West Greene girls basketball coach Austin Crouse was in eighth grade the last time the Lady Pioneers lost a section game before Thursday night's clash at Avella.
The Lady Eagles halted West Greene's amazing streak of 70 consecutive section wins with a 64-49 victory thanks to a balanced scoring attack led by Katie Dryer's game-high 18 points.
The loss dropped West Greene to 5-1 in Section 2-A and 9-7 overall.
"It'll definitely affect the girls but I'm not going to let it be on them too much because it's my fault," said Crouse, who's in his first year at West Greene. "It's the coach's fault that we lose. They might have a bad night but still I could've game-planned better and did a few things differently to help the girls out and especially hold our streak."
Avella (3-3, 8-9) was in control most of the night, jumping out to a 14-8 advantage in the first quarter and holding leads of 30-19 at halftime and 46-32 after three quarters.
"I've been looking forward to this for the last four years," said Dryer, a four-year letterman and three-year starter who was 10 years old when the Lady Pioneers last lost a section game on Feb. 2, 2016, 65-46 at Jefferson-Morgan.
"We came out of the eighth grade with an undefeated season. That was the last time I beat West Greene, in literally any sport. I could not be happier right now. This is a huge motivation for the rest of the season."
Dryer had plenty of help. She was followed in the scoring column by Syd Strope (16), Hanna Brownlee (12) and Ava Frank (10).
"We've always had tight games with West Greene and have been big rivals for as long as I've been here," Avella coach Mike Drazich said. "It feels good to be the one to do it. It's an outstanding accomplishment by West Greene, though.
"It's a good team win. We played very well together. We shared the ball. We played good team defense. Last time we got outrebounded badly down there. We changed that tonight and it led to the victory."
Crouse cited free throws as one of the reasons for his team's downfall. The Lady Eagles went to the foul line 28 times and made 17. West Greene took seven free throws, making only one.
"But it wasn't our best night by far," Crouse said. "We've just got to turn it around and start practicing harder and hope to push for the rest of the season."
Kasie Meek led the Lady Pioneers with 13 points. Kendra Tharp added 10 points and Taylor Karvan and Lexi Six chipped in with seven points apiece.
Carmichaels 43, Beth-Center 25 --Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 18 points as the Lady Mikes tightened their grip on fourth place in Section 4-AA with at Beth-Center.
Megan Voithofer sank four 3-pointers in tallying 14 points for Carmichaels (4-4, 6-12) which holds a 2 1/2-game lead over fifth-place Frazier and Bentworth.
The Lady Mikes led 14-12, 24-16 and 36-22 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-8, 4-14) were led by Callie Dorsey with 11 points.
Zalar's output left her just 14 points shy of 1,000 for her career. Carmichaels hosts Bentworth Monday night.
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10 -- Jenna Dawson totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals as the Lady Leopards beat the visiting Lady Raiders in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Preleigh Colditz followed with 10 points and Kenzi Selgia had three 3-pointers for nine points for Belle Vernon (8-1, 12-6) which also got 10 rebound from Farah Reader and eight assists and seven rebounds from Tessa Rodriguez.
Jersey Greer scored four points for Uniontown (1-8, 1-16).
Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19 -- Krista Wilson scored 10 points as the Lady Maples downed the host Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game.
Mapletown (2-4, 5-10) led 7-0, 13-8 and 25-13 at the quarter breaks.
Leighana Gooden tallied seven points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-6, 0-17).
Oakland Catholic 68, Albert Gallatin 40 -- The first-place Lady Eagles outscored the host Lady Colonials 34-12 in the middle two quarters on their way to a Section 3-AAAAA victory.
Oakland Catholic (9-0, 16-2) led just 16-14 after the opening frame before taking controla.
Alexa Washington led the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Rachel Haver and Jill Gallo each had 12 points.
Gianna Michaux and Mya Glisan scored 12 points apiece for Albert Gallatin (3-6, 9-9) which sits in fifth place, one-half game in back of Latrobe.
Elizabeth Forward 75, Southmoreland 30 -- Alyssa Terza poured in a game-high 25 points as the first-place Lady Warriors remained unbeaten in Section 3-AAAA play with a win over visiting Southmoreland.
Elizabeth Forward (9-0, 14-4) raced out to a 27-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Maddie Moore scored 14 points for the Lady Scotties (0-8, 1-17).
Washington 50, Frazier 34 -- Olivia Woods scored 25 points as the first-place Lady Prexies defeated the visiting Lady Commodores in a Section 4-AA game.
Amari Oakley and Kaprice Johnson added 13 and 11 points for Washington (8-0, 13-4).
Frazier (2-7, 5-11) hung tough most of the night. The Lady Prexies led 12-9 after the first quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 32-24 after three quarters before finally pulling away with an 18-10 edge in the final frame.
Delaney Warnick paced the Lady Commodores with 14 points.
Chartiers-Houston 48, Bentworth 17 -- Anna Thomas scored 14 points and Kayden Buckingham had 12 as the Lady Bucs beat the host Lady Bearcats in a Section 4-AA game.
Chartiers-Houston (8-1, 12-6) held a precarious 15-13 halftime lead and was up 25-17 after three quarter before out-scoring Bentworth (2-7, 4-13) 23-0 in the fourth.
Grace Skertbetz led the Lady Bearcats with nine points.
West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23 -- Emily Beck scored 15 points as the Lady Titans triumphed over the visiting Lady Rams in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Savaughn Wimbs and Shannon Conley each had 11 points for West Mifflin (5-3, 8-8).
Abbey Whaley led Ringgold (2-7, 4-13) with 10 points.
McKeesport 70, Connellsville 19 -- The Lady Tigers put four players in double figures on their way to a Section 3-AAAAA win at Connellsville.
Rachael Manfredo led the way with 14 points for McKeesport (7-1, 14-3). She was followed by Kaylee Charles (12), Malina Boord (11) and Avi Menifee (10).
Hillary Claycomb tossed in 10 points for the Lady Falcons (0-9, 3-15).
Mount Pleasant 39, Burrell 24 -- Tiffany Zelmore scored 22 points and the Lady Vikings rode a big third quarter to a key Section 3-AAA win at Burrell.
The victory keeps Mount Pleasant (3-3, 12-6) in a third-place tie with Deer Lakes while Burrell (2-4, 8-10) drops into fifth place.
The Lady Vikings trailed 14-13 at halftime but outscored the Lady Bucs 18-8 in the third quarter to go up 31-22 and stayed in control the rest of the way.
Yough 35, Brownsville 28 -- The Lady Cougars used a strong fourth quarter to fend off host Brownsville in a Section 4-AAA battle.
Yough (4-2, 9-8) led 8-4, 16-13 and 21-20 at the quarter breaks before outscoring the Lady Falcons (0-6, 5-11) 14-8 in the fourth.
Laney Gerdich led the way for the Lady Cougars with 13 points.
Ava Clark topped Brownsville in scoring with nine points.
Another packed house, nail biter down to the boys 400 relay.
Boys swimming
Uniontown 95, Ringgold 80 -- The Red Raiders remained unbeaten in Section 5-AA with a victory against the visiting Rams.
Uniontown bookended relay victories opening with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:46.42 and clinching the win by touching the wall first in the 400 freestyle relay with a WPIAL qualifying time of 3:28.14.
Parker King (200 freestyle, 2:02.80; 500 freestyle, 5:40.76), Wyatt Dean (164.95, diving), and Logan Voytish (100 butterfly, 53.65, automatic qualifying; 100 backstroke, 57.84, automatic qualifying) finished first for the Red Raiders.
Jacob Schiffbauer (200 IM, 2:14.71; 100 breaststroke, 1:13.23) and Leyton Maust (50 freestyle, 23.05, automatic qualifying; 100 freestyle, 53.27, consideration time) had solid second-place finishes.
Ringgold's Benjamin Carpeal (200 IM, 2:08.40, automatic qualifying; 500 freestyle, 5:10.65, automatic qualifying), Gionna Traeger (50 freestyle, 22.56, automatic qualifying; 100 breaststroke, 1:04.37, automatic qualifying), Brandon Nguyen (100 freestyle, 53.04, consideration time), and 200 freestyle relay (1:41.77) all had first-place finishes.
The Rams' Brandon Nguyen finished third in the 50 freestyle in an automatic qualifying time of 23.48 seconds. Tyler George's second-place finish in the 100 backstroke was in a consideration time of 1:01.80. The 400 freestyle relay was second in an automatic qualifying time of 3:30.57.
Albert Gallatin's Landon Eicher finished the 200 IM in 2:41.43 and 100 breastroke in 1:25.59, and teammate Aaron Moccaldi swam the 500 freestyle in 5:39.13 and 100 backstroke in 1:07.18.
Girls swimming
Ringgold 106, Uniontown 66 -- The Lady Rams returned home from Uniontown with a Section 5-AA win.
Ringgold's Natalie Noll, Addison Carson, Emily Doleno and Emily Carpeal opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL consideration time of 2:02.74.
Ryan Wilson (200 freestyle, 2:27.17), Carpeal (200 IM, 2:26.82, consideration time; 500 freestyle, 5:37.93, automatic qualifying), Doleno (100 butterfly, 1:13.91), 200 freestyle relay (1:48.05, consideration time), and Noll (100 backstroke, 1:06.09, automatic qualifying) also finished first for the Lady Rams.
Alexis Kubyda (diving, 151.10), Hannah Foster (100 freestyle, 57.88, automatic qualifying; 100 breaststroke, 1:09.53, automatic qualifying), and the 400 freestyle relay quartet of Joss Rutter, Grace Trimmer, Jacquelyn Jeffreys and Foster (4:16.27) all had first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders.
Uniontown had second-place finishes from the 200 medley relay (2:07.62), Trimmer (200 freestyle, 2:36.48), Rutter (200 IM, 2:35.97; 100 backstroke, 1:12.42), and Jeffreys (100 butterfly, 1:18.61).
California's Carley Kubitza finished the 50 freestyle in 27.19 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:03.13.
