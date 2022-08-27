Jason Layhue rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns as California cruised to a 65-13 victory at Frazier in Week 0 non-conference football action on Friday night.
The Trojans led 21-0 after the first quarter. The lead grew to 47-7 at halftime and 53-7 after three quarters.
California's Zach Geletei ran nine times for 124 yards and a touchdown, and returned a punt 44 yards for a score.
The Trojans' Spencer Petrucci scored on runs of 1, 5, and 3 yards. Addison Panepinto added a 7-yard touchdown run. Niko Georgagis had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Xander Kadash, and Malachi Peak scored on an 8-yard run.
The Commodores' Dailan McManus had touchdown passes of 11 and 16 yards to Andrew Bandish.
Elizabeth Forward 33, Ringgold 0 -- Zion White threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to lead Elizabeth Forward is to a non-section road victory over the Rams.
White had touchdown passes to Zach Boyd (87) and Keilly Rush (28) in the second quarter. White completed 7-of-16 passes for 174 yards. Boyd caught four passes for 120 yards.
Rush also had a 28-yard interception return in the second quarter.
Johnny Dinapoli opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 35-yard run. Jordan Wilmore scored on a 7-yard run later in the quarter.
Greensburg C.C. 56, Mount Pleasant 35 -- The Centurions pulled away with 28 points in the third quarter for a non-section road victory.
The Vikings' Robbie Labuda had an impressive individual effort with a 74-yard touchdown scoring run, 11-yard touchdown pass from Cole Chatfield, and 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also kicked all seven extra-points.
Labuda carried the ball 11 times for 154 yards.
Greensburg C.C.'s Nate Dlugos scored on an 85-yard fumble return and a 32-yard pass from Samir Crosby. Jaydin Canady had scoring runs of 2, 13 and 6 yards. Dasjon Craggette scored on a 13-yard run and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tyree Turner.
Turner completed 10-of-15 passes for 152 yards. Canady carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards.
Washington 54, Monessen 22 -- The Prexies scored all of their points in the middle two quarters for a non-section victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Tyvaughn Kershaw scored on a 13-yard run for Monessen in the second quarter. Daevon Burke returned a kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown. Daniel Dozier closed the scoring on a 5-yard run.
Washington's Logan Carlisle completed 9-of-13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Davoun Fuse caught four passes for 113 yards.
McGuffey 44, Southmoreland 28 -- The Scotties scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but it was a too little, too late in a non-section loss at McGuffey.
The Highlanders led 14-7, 28-7 and 38-7 at the quarter breaks.
Kyle Brookman led McGuffey with 10 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and a 91-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Highlanders' Philip McCuen completed 6-of-7 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan McAdoo caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Ty Keffer scored on a 3-yard run and caught a 9-yard pass from Kadin Keefer. Kadin Keefer (1) and Jeffrey Johnson (7) both had touchdown runs.
Kadin Keffer completed 16-of-21 passes for 174 yards. Ty Keffer caught eight passes for 100 yards.
Cameron (W.Va.) 41, West Greene 31 -- Cameron fended off the Pioneers for a non-section road victory.
Cameron led 13-0, 20-6 and 27-18 at the quarter breaks. The visitors held a 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
West Greene's Colin Brady had an impressive opening performance with 256 yards rushing on 26 carries. He had touchdown runs of 28, 78 and 15 yards, and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Chambers.
Chambers also scored on a 14-yard run. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 115 yards.
South Allegheny 25, Yough 7 -- Dashawn Carter scored two touchdowns and Eric Wehrer passed for 133 yards and one TD as the Gladiators topped the host Cougars in a non-conference game.
Wehrer threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Gamret in the first quarter to put South Allegheny in front to stay. Benicio Hernandez's 15-yard interception for a TD made it 12-0 at halftime.
Carter scored on touchdown runs of one yard in the third quarter and 32 yards in the fourth quarter.
Gavin Roebuck rushed for 52 yards for Yough, including a two-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Chartiers-Houston 32, Jefferson-Morgan 14 -- The Bucs beat the host Rockets in a non-conference game to spoil Shane Ziats' debut as J-M head coach.
Cole Jones completed four of 15 passes for 91 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown to Ewing Jamison, and ran nine times for 62 yards and another score to lead the Rockets.
John Gilbert rushed for 135 yards on 28 attempts and also ran in a two-point conversion for J-M. Collin Bisceglia ran for 32 yards and had a team-high six tackles.
Carmichaels 25, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Alec Anderson completed 12 of 24 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a TD as the Mikes blanked the host Raiders in a non-conference game.
Carmichaels scored once in each quarter starting with Anderson's 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Richmond in the opening frame.
Anderson's one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave the visitors a 12-0 halftime advantage.
Richmond caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Anderson in the third quarter and Aydan Adamson scored on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter with Christopher Mincer kicking the extra point.
Beth-Center 29, Riverview 15 -- The Bulldogs scored 29 consecutive points after falling behind 7-0 and went on to defeat host Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
Ethan Varesko had 10 carries for 85 yards and Dom Revi completed four of five passes for 74 yards to lead the way for Beth-Center.
Landon Johnson led Riverview with 105 rushing yards and gave the Raiders a 7-0 in the first quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs got on the board with a safety and a 32-yard touchdown run by Varesko in the second quarter to take an 8-7 halftime lead.
Beth-Center added touchdown runs by Jonah Sussan of three yards and Cyncere Cruse of six yards in the third quarter to go up 22-7. Revi's two-yard TD run 24 seconds into the fourth quarter put B-C ahead 29-7.
Riverview's Rio Stotts scored on a 25-yard run later in the fourth quarter.
Sussan followed Varesko with 57 rushing yards, Tyler Debnar had 44 and Tegan Veatch added 35 for B-C. Tyler Berish caught a 55-yard pass.
The Bulldogs out-gained the Raiders 311 to 181.
