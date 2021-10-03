Mapletown regained the lead in the second quarter and its defense shut out visiting Monessen over the final three quarters as the Maples earned a key Tri-County South victory, 15-8, on Friday night.
The win gives a boost to Mapletown's playoff chances and knocked the Greyhounds out of a first-place tie in the conference.
Max Vanata found Brody Evans open for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 3:58 left in the first quarter. Landan Stevenson added the extra point.
But, the Greyhounds (2-1, 3-3) responded a minute later on Daevon Burke's 80-yard touchdown run. Anthony Crews' two-point run gave Monessen an 8-7 lead.
Stevenson scored the go-ahead -- and eventual winning -- touchdown at 9:41 of the second quarter when he sliced through the Monessen defense for a 26-yard scoring run. Mapletown faked the extra-point kick and Brody Evans hit Clay Menear with a two-point conversion pass to give Mapletown (1-2, 3-3) a 15-8 halftime lead.
Mapletown's defense made the seven-point advantage stand up.
Stevenson rushed for 112 yards on 29 carries. Vanata completed 3-of-4 passes for 11 yards.
Burke ran for a game-high 116 yards on 10 carries. Lorenzo Gardner completed 3-of-11 passes for 10 yards.
Bentworth 49, Jefferson-Morgan 48 -- The Bearcats stormed back from a 22-point third-quarter deficit to stun the visiting Rockets in a Tri-County South shootout.
Bentworth quarterback Seth Adams' 9-yard touchdown run and Brendan Taylor's extra point with 33 seconds left in the game gave the Bearcats their first lead of the night and the victory.
Adams tossed three touchdown passes and had three touchdown runs in rallying the Bearcats.
J-M's Cole Jones threw three touchdown passes, all to Colt Fowler, and ran for another in the loss. Fowler also returned a punt for a score.
Fowler sparked J-M to an early 14-0 lead with a 55-yard touchdown reception from Jones and a 32-yard punt return for a score.
Bentworth (1-2, 2-3) pulled even at 14-14 as Adams threw touchdown passes to Vitali Daniels of 34 yards late in the first quarter and 11 yards early in the second.
Fowler grabbed a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jones but Adams countered with a 62-yard TD throw to Caleb Peternel to tie it at 20-20 with 6:43 left in the first half.
That was enough time for the Rockets (1-2, 1-5) to put up two more touchdowns before intermission on another 37-yard pass by Jones to Fowler and a 60-yard fumble return by Collin Besceglia to make it 36-20.
Jefferson-Morgan took a seemingly comfortable 42-20 lead on Josh Wise's 5-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the third quarter.
The Bearcats kept coming, however.
Adams scored on touchdown runs of 12 and 14 yards as Bentworth whittled the gap to 42-35 heading into the fourth quarter, then pulled even on a 13-yard TD run by Peternel with 4:45 left in the game.
The Rockets quickly regained the lead on Jones' 11-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left but the Bearcats stopped the two-point conversion run to stay within six and set up the winning TD and PAT by Adams and Taylor, respectively.
Taylor converted on five of six extra point attempts with the last one being the most pressure-packed and important.
Southmoreland 41, Derry 0 -- Anthony Govern threw for one touchdown and ran for another in Southmoreland's non-conference home victory over Derry.
Govern hit Isaac Trout for a 13-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left in the third quarter and ran 22 yards for a score two minutes later. Govern completed 8-of-15 passes for 138 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran seven times for 42 yards.
Trout caught three passes for 40 yards and Trevell Clayton had three receptions for 61 yards.
Noah Phillips opened the scoring for the Scotties (4-2) on a 1-yard run three minutes into the game. Jeffrey Johnson added a 15-yard scoring run a couple minutes later.
Tray Whetsel picked up a fumbled snap at his 25-yard line and raced 75 yards for a touchdown with just 15 seconds left in the half.
Lily Wasmund closed the scoring when she powered into the end zone from a yard out with 5:49 left in the game. Wasmund became the first female player to ever score a touchdown for the Scotties.
Mount Pleasant 27, Yough 12 -- Mount Pleasant scored two touchdowns in the second half to pull away from Yough for a victory in Interstate Conference play.
Mount Pleasant's Aaron Alakson scored on a 73-yard run with 1:53 left in the third quarter, and Brant Garn caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Tyler Reese one minute into the fourth quarter.
Alakson opened the scoring for the Vikings (2-0, 4-2) on a 3-yard run at 9:14 of the first quarter.
Yough (0-3, 0-6) answered six minutes later on a one-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Bizzozero from Tristan Waldier.
Alakson scored on a 20-yard run to make the score 13-7 at 7:24 of the second quarter. Alakson led all rushers with 153 yards on only eight carries.
The Cougars closed the gap to 13-12 on Waldier's 8-yard pass to Levi Gebadlo with 3:22 left in the half. Waldier completed 14-of-30 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Elizabeth Forward 48, South Park 0 -- Elizabeth Forward shut out visiting South Park for an Interstate Conference victory.
Zion White threw touchdown passes of 45 and 22 yards for the Warriors (2-0, 4-2). Zach Boyd caught a 22-yard touchdown pass and returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kyle Flournoy had touchdown runs of 14 and 10 yards. Johnny Dinapoli (18) and Charlie Nigut (17) also had touchdown runs.
The Eagles go to 2-1 in the conference and 2-3 overall.
Franklin Regional 36, Connellsville 0 -- Franklin Regional opened the Big East Conference schedule with a road victory at Connellsville.
The Panthers improve to 1-0 in the conference and 2-4 overall. The Falcons slip to 0-1 in the conference and 0-5 overall.
Tyler Bewaszka and Connor Donnelly both scored two rushing touchdowns for Franklin Regional. Donnelly found Roman Sarnic open for a 1-yard scoring pass.
Chartiers-Houston 27, Charleroi 10 -- Chartiers-Houston led 13-3 at halftime and added to its lead in the third quarter for a Century Conference victory over visiting Charleroi.
Arlo McIntyre hit a 24-yard field goal for Charleroi's only points in the first half.
Mason Megela added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Cougars (1-2, 1-4).
Lane Camden ran for three touchdowns and 114 yards on 11 carries for the Bucs (2-1, 4-1). Teammate Terry Fetsko completed 8-of-15 passes for 145 yards.
McKeesport 41, Ringgold 0 -- Jahmil Perryman scored three touchdowns in the first half as the host Tigers blanked the Rams in a Big Eight Conference game.
Perryman had touchdown runs of 10 yards and 57 yards and caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Jacob Miller as McKeesport (2-0, 5-1) built a 28-0 halftime lead. Caleb Reist added a 7-yard TD run in the first half.
Miller tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Dennis Jackson in the third quarter and Rasean Skinner wrapped up the scoring with a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Landon Oslowski led Ringgold (0-2, 3-3) in rushing with 80 yards and John Polefko made eight tackles to pace the Rams' defense.
South Allegheny 63, Brownsville 6 -- The Gladiators (2-1, 2-4) rolled over the host Falcons (0-3, 0-5) in an Interstate Conference game.
Ayden Teeter was Brownsville's leading rusher and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Hunter Pelehac for the Falcons' first points of the season.
Washington 1, Beth-Center 0 (forfeit) -- COVID-19 issues at B-C resulted in the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-5) forfeiting their Century Conference game to the first-place Prexies (3-0, 5-0).
