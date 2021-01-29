Bryn Bezjak scored a game-high 22 points as Albert Gallatin romped over visiting Ringgold, 71-32, in a Section 3-AAAAA girls basketball game Thursday night.
Gianna Michaux and Liz Murtha followed with 10 points apiece for the Lady Colonials (4-3, 7-3).
Albert Gallatin led 20-7, 37-16 and 55-26 at the breaks.
Kirra Gerard scored nine points to pace the Lady Rams (0-2, 0-3).
Waynesburg Central 56, Charleroi 38 -- Clara Paige Miller led all scorers with 17 points as the Lady Raiders defeated host Charleroi in a Section 2-AAA game.
Nina Sarra added 13 points for Waynesburg (4-1, 6-2) and Kaley Rohanna had 10 points.
The Lady Raiders took an 18-11 lead in the first period and held a 35-26 halftime advantage before taking command with a 15-6 edge in the third quarter for a 50-31 lead.
Makenna DeUnger and Riley Jones paced the Lady Cougars (1-4, 2-6) with 10 and 12 points, respectively.
Brentwood 61, Brownsville 25 -- Unbeaten Brentwood out-scored the host Lady Falcons 17-5 in the second quarter to blow open a close game in a non-section match-up.
The Lady Spartans led 10-6 after first period before marching out to a 27-11 halftime lead and poured it on in the second half.
Mallory Daly had 19 points for Brentwood (8-0). Bella Grimm (13) and Paige Miller (12) also hit double figures for the visitors.
Emma Seto led Brownsville (0-2) with 17 points.
Monessen 56, Jefferson-Morgan 20 -- The Lady Greyhounds raced out to a 24-9 lead in the first quarter on their way to a Section 2-A victory.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen (4-1, 5-2) with 14 points and Sydney Caterino followed closely behind with 13.
The Lady Greyhounds went up 41-16 by halftime and held the Lady Rockets (1-5, 1-8) scoreless in the third quarter.
Savannah Clark topped J-M in scoring with 11 points.
Seton LaSalle 50, Frazier 38 -- The Lady Rebels gradually pulled away from visiting Frazier to secure a Section 2-AA victory.
The Lady Rebels led 15-13 after one period, 24-19 at the half and 34-28 at the end of three frames.
Kaelyn Shaporka rang up a game-high 20 points in defeat for the Lady Commodores (0-2, 1-5).
Kyleigh Donnelly and Ava Dursi tallied 14 points each for Seton LaSalle (1-0, 1-1) and Mackenzie Canavan had 10.
Elizabeth Forward 56, Mount Pleasant 34 -- The Lady Warriors used a balanced scoring attack to knock off visiting Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Joslyn Dawson and Anna Resnik led Elizabeth Forward (2-2, 2-2) with 13 points apiece and Alyssa Terza contributed 12 points.
The Lady Warriors led 17-9, 30-15 and 45-20 at the breaks.
Hannah Gesinski led the Lady Vikings (1-4, 4-4) with 10 points.
West Mifflin 59, Yough 11 -- West Mifflin was stingy on defense in defeating visiting Yough in a Section 3-AAAA game, allowing just a single point in both the second and fourth quarters.
Shelby Genes scored 18 points for the Lady Titans (4-1, 4-2) and Lauren Yuhas had 11.
Laney Gerdich led the Lady Cougars (1-4, 2-6) with six points.
Serra Catholic 51, Beth-Center 24 -- The Lady Trojans took charge with a 15-1 advantage in the first quarter and went on to cruise past host Beth-Center in a Section 2-AA game.
Rylee Campbell had 11 points for Serra (3-0, 6-0).
Anna Sloan scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs (0-3, 3-4) and Julie Ogrodowski added eight points.
Boys basketball
Geibel Catholic 61, West Greene 36 -- Jaydis Kennedy racked up a game-high 21 points as Geibel Catholic beat visiting West Greene in a Section 2-A game.
The Gators led 16-6 after one period, 32-19 at halftime and 42-22 after three quarters.
Trevell Clayton added 16 points for Geibel (2-1, 2-3).
Chase Blake paced the Pioneers (1-2, 1-4) with 12 points.
Wrestling
Jefferson Morgan 46, Washington 18 -- The Rockets took advantage of five forfeits and won three of the five matches that were wrestled in defeating host the host Prexies.
J-M got pins from Grant Hathaway, over Maddox Kehn in 3:22 at 138, and Jonathan Wolfe, over Joel Russ in 1:12 at 215.
The Rockets' Adam McAnany won a 10-1 major decision over Kyle Slesh at 145.
Washington's two wins came on falls by Nick Blanchette, over Zach Sekura in 2:25 at 160, and Mike Ewing, over James Larkin in 50 seconds at 172.
West Greene 36, Frazier 24 -- Frazier won the only three matches that were wrestled but the Pioneers were granted six forfeit wins to top the Commodores.
Commodores freshman sensation Rune Lawrence, brother of Thayne Lawrence, pinned John Lampe in 1:10 at 189. Frazier also got pins from Tyler Clark, over Joshua Archer in 1:05 at 120, and Jacob Thomas, over William Whitlatch in 1:34 at 126.
