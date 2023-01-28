Damarion Brown scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to help host Brownsville rally past Washington, 51-43, handing the first-place Prexies their first Section 4-AAA loss of the season in boys basketball action Friday night.
Elijah Brown followed with 10 points, including eight in the key fourth quarter, as the Falcons righted their ship quickly after suffering a loss at last-place Waynesburg Central on Tuesday in a game in which they were missing four starters.
Cedric Harrison added seven points for Brownsville (4-5, 9-7) which remained in a fourth-place tie with Charleroi.
Braiden Wise scored 17 points for Washington (8-1, 13-3) which is still alone in first place although it saw its 11-game winning streak snapped.
The Prexies led 14-11 after the first quarter. The Falcons fought back to take a 26-23 halftime lead but Washington used a 12-4 edge in the third quarter to go back on top, 35-30.
Brownsville stormed back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Prexies 21-8 to seize the victory. The Falcons were six of seven from the foul line in the final frame.
Zxavian Willis had eight points for Washington. Ruben Gordon and Carlos Harper each added seven points.
Laurel Highlands 77, Elizabeth Forward 45 -- The Mustangs blew open a close game with a big third quarter to pull away for a Section 3-AAAA victory at Elizabeth Forward.
Laurel Highlands (5-1, 14-2) stayed one game in back of first-place Uniontown.
Rodney Gallagher led all scorers with 21 points for LH (5-1, 14-2) which also got 15 points from Keondre DeShields and 10 points from Mikey Bittner.
The Mustangs led 17-14 after the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors (1-5, 5-12) 25-12 in the third to take a 57-39 advantage.
Laurel Highlands extended the margin further with a 20-6 edge in the fourth quarter.
Drew Cook led EF with 12 points, Isaiah Turner had 11 and Zach Boyd added 10.
Jefferson-Morgan 53, Mapletown 38 -- The Rockets took a big step towards securing a WPIAL playoff berth by knocking off the visiting Maples in a Section 2-A game.
The win gives third-place Jefferson-Morgan (4-2, 10-8) a two-game lead over fourth-place Mapletown (2-4, 5-9) in the section standings.
Mapletown held an 11-9 advantage after the first quarter but J-M surged to a 26-18 halftime lead and pushed the gap out to 40-26 by the end of the third quarter.
Houston Guesman paced the Rockets (4-2, 10-8) with a game-high 15 points.
A.J. Vanata led the Maples with 12 points.
California 71, West Greene 58 -- Noah Neil scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Trojans keep their postseason hopes alive with a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Pioneers.
California (1-5, 5-11) and West Greene (1-5, 3-14) trail fourth-place Mapletown by one game.
Aidan Lowden added 10 points for the Trojans who marched out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter.
The Pioneers got to within 35-28 by halftime but California pushed its lead out to 50-40 after three quarters. Neil scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans maintain control.
Lane Allison tallied a game-high 27 points for West Greene, which also got 14 points from Kaden Shields and 13 points from Parker Burns.
Carmichaels 57, Beth-Center 48 -- Tyler Richmond poured in a game-high 27 points as the Mikes topped host Beth-Center in a Section 4-AA game.
The win moved Carmichaels (3-5, 10-8) within one-half game of fourth-place Bentworth.
Dom Colarusso tossed in 18 points for the Mikes who also got 12 points from Aydan Adamson.
Carmichaels led 17-13 after one period and 26-25 at halftime before taking control with a 22-13 edge in the third quarter for a 48-38 advantage.
Jason Zellie paced the Bulldogs (0-9, 1-17) with 18 points and Brody Tharp had 14 points.
Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 52 -- The Leopards fought off the visiting Scotties to earn a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Quinton Martin totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds for third-place Belle Vernon (4-2, 8-7) which also got 13 points, five assists and nine boards from Alonzo Wade and 10 points, four assists and seven rebounds from Zion Moore.
Ty Keffer sank six 3-pointers in racking up a game-high 26 points for fourth-place Southmoreland (2-4, 8-7) which could've pulled even with Belle Vernon in the standings with a win. Wyatt Richter chipped in with 10 points for the Scotties, who led 17-14 after the first quarter.
The Leopards clawed their way back to take a 28-24 halftime advantage and led 44-34 after three quarters.
Yough 77, Waynesburg Central 32 -- Terek Crosby rang up 22 points as the Cougars cruised past visiting Waynesburg for a Section 4-AAA win.
Austin Matthews and Ty Travillion followed with 17 and 15 points, respectively, for Yough (6-2, 11-7) which maintained its second-place spot in the standings.
The Cougars jumped out to a 25-7 lead in the first quarter and stayed in control the rest of the way.
Alex Van Sickle paced the Raiders (1-8, 3-15) with eight points.
Charleroi 55, Mount Pleasant 45 -- Bryce Large scored 20 points as the Cougars earned an important Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Vikings.
Jackson Keranko had 13 points for Charleroi (4-5, 9-10) which remained tied with Brownsville for fourth place.
Mount Pleasant took a 14-7 first-quarter lead but the Cougars used a 19-8 edge in the second to go up 26-22 at halftime. The Vikings got to within 36-34 at the end of the third quarter but Charleroi secured the win with a 19-11 advantage in the final frame.
Yukon Daniels led the Vikings (3-5, 4-13) with a game-high 21 points.
Trinity 80, Connellsville 45 -- Drew Collins had a game-high 26 points as the Hillers rolled over the winless Falcons in a Section 1-AAAAA game.
Trinity led 18-13, 45-28 and 64-36 at the quarter breaks.
Tim Hodges and Dante DeRubbo added 15 and 10 points for the fourth-place Hillers (3-3, 8-9).
Anthony Piasecki scored 19 points for Connellsville (0-6, 0-18) which also got 10 points from Jaden Mickens.
Chartiers-Houston 53, Bentworth 44 -- Avery Molek scored a game-high 19 points with four 3-pointers as the Bucs fended off the Bearcats in a Section 4-AA clash.
Jake Mele added 17 points for second-place Chartiers-Houston (8-1, 14-4).
The Bucs took a 23-8 advantage in the first quarter but Bentworth fought back with a 17-11 edge in the second to get within 34-25 by halftime.
C-H bumped the gap up to 45-32 by the end of the third quarter and held on from there.
Landon Urcho was the leading scorer for the fourth-place Bearcats (4-5, 10-8) with 14 points and Chris Harper was right behind with 13 points.
Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 31 -- The Black Hawks didn't have a player in double figures but still managed to soar past the visiting Rams in a Section 1-AAAAA game.
Nick Brown and Ben Guffrey both scored nine points for Bethel Park (5-1, 10-6) which led 14-9 after the first quarter then outscored Ringgold 18-4 in the second to take a commanding 32-13 halftime lead.
Daryl Tolliver tallied a game-high 20 points for the Rams (1-5, 3-15).
Fort Cherry 80, Frazier 41 -- Shane Cornali tossed in 23 points as the first-place Rangers rolled past the host Commodores in a Section 4-AA game.
Owen Norman followed with 19 points and Matt Sieg added 17 points for Fort Cherry (9-0, 17-2).
Keyshaun Thompson topped Frazier (1-7, 2-16) in scoring with 19 points and Logan Butcher added 10 points.
