Nate English poured in a game-high 26 points to help lift Albert Gallatin to a 67-66 overtime victory at Hempfield in a non-section boys basketball battle Monday night.
The Class 5A Colonials (10-5) built a 35-25 halftime lead before the Spartans (11-4), one of the top-ranked teams in Class 6A, rallied to within 45-43 after three periods.
Hempfield used a 19-17 edge in the fourth quarter to force OT but AG out-scored the hosts 5-4 in the extra frame to earn the victory.
Ja'Shir Kean followed English with 11 points for the Colonials.
Christian Zilli scored 22 points to lead the Spartans who also got 11 points from Sean Gordon and 10 points from Joe Fiedor 10.
Carmichaels 58, California 55 -- The Mikes three-headed monster of Chris Barrish, Drake Long and Michael Stewart offset a 25-point performance from California's Nate O'Savage and lifted Carmichaels to a Section 4-AA victory.
Barrish scored a team-high 22 points while Stewart and Long put up 18 apiece for the host Mikes (5-3, 9-4) who moved ahead of the Trojans (4-3, 4-4) into a tie with Monessen for second place in the section.
Carmichaels led 14-12 after one quarter and 24-20 at halftime before California pulled even with a 16-12 edge in the third quarter.
The Mikes surged ahead in the fourth to win by three, thanks in large part to Long who made a pair of 3-pointers and was 6-for-8 at the foul line over the final eight minutes. Barrish was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe down the stretch.
Payton Conte tallied 10 points for California.
Frazier 44, Monessen 41 -- Owen Newcomer scored a game-high 18 points as the Commodores made sure they wouldn't be sharing their Section 4-AA title with anyone by holding off the Greyhounds.
Newcomer made four 3-pointers and also sank a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to give Frazier (8-1, 16-3) a four-point lead that all but sealed the victory.
The Commodores led 14-9 and 27-15 at halftime before Monessen out-scored the hosts 18-9 in the third to get within 36-33.
Chas Mrlack led the Greyhounds (5-2, 7-7) with 11 points.
Burgettstown 60, Bentworth 38 -- Burgettstown out-scored the host Bearcats 39-13 in the middle two quarters to secure a non-section win.
Bentworth built a 10-7 lead in the first quarter before the Blue Devils took over.
Jackson LaRocka led Burgettstown (7-11) with 24 points.
Landon Urcho tallied 19 points for the Bearcats (1-12).
Chartiers-Houston 58, Southmoreland 53 -- The Bucs rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Scotties in a non-section game.
Chartiers-Houston (7-11) led 15-13 after one quarter. Southmoreland (2-16) went up 33-24 at halftime and held a 44-40 advantage after three before the hosts used an 18-9 edge over the final eight minutes to pull out the win.
Ahlijah Vaden topped C-H in scoring with 19 points, Austin Arnold had 15, Jake Mele added 12.
The Scotties were led by Ty Keffer with 16 points and Zach Cernuto with 14.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 41, Connellsville 15 -- The host Lady Colonials marched out to a 17-3 lead over Connellsville in the first quarter and stayed in control the rest of the way in winning the Section 3-AAAAA match-up.
Bryn Bezjak led Albert Gallatin (8-4, 13-5) with eight points.
Mallory Orndorff scored five points for the Lady Falcons (5-5, 5-6).
Southmoreland 50, Ligonier Valley 29 -- Gracie Spadaro dropped in 20 points as the Lady Scotties cruised past host Ligonier Valley in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Southmoreland led 13-5, 27-11 and 38-16 at the breaks.
Olivia Cernuto added 15 points for the Lady Scotties (11-1, 14-3) and Maddie Moore contributed 11 points.
Amanda Woods scored eight points for the Lady Rams (0-10, 0-12).
Washington 46, Charleroi 40 -- The Lady Prexies fended off host Charleroi for a Section 2-AAA win.
Washington (4-5, 6-8) held leads of 10-9 after one period, 24-19 at halftime and 31-25 after three quarters.
Kiera Woods was the Lady Prexies' leading scorer with 13 points and Sam Maurer had 10.
Leena Henderson tallied a game-high 15 points for the Lady Cougars (5-5, 7-8) and McKenna DeUnger followed with 10 points.
Frazier 47, Beth-Center 37 -- Kaelyn Shaporka totaled 10 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Lady Commodores defeated host Beth-Center in a Section 2-AA game.
Kendall Shaporka added 12 points and four boards, and Delaney Warnick contributed 10 points, and seven rebounds for Frazier (2-6, 4-12) which has won two straight following a six-game losing streak.
Julia Orgrodowski put in a game-high 19 points for the Lady Bulldogs (0-8, 3-12) and Anna Sloan had 16 points as the duo accounted for all but two of B-C's total on the night.
California 43, Carmichaels 23 -- Makayla Boda scored 14 points as the Lady Trojans toppled host Carmichaels in a Section 2-AA game.
The second-place Lady Trojans (6-1, 8-3) led 13-4 after one period and 22-8 at halftime before riding a 16-2 edge in the third to a commanding 35-10 advantage.
The Lady Mikes (2-5, 2-8) were led by Sophia Zalar's 11 points.
Mapletown 46, Geibel Catholic 9 -- Krista Wilson and Taylor Dusenberry both recorded a double-double as the Lady Maples trounced host Geibel Catholic in a Section 2-A meeting.
Wilson scored a game-high 12 points with 15 rebounds and Dusenberry had 10 points and 13 boards. Morgan Williamson just missed giving Mapletown (4-5, 5-5) three players with double-doubles as she had nine points and 15 rebounds.
Maia led the Lady Gators (0-8, 0-9) with four points.
Waynesburg Central 51, Fort Cherry 43 -- Kaley Rohanna hit a pair of 3-pointers and was 9-of-10 from the foul line in tallying a game-high 19 points as the host Lady Raiders defeated Fort Cherry in a non-section game.
The game was tied, 19-19, at halftime but Waynesburg out-scored the Lady Rangers (10-7) 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead and held on from there.
Clara Paige Miller added 11 points for the Lady Raiders (12-4).
Ava Menzies scored 13 points for Fort Cherry.
Chartiers-Houston 50, Monessen 33 -- Dominique Mortimer scored a game-high 22 points and the Lady Bucs overcame a slow start to beat visiting Monessen in a non-section game.
The Lady Greyhounds (9-8) led 11-7 after the first quarter but Chartiers-Houston (8-6) went ahead 17-15 by halftime and extended its advantage to 33-22 after three.
Zamierah Edwards chipped in with 10 points for the Lady Bucs.
Mercedes Majors scored 15 points for Monessen.
Mount Pleasant 41, East Allegheny 37 -- Tiffany Zelmore poured in a game-high 30 points to help the host Lady Vikings squeeze out a four-point victory over East Allegheny in a non-section game.
The game was tied, 20-20, at halftime. Mount Pleasant (9-6) led 30-29 after three quarters and used an 11-8 edge in the fourth to wrap up the win.
Abby Henderson and Casmere Marshall lead the Lady Wild Cats (6-6) with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.