victory.
Gino Caesar scored on runs of 21, 2, 41 and 2 yards, and gained 167 yards on the ground for Hempfield (2-0). Jake Phillips, Eli Binakowsky and Ethan Zontek also scored rushing touchdowns for the home team.
Phillips completed 8-of-14 passes for 131 yards. Ian Tuffs was the top receiver with four catches for 100 yards.
California 48, Charleroi 0 -- The visiting Trojans shut out the Cougars for a non-section road victory.
Jake Layhue scored on runs of 20 and 1 yards, and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Caden Powell. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 103 yards and ran for 69 yards on 10 carries.
Spencer Petrucci ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the first half. Zach Geletei returned the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 60 yards. Addison Panepinto added a 3-yard rushing touchdown and Lee Qualk scored on a 17-yard run.
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Waynesburg Central 8 -- Cole Jones scored all of the Rockets points with two touchdowns, a two-point conversion run and an extra-point kick in a non-conference win at Waynesburg.
After a scoreless first half, Cole connected with Ewing Jamison on an 80-yard touchdown pass with 7:28 left in the third quarter and his two-point run made it 8-0. The score came one play after Jase Bedilion intercepted a pass at the goal line to snuff out a Raiders drive.
Waynesburg tied it with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter on Chase Fox's 7-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion pass to Trent Zupper.
Cole put Jefferson-Morgan ahead with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:12 left and added the extra point. The score came one play after Cole completed a fourth-and-14 pass for 30 yards to Houston Guesman.
Guesman sealed the game with an interception which allowed the Rockets to run out the clock.
Jones completed 6 of 12 passes for 136 yards.
Fox led Waynesburg, which played the second half without injured running back Breydon Woods, with 108 yards on 14 attempts.
Albert Gallatin 37, Carrick 8 -- Cyrus Potkul rushed for 140 yards with three long touchdown runs as the Colonials rebounded from a season-opening loss to Connellsville with a lopsided victory at Carrick.
Caleb DeHaven also cracked the century mark as he ran for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Albert Gallatin (1-1).
Potkul opened the scoring with a 56-yard run and DeHaven ran in the two-point conversion with 1:42 left in the first quarter. DeHaven scored on a 3-yard run just 22 seconds later with Jace Bowers' two-point run making it 16-0.
The Colonials put up two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter with Potkul going in from 49 yards out and DeHaven from 39 yards out. Potkul adding a two-point run after the latter for a 30-0 halftime lead.
Potkul wrapped up AG's scoring with a 55-yard run early in the third quarter. Bowers booted the extra point.
Potkul and Bowers did their damage while only carrying the ball five times apiece. Bowers added 23 yards on three attempts, as the Colonials churned out 310 yards, all on the ground.
The Raiders averted the shutout when Rashod Woods scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter and added the two-point conversion run.
Albert Gallatin coach Drew Dindl improved his career record to 18-17, including an 18-7 mark as an independent.
Chartiers-Houston 31, West Greene 21 -- The Pioneers led 21-14 at halftime, but could not hold off a second-half rally by the visiting Bucs for a non-conference loss.
Colin Brady scored all three touchdowns for West Greene on runs of 79, 5 and 76 yards. Brady carried the ball 10 times for 178 yards.
Zeke Watkins scored two rushing touchdowns in the second half to rally Chartiers-Houston into the lead. Anthony Romano capped the scoring with a 27-yard field goal.
Mount Pleasant 35, Yough 7 -- Robbie Labuda scored on runs of 33, 64 and 4 yards, and converted all five extra points to lead the Vikings to a non-conference victory over the visiting Cougars.
Labuda carried the ball 18 times for 243 yards rushing.
Lane Golkosky scored on a 34-yard run for the Vikings.
Gavin Roebuck scored Yough's lone touchdown on an 8-yard run in the third quarter.
Burgettstown 38, Beth-Center 22 -- Sondre Christensen-Lunde threw touchdown passes of 19 and 10 yards, and ran three yards for a score -- all in the first half -- to lead the visiting Blue Devils to a non-conference road victory.
Burgettstown led 21-0, 24-8 and 31-8 at the quarter breaks. Rudy Brown scored on a 20-yard run and gained 128 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
The Bulldogs' Ethan Varesko caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Domonik Revi late in the third quarter. Tyler Debnar scored on a 5-yard run with 2:52 remaining in the game.
Revi completed 8-of-15 passes for 168 yards. Varesko caught three passes for 135 yards.
McGuffey 35, Ringgold 7 -- The Highlanders scored 35 unanswered points for a non-conference home victory over the Rams.
Junior Bethea spotted Ringgold the early lead when he returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.
McGuffey's Philip McCuen tied the game on a 10-yard run.
Kyle Brookman gave the Highlanders the lead in the second quarter on a 6-yard run and added to the advantage a little later on a 34-yard scoring pass from McCuen.
Brookman carried the ball 13 times for 120 yards.
McCuen added to the lead on a 12-yard run in the third quarter. Dylan Droboj completed the unanswered run later in the quarter on a 2-yard run.
Ligonier Valley 27, Southmoreland 18 -- Haden Sierocky scored three touchdowns as the Rams (2-0) built a 21-0 lead and held off the host Scotties in a non-conference game.
Sierocky scored on a 19-yard run in the first quarter and on a nine-yard pass from Broderick Schreyer early in the second quarter. Schreyer added a 32-yard touchdown pass to Logan Johnston with 2:33 left in the first half and Hunter Carr's third extra point made it 21-0.
Southmoreland cracked the scoreboard with 31.1 seconds left in the half on Trey Whetsel's 1-yard touchdown run but Sierocky returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a score to make it 27-6.
The Scotties (0-2) pulled within 27-12 midway through the third quarter on Kaden Keefer's 7-yard touchdown pass to Ty Keffer.
Southmoreland's Austin Mough returned a fumble 70 yards for a score with 3:20 left in the game to slice the gap to nine but the Scotties could get no closer.
Sierocky rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries and had three receptions for 39 yards. Schreyer completed four of five passes for 72 yards.
Whetsel led the Scotties with 15 carries for 75 yards. Keefer connected on seven of 11 passes for 43 yards with four of those completions going to Keffer for 28 yards.
Elizabeth Forward 50, West Mifflin 14 -- The Warriors blew open a close game with a 28-point outburst in the third quarter to claim a non-conference win over the visiting Titans.
EF quarterback Zion White completed six of nine passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Boyd had three receptions for 99 yards and three scores, including one on a 29-yard halfback option pass from Charlie Nigut that put Elizabeth Forward (2-0) up 15-0 in the second quarter.
Johnny DiNapoli, who had nine carries for 46 yards, gave EF an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when he scored on a 3-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion.
West Mifflin's Tayshaun Miller scored on a 14-yard run in the second quarter to make it 15-7 at halftime.
DiNapoli started the third-quarter explosion with a 7-yard touchdown run and White followed with TD passes of 30 and 40 yards to White and 53 yards to Keilly Rush to put the hosts ahead 43-7.
Diego Magwood's 4-yard touchdown run and Jade Rollison-Manes' sixth extra-point kick in the fourth quarter finished up the scoring for the hosts.
West Mifflin's DelRon White scored on a 1-yard touchdown run later in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Wilmore led a balanced EF rushing attack with 52 yards on eight carries.
Cornell 35, Monessen 6 -- Tim Kershaw's 21-yard touchdown run was the lone score for the host Greyhounds in a non-conference loss to the Raiders 1-0).
Daevon Burke led Monessen (0-2) with 93 rushing yards on 11 carries.
