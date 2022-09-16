Tomalski top returning All-County golfer

Belle Vernon’s Seth Tomalski hits a soft chip onto the sixth green at Duck Hollow Golf Club during the 2021 FCCA Golf Championship. Tomalski is the top returning All-County finisher after placing third last year.

The FCCA Golf Championship title is up for grabs this morning at Duck Hollow Golf Club with the top two finishers graduated.

