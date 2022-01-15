Albert Gallatin rode a strong second half to a 52-26 victory over visiting Connellsville in boys basketball action Friday night to keep its grip on sole possession of second place in Section 1-AAAAA.
The Colonials trailed 8-6 after the first quarter before taking a slim 18-17 halftime lead, then outscored the Falcons 34-9 after intermission to win going away.
Jamire Braxton led AG (3-1, 6-5) with a game-high 15 points while Nick Pegg and Caleb Matzus-Chapman each contributed 10 points.
Dante Riccelli scored 12 points for Connellsville (1-3, 3-11) which would’ve pulled into a three-way tie for second place with Albert Gallatin and Thomas Jefferson with a victory.
“We played a bad first half,” Colonials coach Shea Fleenor said. “We created a lot of turnovers but would then turn it right back over. It didn’t allow us to get into our trap and we had to scramble defensively which allowed them to get a few open looks.
“We also didn’t finish on fast-break opportunities and took some bad shots.”
That all changed after halftime.
“In the second half we did a good job of taking care of the ball and continued to work hard defensively, but we finished our break opportunities and moved the ball well to get good looks.
“By making shots we were able to get set up defensively and apply a lot of pressure. We did a really good job of sustaining our effort throughout possessions.”
The loss dropped Connellsville into a fifth-place tie with Ringgold. The top four teams qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
Mapletown 69, Propel Montour 67 -- Landan Stevenson fought through foul trouble in ringing up a game-high 35 points in the host Maples’ Section 2-A win over Propel Montour.
Mapletown (3-1, 6-3), which is now alone in second place, also got 13 points from Cohen Stout and 10 points apiece from Max Vanata and Braden McIntire.
Dauj Jones scored 19 points to pace the Legends (0-3, 2-8).
Stevenson failed to score in the opening period and drew a coupe fouls which forced him to the bench as Propel Montour built a 20-15 lead after the first quarter and a 12-point advantage early in the second quarter.
Stevenson returned to the lineup at that point and scored nine points the rest of the half as Mapletown rallied to a 32-32 tie by halftime.
The Maples surged to a 50-47 lead after three quarters and held a five-point advantage when the Legends sank a harmless 3-pointer with three seconds left in the game.
Stevenson scored 26 points in the second half.
Jefferson-Morgan 76, California 50 -- The Rockets soared to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in topping the Trojans in a Section 4-AA contest.
The victory keeps Jefferson-Morgan (3-0, 7-1) tied for first place with Monessen.
Tahjere Jacobs scored a game-high 24 points for J-M and was followed by Joshua Wise (16), Colt Fowler (11) and Kijuan Paige (10).
California (1-3, 3-9) got 16 points from Hunter Assad and 10 from Drew Thomas 10.
Southmoreland 47, Mount Pleasant 42 -- The Scotties hung on for a Section 3-AAAA win over the visiting Vikings.
Southmoreland (1-3, 4-6) led 15-7 after the first period and 30-20 at halftime before Mount Pleasant mounted a charge to get within 36-32 at the end of three.
The Scotties held an 11-10 edge in the final frame to take the victory.
Ty Keffer was Southmoreland's leading scorer with 20 points.
Dante Giallonardo tallied a game-high 21 points for the Vikings (1-4, 3-9) and Brayden Caletri chipped in with 11 points.
Belle Vernon 70, South Park 22 -- The unbeaten Leopards pounced early, taking a 28-8 lead in the first quarter, and cruised to a Section 3-AAAA win over the Eagles.
Quinton Martin scored a game-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and four steals for Belle Vernon. Danield Gordon made three 3-pointers in scoring 16 points and Devin Whitlock contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and five assists. Joe Klanchar pitched in with five boards and six assists.
South Park (0-4, 0-8) was led by Brandon Clifford with seven points.
Waynesburg Central 56, McGuffey 48 -- The Raiders outscored the host Highlanders 22-11 in the third quarter and held on from there for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 19 points for the Raiders (1-3, 4-7), who also got 15 points from Dawson Fowler and 11 points from Jacob Mason.
The game was tied at 13 after one period but Waynesburg was up 22-20 at halftime and then soared to a 44-31 lead after three frames.
All of the Raiders' points in the fourth quarter came via the foul line as they converted 12 of 20 free throws.
Ethan Janovich paced McGuffey (1-2, 4-5) with 16 points while Jantzen Durbin and Brock Wallace put up 13 points apiece.
Brentwood 68, Beth-Center 37 -- The Spartans compiled a 38-17 halftime lead and marched home from there for a Section 4-AAA victory over the host Bulldogs.
Brentwood (3-2, 8-3) was up 14-7, 38-17 and 56-28 at the breaks.
Forrest Betz scored 16 points for the Spartans. He was followed by Carter Betz (12), Nathan Ziegler (11) and Lamarr Williams. (10).
Ruben Miller racked up a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs (0-4, 2-6). Colby Kuhns followed with 11 points.
Bentworth 57, Frazier 44 -- Landon Urcho scored a game-high 27 points as the Bearcats survived a second-half rally by the Commodores to earn a Section 4-AA victory.
Bentworth (1-3, 3-8) led 20-9 after the first quarter and 39-15 at halftime. Frazier (0-3, 0-11) outdueled the Bearcats 29-18 after halftime but it wasn't enough.
Keyshaun Thompson scored 14 points for the Commodores, Isaac Thomas had 11 points and Logan Butcher chipped in with 10 points. Thompson and Thomas each made a trio of 3-pointers.
Dylan Holmes tossed in 10 points for Bentworth.
Thomas Jefferson 65, Ringgold 60 -- The Jaguars turned a one-point deficit into a 10-point halftime lead in the second quarter to beat the visiting Rams in a Section 1-AAAAA game.
Evan Berger tossed in 29 points for Thomas Jefferson (2-2, 4-8) and Joe Leske had 13 points.
Ringgold (1-3, 5-8) was paced by Zion Moore with 26 points. Nick Peccon contributed 17 points and Lorenzo Glasser added 10 points.
The Rams led 12-11 after one period before falling behind 38-28 at halftime and 55-36 after three quarters. Ringgold finished strong with a 24-10 advantage in the final frame but it wasn’t enough.
Girls basketball
West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 18 -- Anna Durbin tossed in 22 points as the first-place Lady Pioneers rolled past the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
West Greene (4-0, 9-3) led 19-3, 42-14 and 52-17 at the quarter breaks and put nine different players in the scoring column.
Brooke Barner contributed 11 points for the Lady Pioneers.
Savannah Clark again paced Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-9) with 10 points.
Mapletown 62, Propel Montour 19 -- Taylor Dusenberry ripped the nets for 29 points as the Lady Maples blew out the visiting Lady Legends in a non-section game.
Mapletown (6-6) led 29-12 at halftime then outscored Propel Montour 24-0 in the third quarter.
Krista Wilson contributed 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Maples.
Kahrijoh Washington led the Lady Legends with 14 points.
