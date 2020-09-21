Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton secured a return trip to the WPIAL Class AA Boys Individual Golf Championship Monday after shooting a medalist round in the Section 8-AA qualifier at Chippewa Golf Course.
Clayton finished with 74, well under the target score of 84, to advance to the finals at Allegheny Country Club.
Carmichaels freshman Liam Lohr finished second with 81, and Frazier’s Chase Hazelbaker earned his first trip to the district final with 82.
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben Ritenour finished first in the Section 2-AA qualifier at Norvelt Golf Club with 81. The target score was 84.
Southmoreland teammates Clay Sipple (82) and Austin Goehring (84), Mount Pleasant’s Jonathan Wagner (82), and Derry Hunter Jurica (84) also advanced through the qualifier to the WPIAL championship.
Girls golf
Geibel Catholic 193, Mount Pleasant 211 — The Lady Gators moved one victory closer to securing a berth into the WPIAL Class AA Girls Team Golf Championship with a victory over the visiting Lady Vikings at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Geibel Catholic improves to 6-2 in the section. The Lady Gators host Ligonier Valley on Thursday and close the season Friday with Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Geibel’s Claire Konieczny was the medalist with 6-over 41. Caroline Konieczny finished with 43. Kharisma Zylka (54) and Audra Holonich (55) rounded out the scoring for the Lady Gators. Piper Karpiak’s 57 wasn’t used.
Natalie Miller was the low golfer for the Lady Vikings with 47. Allison Tepper (52), Emily Eutsey (53), and Nicole Shinsky (59) also counted in the final score. Haley Morgan’s 66 did not count.
