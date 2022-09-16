The FCCA Golf Championship title is up for grabs this morning at Duck Hollow Golf Club with the top two finishers graduated.
Friday, September 16, 2022 4:28 AM
The FCCA Golf Championship title is up for grabs this morning at Duck Hollow Golf Club with the top two finishers graduated.
The county’s seven golf programs, plus golfers from Belle Vernon and Southmoreland, will gather for a 9 a.m. tee time for the annual event.
Belle Vernon’s Seth Tomalski is the top returning All-County performer after finishing third last year with a 6-over 76.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish hopes to celebrate his birthday with his first county title after finishing fourth with 77 in 2021.
Geibel Catholic’s Evan Bower and Connellsville’s Rylan Keslar tied for sixth last year after shooting 80. The Falcons’ Ethan Rice was shot behind in eighth place for county honors.
Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman just missed a top-10 finish last year, but will miss today’s tournament as he recovers from an injury.
Uniontown’s Wade Brugger, Frazier’s Jay Thompson and Connelllsville’s Cooper Gray look to crack the top 10 today after finishing in the top 15 last year.
The Red Raiders and Leopards moved down to Class AA this year, joining Frazier, Southmoreland and Geibel Catholic in the small school division.
The Lady Gators’ Claire Konieczny is the top returning girl after tying for second last year with 10-over 80. Belle Vernon’s Brenna Lamendola finished fifth with 86 for the last girls’ All-County spot.
