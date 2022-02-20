Mount Pleasant's Dayton Pitzer won his third district title, and Frazier's Rune Lawrence and Bentworth's Chris Vargo earned their second gold Saturday afternoon at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championship at Canon-McMillan High School.
Elizabeth Forward's Dylan Bruce also won WPIAL wrestling gold.
All of the local schools fared well in the WPIAL championship with top-eight finishes and berths in the PIAA Southwest Regional on March 4-5 at Peters Twp.
Mount Pleasant and Beth-Center had six wrestlers each medal. Southmoreland placed five wrestlers.
Elizabeth Forward and Frazier both finished with three wrestlers in the top eight. West Greene and Bentworth both had two wrestlers on the podium.
Pitzer rolled to the WPIAL title at 215 pounds with four pins in a total time of 4:49, including a fall in 1:12 over Bentworth's Vitali Daniels in the championship.
Lawrence needed 4:09 to win the 172-pound gold medal, winning his first three bouts in 13, five and eight seconds.
Vargo won his first four bouts by fall and won a 5-0 decision over Burrell's Cooper Hornack in the 120-pound final.
Bruce advanced to the 126-pound final with falls in 1:12 and 3:46, a 12-4 major decision and default. He won the title with a 7-3 decision.
Several wrestlers advanced to the championship, but brought home silver medals. West Greene's Seth Burns (113), Beth-Center's Kyle McCollum (132), Tyler Berish (152), and Trevor Pettit (160), Elizabeth Forward's Damon Michaels (138), and Jefferson-Morgan's Chase Frameli (145) placed second.
Burns, McCollum, Berish, and Gnibus all lost by decision with Berish getting edged 3-2 in a tiebreaker. Frameli and Pettit lost by fall.
The Vikings' Jamison Poklembo edged Southmoreland's Andrew Johnson, 4-3, in the third-place bout at 138 pounds. Frazier's Ryan Celaschi (145) and Southmoreland's Anthony Govern (215) also won bronze medals.
Beth-Center's Davis Stepp (126), Mount Pleasant's Greg Shaulis (132), and Southmoreland's Mason Neiderhiser (285) placed fourth.
The Commodores' Tyler Clark (120) and Beth-Center's Jacob Layhue (172) placed fifth. The Bulldogs' Tyler Debnar (145), Alston Csutoros (189) and Josh Deems (285) and Mount Pleasant's Conor Johnson (152) finished sixth.
Mount Pleasant's Sean Cain pinned Elizabeth Forward's Emanuel Gardner in 4:02 in the seventh-place bout at 120 pounds. Southmoreland's Tristan Ice (152) and Bryson Robinson (172) both placed seventh, and West Greene's Johnny Lampe was eighth at 189 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.