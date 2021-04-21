Cole Rankin went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Brownsville rode a 16-hit attack to a 14-4 six-inning win over visiting Waynesburg Central in Section 4-AAA baseball action Tuesday.
Derrick Tarpley and Nick Keeney each had three hits with a double for the Falcons (4-2, 5-5), who also got a triple from Mitch Anderson and a double apiece from Tyler Wible and Davey Timko.
Brownsville scored in every inning, building a 13-4 lead after five innings and put an end to the festivities with a run in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Timko earned the win, walking two and striking out four in five innings. Anderson struck out one in one inning of relief.
Lincoln Pack was 4 for 4 with a triple of the Raiders (2-4, 2-6). Pack also took the loss. He struck out five and waked three in 3 1/3 innings. Hudson Boris pitched two innings of relief with one walk and two strikeouts.
Carmichaels 13, Bentworth 1 -- Liam Lohr drove in four runs with three hits as the Mikes hammered Bentworth for the second day in a row in a five-inning Section 1-AA game.
Nick Ricco had two hits, including a double, for Carmichaels (4-0, 8-0) which also got a triple from Gavin Pratt. Dylan Rohrer was the winning pitcher.
Colton Brightwell stroked a pair of doubles and Noah Martin also doubled for the visiting Bearcats (0-6, 0-9). Christian May was the losing pitcher.
Bishop Canevin 15, Mapletown 8 -- Justin Gmys drove in five runs with two hits and scored three runs as Bishop Canevin rallied past host Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.
The Maples jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and were still up 7-4 after five innings when the Crusaders (3-4, 3-5) exploded for 11 runs in the top of the sixth.
Mapletown starting pitcher A.J. Vanata pitched five innings with six walks and four strikeouts before being forced to leave the mound after hitting the 100-pitch mark. Joe Moritz took the loss in relief.
Landan Stevenson hit a pair of doubles and knocked two runs for the Maples (0-4, 0-4). Moritz singled and also had two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Trey Varley walked five and struck out three in five innings.
Greensburg Salem 6, Ringgold 3 -- The Lions broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the fifth inning on their way to a Section 3-AAAA win over visiting Ringgold.
Dominic Falvo drove in three runs and Zach O’Bryan had two RBIs for Greensburg Salem (2-6, 2-7). Dylan Sarsfield contributed two hits and an RBI and Hayden Teska had a double and a single for the Lions. Jacob Smith was the winning pitcher.
Joey Shumaker had a double and two RBIs for the Rams (1-5, 5-6) and Gage Fuller also doubled. Ashton Ray took the loss.
McGuffey 7, Southmoreland 2 -- Jake Orr had a triple, single and an RBI as first-place McGuffey knocked off visiting Southmoreland in a Section 4-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Austin Beattie had eight strikeouts and helped his own cause with a single and an RBI. Luke Wagner and Logan Hatfield also each contributed a single and an RBI for the Highlanders (6-0, 8-1).
Anthony Govern tripled for the Scotties (3-3, 5-4) who were held to four this. Ben Zimmerman had one hit and one RBI.
Yough 14, Charleroi 0 -- Vinny Martin went 4 for 4 with a triple, double and three RBIs in Yough’s Section 4-AAA win at Charleroi.
Korvyn Johnson had three hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (3-3, 3-5) and Ryan Lubovinsky also drove in two runs. Christian Park was the winning pitcher.
Nick Rongus had two of the Cougars’ (0-6, 3-7) five hits. Ben Shields suffered the loss.
California 15, Beth-Center 5 -- The Trojans won their sixth game in a row with a Section 1-AA win at Beth-Center.
The victory pulls California (4-2, 6-3) into a second-place tie with the Bulldogs (4-2, 4-6).
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, West Greene 2 -- The first-place Centurions (5-0, 6-1) cruised past the visiting Pioneers (3-3, 4-3) in a Section 2-A game.
Softball
West Greene 13, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Kiley Meek slugged a three-run homer and was the winning pitcher as the first-place Lady Pioneers rolled past host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game.
Meek, who also singled and totaled four RBIs, hit her homer in a four-run first inning. London Whipkey hit a two-run home run in the second and also singled for West Greene (4-0, 8-1).
Katie Lampe contributed a double, single, two RBIs and three runs and Jersey Wise had a double, single, RBI and two runs for the Lady Pioneers, who also got a double from Taylor Karvan.
Meek allowed just two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske struck out six and walked two. Demaske also doubled for the Lady Rockets (2-2, 3-4).
Waynesburg Central 13, McGuffey 3 -- Meghan Braun belted three hits, including a home run and a double, and was the winning pitcher in Waynesburg Central’s Section 3-AAA victory over host McGuffey.
Braun pitched a six-hitter and also had two RBIs. Erin Fitch had two doubles, a single and two RBIs and Hannah Wood contributed a double, single and a pair of RBIs for the Lady Raiders (4-1, 7-2), who also got a double and an RBI from Kylee Goodman.
Katelyn Henderson doubled for the Lady Highlanders (1-3, 2-4). Shelby Dobrzynski was the losing pitcher.
South Allegheny 12, Brownsville 0 -- Ava Martorelli had three hits and two RBIs in the Lady Gladiators’ six-inning Section 3-AAA win at Brownsville.
Olivia Stetz also had three hits along with an RBI for South Allegheny (1-2, 4-3) and Madison Pikula and Payton Limley both tripled. Winning pitcher Breena Komarnisky threw a three-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Kendra Franks took the loss for the Lady Falcons (0-5, 4-6). She struck out five.
Uniontown 10, Laurel Highlands 9 -- The Lady Raiders (2-4, 2-6) edged host Laurel Highlands (0-6, 1-7) in a Section 2-AAAA game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.