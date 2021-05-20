Third-seeded South Park built a 7-0 lead and then survived a furious seventh-inning rally by Brownsville to escape with a 7-5 win in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round baseball playoff game at West Mifflin on Thursday.
Cole Rankin and Zachary Kutek started the late five-run outburst with back-to-back doubles to get the 14th-seeded Falcons on the board. Davey Timko singled and Mitchel Anderson and Tyler Wible followed with consecutive run-scoring hits to make it 7-3.
Austin Lafferty relieved starting and winning pitcher Zach Lemansky at the point and retired Nolan Konopka on an RBI ground out but Derrick Tarpley followed with a run-scoring double into the left field corner to make it 7-5. Lafferty got Nick Keeney to fly out as the tying run at the plate to end the game and earn the save.
Dylan Orth and Lemansky had four hits apiece and Conner Klingensmith knocked in three runs with a home run and a single for the Eagles (13-4) who also got three hits from both Drew Lafferty and Austin Lafferty and two hits from Derek Kalafatis, including a triple.
Tarpley led Brownsville (6-10), Rankin and Timko each had three hits for the Falcons. Kutek was the starting and losing pitcher.
South Park scored three runs in the first, two in the second and one in both the third and fifth and seemed to be cruising to an easy victory until Brownsville came to life in its final at bat.
Deer Lakes 5, Yough 4 — Deer Lakes came back from a 4-1 deficit to defeat Yough in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff game at Latrobe.
The ninth-seeded Cougars (7-8) scored twice in the third and twice in the top of the fifth to go up by three but the eighth-seeded Lancers (10-6) plated a pair of runs in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth to take a one run lead and hung on from there.
Logan Cosharek, James Shoman and Allen Novacek each had two hits for Yough. Sean Royer was the losing pitcher.
Bryce Robson went 3-for-3, Ryan Rodgers doubled and knocked in two runs and Jake Thimons and Tyler Gozzard both had two hits and an RBI for Deer Lakes.
Winning pitcher Justin Brannagan struck out eight and Jacob Danka finished the game to earn the save.
Softball
Southmoreland 11, North Catholic 5 — Southmoreland rode Jess Methany’s bat and arm to victory over second-seeded North Catholic in a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game at Gateway.
The seventh-seeded Lady Scotties (11-4) advance to Tuesday’s semifinals where they will face 11th-seeded Ellwood City.
The Lady Trojans (11-5) had their five-game winning streak halted.
Matheny went 4-for-5 with a triple, double and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher.
Amarah McCutcheon kept her power surge going with a two-hit day that included a home run and two RBIs for Southmoreland. Emily Eutsey had a double, single and an RBI and Gwen Basinger also had two hits for the Lady Scotties who also got RBIs from Tyson Martin and Brynn Charnesky.
The Lady Scotties jumped on starting and losing pitcher Liana Morreale early, striking for three runs in the first and one in the third to build a 4-0 lead. They added two more in the fourth to go up 6-0.
North Catholic tried to fight back, scoring five runs over the final three innings but Southmoreland offset that with two runs in the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh.
Liliana Koller doubled, singled and knocked in one run and Morreale had two hits and an RBI for the Lady Trojans who also got a double and two RBIs from Anna Zahorchak.
Chartiers Valley 5, Connellsville 1 — Jenna Bonneysteele hurled a one-hitter as fifth-seeded Chartiers Valley knocked off Connellsville in a WPIAL Class AAAAA quarterfinal game at Waynesburg University.
The Colts scored one run in the second and four in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.
Abby King broke up Bonneysteele’s bid for a no-hitter and shutout with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Jena Hixson took the loss. The 13th-seeded Lady Falcons (10-9) were coming off a 6-5 upset win over No. 4 Shaler in the first round.
Bonneysteele was 3-for-3 at the plate. Marie Kinchington had two doubles, Zoe Mangan also had two hits and Marta Gualazzi hit a three-run homer for Chartiers Valley (13-7) which also got a double from Rylee Prosperi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.