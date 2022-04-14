Lucas Burt's triple keyed a six-run fifth inning as Bentworth rallied past host California, 10-5, in Section 1-AA baseball action on Wednesday.
Landon Urcho had a double in the Bearcats' big inning which also included singles by Colton Brightwell, Noah Martin and Seth Adams. Bentworth scored all its runs over the final three frames.
Martin earned the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in five innings. Urcho came on in relief in the sixth and gave up one earned run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts to earn the save for coach Rob Chory's squad.
Losing pitcher Hunter Assad had a double for the Trojans (0-2, 0-4). Assad took a shutout into the fifth before faltering. He surrendered four earned runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Caden Powell came on in relief for the Trojans and gave up two earned runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Connor Vig led California with three hits, including a double, and Jorden Kearns contributed two hits.
Brightwell, Urcho and Adams each hit a double and single for Bentworth. Burt scored three runs and Zane Woodhouse scored twice.
California led 2-0 until the Bearcats surged to a 6-2 advantage in the top of the fifth and held on from there.
Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 2 -- The Rams scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off win over visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Ringgold (1-3, 2-4) trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Chad Behrendt tied it with a run-scoring single to force extra innings.
Remington Lessman earned the win in relief with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Lessman and starting pitcher Lorenzo Glasser combined on a three-hitter. Glasser gave up two runs on one hit with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Parker Lind took the loss for the Leopards (2-3, 2-3) in relief of Andrew Sokol who allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts in five innings.
Yough 11, McGuffey 1 -- Allen John Novacek doubled and threw a three-hitter as the Cougars romped over visiting McGuffey in a five-inning Section 4-AAA game.
Christian Park and Gavin Roebuck also doubled for Yough (2-2, 3-4).
Losing pitcher Brock Wallace had a double for the Highlanders (1-3, 3-5) who also got two hits from Logan Carlisle.
Beth-Center 12, Frazier 0 -- Ethan Varesko threw a three-hitter as the Bulldogs rolled past the visiting Commodores in a five-inning Section 1-AA game.
Varesko struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.
Greg Nopwasky had three hits, including a double, for Beth-Center (1-1, 1-3) which also got doubles from Dylan Kninzer and Riley Henck.
Noah Ritchie doubled for Frazier (0-2, 0-4). Dom Dorcon took the loss.
Carmichaels 14, Washington 2 -- Jacob Fordyce led an 18-hit attack with two doubles and a single as the Mikes blasted host Washington in a Section 1-AA game.
Liam Lohr had three RBIs and Tyler Richmond smacked a triple for Carmichaels (2-0, 3-0).
Winning pitcher Trenton Carter allowed one earned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings.
Michael Shallcross tripled and singled for the Prexies (1-1, 2-3). Iain Callan was the losing pitcher.
Greensburg CC 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0; Greensburg CC 5, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- The Centurions swept the visiting Rockets in Section 2-A action, including the completion of a suspended game.
Max Kallock and John Tropeano both doubled and John Wiegers was the winning pitcher for Greensburg Central Catholic (2-2, 2-3) in the first game. Wiegers threw a three-hitter with two walks and five strikeouts in going all seven innings.
Easton Hanko took the loss for Jefferson-Morgan (2-2, 3-2).
Mike McCready picked up the win in relief in the second game for GCC.
Patrick Holaren was the losing pitcher.
Monessen 12, Mapletown 2 -- Dante DeFelices had a double and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Greyhounds defeated host Mapletown in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
Jack Sacco also knocked in three runs for Monessen which snapped a 16-game losing streak.
The Greyhounds held a 3-2 lead after four innings before erupting for four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth.
DeFelices gave up one earned run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in four innings. RJ DeIugenio finished up with two scoreless, hitless innings of relief, striking out four and walking none.
Kody Kuhns, Sacco and DiEugenio each had a double for the Greyhounds (1-2, 1-4).
Landdan Stevenson and Jeremiah Mick both doubled for the Maples (0-3, 2-3). AJ Vanata was the losing pitcher.
High school softball
Charleroi 10, Bentworth 0 -- Winning pitcher Sophia Celaschi invoked the 10-run mercy rule with a three-run walk-off homer to cap a seven-run rally in the bottom of the fifth as the Lady Cougars beat visiting Bentworth in a Section 3-AA game.
Celaschi allowed only a single to Jaclyn Tatar along with two walks while striking out 12. Riley Jones had two RBIs for Charleroi (1-1, 1-3).
Willow Eckels took the loss for the Lady Bearcats (0-3, 0-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.