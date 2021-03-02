The second quarter proved to be the undoing for host Brownsville as it fell to Ligonier Valley, 80-41, in a WPIAL Class AAA boys basketball preliminary round game on Monday night.
Brownsville held a 14-13 lead after one period but the 17th-seeded Rams (5-10) out-scored the hosts 30-8 in the second to grab a 43-22 halftime advantage and never looked back.
Ayden Teeter tossed in 12 points to lead the 16th-seeded Falcons (4-10).
Matthew Marinchak rang up 30 points for Ligonier Valley which also got 12 points from Isaac Neidbalson.
The Rams move forward to face top-seeded South Allegheny on the road Thursday at 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant 61, Hopewell 34 -- Nate Kubusky scored a game-high 21 points and Mount Pleasant gradually pulled away from visiting Hopewell to earn a WPIAL Class AAAA preliminary round win.
In a battle of Vikings, the 12th-seeded host squad built a 10-5 advantage in the opening quarter and led 22-8 at halftime and 40-20 after thee quarters.
Jake Bungard contributed 12 points for Mount Pleasant (9-8), which advances to play at fifth-seeded North Catholic on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Hopewell (1-15). the No. 21 seed, was led by Roman Gill with 13 points.
New Brighton 70, Waynesburg Central 50 -- The Lions rode a strong start to a victory over visiting Waynesburg Central in a WPIAL Class AAA preliminary round match-up.
New Brighton leaped out to a 16-2 lead in the opening quarter. The 20th-seeded Raiders (2-16) battled the Lions fairly evenly the rest of the way but couldn't dig out of the early hole.
The Lions connected on 20 of 28 free throws while the Raiders only got to the foul line seven times, converting six.
JoJo Reynolds scored a game-high 23 points for New Brighton and Gabe Haddux had 10 points.
Waynesburg was led by Chase Henkins, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in scoring 19 points. Sam Harmon followed with nine points and Dawson Fowler added eight points.
The 13th-seeded Lions play at No. 4 Aliquippa on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Derry 64, Southmoreland 39 -- The Trojans marched out to a 21-8 lead in the opening quarter and remained in control the rest of the way in a WPIAL Class AAAA preliminary round win over visiting Southmoreland.
No. 13 Derry (6-6) was led by Sam Jones with 17 points. Josh Ulery had 14 points and Tyson Webb chipped in with 10 points.
The 20th-seeded Scotties (2-17) got 16 points from Ty Keefer and 13 points from Kelvin Lin.
The Trojans move on to play at No. 4 Quarker Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Knoch 75, Yough 43 -- Ryan Lang tossed in a game-high 31 points to power the Knights past visiting Yough in a WPIAL Class AAAA preliminary round game.
Knoch (7-9) led 23-11, 40-22 and 63-36 at the quarter breaks.
Zach McMillen and Keagan Fraser each had 14 points for the 15th-seeded Knights, who advance to play at No. 2 Lincoln Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The 18th-seeded Cougars (3-13) were paced by Terek Crosby with 19 points. Gamal Marballie followed with 16 points.
Girls basketball
South Fayette 48, Connellsville 30 -- The Lady Lions grabbed the early lead and didn't let go for a WPIAL Class AAAAA preliminary round victory over the Lady Falcons.
South Fayette (14-5) led 10-6, 27-12 and 42-22 at the quarter breaks.
Hillary Claycomb shared game-scoring honors for Connellsville (6-8) with 14 points.
Mia Webber led the Lady Lions with 14 points. Maddie Webber added 12.
Oakland Catholic 73, Laurel Highlands 10 -- The visiting Eagles held Laurel Highlands scoreless in the second half for a WPIAL Class AAAAA preliminary round victory.
Oakland Catholic (11-9) led 49-10 at halftime.
Alessandra Peccon led the Fillies (4-15) with five points.
Halena Hill paced Oakland Catholic with 24 points. Alexa Washington finished with 11.
Penn Hills 56, Uniontown 19 -- The Lady Indians led 23-0 after the first quarter and then cruised to a WPIAL Class AAAAA preliminary round victory over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Nekea Lewis led Uniontown (3-17) with 12 points.
Hannah Pugliese paced Penn Hills (10-7) with 14 points. Jasmyn Golden scored 10.
Fox Chapel 69, Ringgold 25 -- The Lady Foxes raced out to a 25-2 lead in the first quarter for a WPIAL Class AAAAA preliminary round win over the visiting Lady Rams.
Fox Chapel (10-8) kept up the pressure and led at halftime, 45-12.
Angelina Massey led Ringgold (2-13) with 11 points.
Domenica Delaney (15), Ellie Schwartzman (14), Elsie Smith (11), and Marissa Ritter (10) all scored in double figures for Fox Chapel.
East Allegheny 51, Monessen 43 -- The Lady Greyhounds fell to the visiting Lady Wildcats in a non-section game.
Monessen (9-11) led 18-11 after the first quarter, but East Allegheny rallied for a 30-28 halftime lead. The Lady Wildcats (7-6) secured the win with a 21-15 advantage in the second half.
Mercedes Majors paced Monessen with 20 points.
East Allegheny's Abby Henderson scored a game-high 21 points. Cashmere Marshall finished with 11 points.
West Greene 66, Aquinas Academy 38 -- The Lady Pioneers had four players score in double figures in a non-section road victory.
Anna Durbin led West Greene (16-3) with 16 points. Jersey Wise finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Elizabeth Brudnock hit four 3-pointeers for 12 points. Brooke Barner added 11.
Emilia Kartonas led Aquinas Academy (12-5) with 14 points.
