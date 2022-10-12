Skye Durst totaled six kills, 20 assists, nine digs and three aces as Brownsville clinched at least a share of the Section 3-AA section championship with a 3-0 sweep of host Beth-Center in girls volleyball action on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-12) put up a strong fight in the opening set before falling 27-25. The Lady Falcons (13-0) took the next two sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-18.
CC Williams racked up 12 kills and 17 digs, Caylee Balabon had seven kills, 11 digs and two aces and Skyler Gates added seven kills and six blocks for Brownsville.
The Lady Falcons also got 21 digs and two aces from Kami Franks, 12 digs and two kills from Cassidee Settles, three digs and a block from Kenzie Wade and two kills and two blocks from Ava Clark.
Frazier 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Commodores remained unbeaten with a sweep of the host Lady Gators in a Section 2-A match.
Frazier won by scores of 25-9, 25-8 and 25-14.
Gracen Hartman recorded 32 assists and 18 service points to lead the way for the Lady Commodores (11-0, 14-0), who maintained their one-game lead in the section over Mapletown.
Addison Schultz had six kills and two blocks, Adriana Angelo also had six kills and Molly Yauch chipped in with 13 digs for Frazier.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Krista Wilson contributed 19 kills, eight digs and three aces to the Lady Maples' sweep at Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A match.
Mapletown rolled to victory by scores of 25-8, 25-18 and 25-10.
Ella Menear had 11 kills, four digs and seven aces for the second-place Lady Maples (10-1, 13-1) who also got 30 assists from Bailey Rafferty, eight digs from Riley Pekar, five aces from Alexis Perry and four aces from Brianna Ashton.
Carmichaels 3, West Greene 2 -- The playoff-bound Lady Mikes finished strong with a 15-8 win in the fifth set to survive a Section 2-A battle with the visiting Lady Pioneers.
Carmichaels won the first set 25-16, West Greene took the second set 25-22, the Lady Mikes won the thirst set 25-19 but the Lady Pioneers took the fourth set 26-24.
Carmichaels' Kendall Ellsworth played another fine all-around game with 46 assists, 27 digs and 24 service points with four aces.
Sophia Zalar contributed 12 kills and seven blocks and Beth Cree had 22 kills for the third-place Lady Mikes (8-3) who also got 25 digs and 17 service points from Carlee Roberts, 22 service points with three aces from Macie Kraynak, and two blocks from Mary Schmelzlen.
California 3, Avella 0 --The Lady Trojans avenged a tough five-set loss at Avella earlier in the season with a sweep over the visiting Lady Eagles (3-8) in a Section 2-A match.
Scores were 25-17, 25-14 and 25-4.
Nina Conte had four kills, three blocks and two aces, Brook Bella chipped in with two kills, two blocks and five aces, and Azzy Colditz added seven assists and five aces for California (3-8).
The Lady Trojans also got four kills and two aces from Rakiyah Porter, four kills from Raegan Gillen, seven assists from Ava Bojtos and two blocks from Mady Morton.
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Colonials kept their grip on second place in Section 3-AAA with a sweep over the host Lady Leopards.
Albert Gallatin (8-3) won by scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-22.
Lily Shahan and Lindsay Nage paced Belle Vernon (5-8) with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Gianna Anderson had 28 digs and three aces, Maddie Hoffman contributed 27 digs and Sofia Francia added 13 digs for the Lady Leps.
Bentworth 3, Charleroi 0 -- Jocelyn Babirad had 16 assists, six aces and four digs as the second-place Lady Bearcats rolled past the host Lady Cougars (6-7) in a Section 3-AA match.
Bentworth won by scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 25-23.
Chelsea Dindal had seven kills and four aces for the Lady Bearcats who also got seven kills from Grace Skerbetz and three kills from Emily Wise.
Other scores: Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 1; Connellsville 3, Uniontown 0; Waynesburg Central 3, Southmoreland 1; Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0; McGuffey 3, Yough 2.
Boys soccer
Brownsville 3, McGuffey 1 -- The Falcons scored two goals in the first half for a Section 3-AA home victory against the Highlanders.
Brownsville improves to 8-5-0 in the section, including an undefeated mark at home, and 9-7-0 overall.
The Falcons close the section schedule at Southmoreland Thursday night with an opportunity to move into third place pending the outcome of the Mount Pleasant-Waynesburg Central match. The Vikings lost to Belle Vernon, 2-1, so Mount Pleasant goes to 7-4-2 in the section.
Thomas Ruffcorn set up Mikey Stetson for the opening goal at 24:53 of the first half. Ruffcorn then set up Camden Wellington eight minutes later to give Brownsville a 2-0 lead in the first half.
McGuffey's Larry Goodman cut the deficit in half with a goal with 25:49 remaining in the match.
Derrick Tarpley, with Dustin Lindeman assisting, added an insurance goal 90 seconds later.
Davey Timko made seven saves for Brownsville. McGuffey's Dakota Goodman turned aside six shots.
Belle Vernon 2, Mount Pleasant 1 --Trevor Kovatch scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute of overtime as the Leopards topped the visiting Vikings to clinch first place in Section 3-AA.
Kovatch assisted on Belle Vernon's first goal by Brandon Yeschenko in the first half for a 1-0 lead. Mount Pleasant (7-4-2, 7-7-2) tied with a goal in the second half to force overtime.
Bryce Burkart made six saves for the Leopards (12-1, 13-2).
Bentworth 12, Beth-Center 0 -- Landon Urcho scored two goals, added three assists and combined with goalkeeper DJ Hays on the shutout as the Bearcats cruised past the host Bulldogs to clinch sole possession of third place in Section 2-A.
Jerzy Timlin and Ryan Moessner each had two goals and an assist, John Scott rang up four assists and a goal and Ryan Colbert and Andrew Vipperman found the back of the net twice for Bentworth (6-4, 10-5).
The Bearcats also got a goal and an assist from Julian Hays and one assist apiece from Gaige Davenport and Coltyn Lusk.
Beth-Center falls to 0-9 in the section and 0-13 overall.
California 2, Ligonier Valley 1 -- The host Trojans scored two goals in the first half and goalkeeper Alex Merritt mad eight saves in a Section 2-A win over Ligonier Valley on senior night.
Caleb Amoroso scored an unassisted goal and Tristan Slavick assisted on Kris Weston's goal to give the Trojans (4-5, 4-8) a 2-0 halftime lead.
Ligonier Valley falls to 1-8 in the section and 2-12-1 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 2, Ringgold 0 -- The first-place Jaguars (12-1, 14-2) scored both their goals in the first half to defeat the host Rams.
Ringgold (7-6, 7-9) needs either a home win over second-place Bethel Park or a home loss by Connellsville to seventh-place Albert Gallatin on Thursday to clinch a playoff spot.
Other scores: Laurel Highlands 3, Albert Gallatin 2; Bethel Park 2, Connellsville 0; Trinity 5, Uniontown 0; Woodland Hills 2, Elizabeth Forward 0; Washington 2, Southmoreland 0; Yough 3, Waynesburg Central 0; Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Charleroi 0.
Girls soccer
Bentworth 5, Uniontown 2 -- Tessa Charpertier recorded a hat trick as the Lady Bearcats defeated the visiting Lady Raiders (0-14) in a non-section match.
Meredith Allender and Brina Orsatti also scored for Bentworth (5-6-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.