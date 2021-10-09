Beth-Center scored 22 points in the second quarter and went on to defeat host Charleroi, 39-22, for its first win of the season in a Century Conference football clash on Friday night.
Alston Csutoros led the way for coach Tony Ruscitto's Bulldogs with 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Varesko added 128 yards on the ground.
After a scoreless first quarter, Beth-Center (1-2, 1-5) took a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs by Csutoros of 2 yards with 7:54 left in the second quarter and 5 yards with 2:32 remaining.
The Cougars (1-3, 1-5) sliced the lead in half on Terrance Woods' 28-yard TD run with 1:19 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs turned the momentum back their way on Dominic Revi's 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Berish just 10 seconds before halftime. Revi also passed to Berish for the two-point conversion to make it 22-7 at halftime.
Trevor Pettit's 6-yard touchdown run with 8:57 left in the third quarter put B-C up 28-7.
Charlerloi kept its hopes alive when Brendan Harps threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Shannon with Arlo McIntyre's extra point slicing the lead to 28-14.
The Bulldogs pushed their advantage up to 31-14 after Berish kicked a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
Beth-Center put the game away with 5:27 left when Csutoros scored his third touchdown on a 43-yard run with Varesko running in the two-point conversion.
The Cougars finished the scoring with Harps' 7-yard TD pass to Shannon with the two also combining for the two-point conversion.
Harps completed 11 of 28 passes for 134 yards but was intercepted twice by B-C freshman Jonah Sussan.
Nikko Pellegrini turned in a strong performance for Charleori with 141 yards on 13 carries. Woods ran the ball three times for 74 yards and had three receptions for 45 yards. Shannon had three catches for 67 yards and two rushes for 43 yards.
Beth-Center rang up 477 total yards with 327 rushing and 150 passing.
Revi connected on 8 of 13 throws for 133 yards. Berish grabbed three passes for 69 yards and Varesko had four receptions for 56 yards and also completed a 17-yard pass.
University (W.Va.) 36, Albert Gallatin 14 -- The unbeaten Hawks scored the final 29 points after falling behind 14-7 to defeat the host Colonials in a non-conference game.
Albert Gallatin struck first on Caleb Matzus-Chapman's 7-yard touchdown run midway through the first quater for a 6-0 lead.
University went up 7-6 on Colin McBee's 5-yard touchdown run and John Coleman's extra point with 8:32 left in the second quarter.
The Colonials surged back in front, 14-7, on Matzus-Chapman's 24-yard touchdown pass to Bruno Fabrycki and Matzus-Chapman's two-point conversion run with 1:35 left in the half.
The Hawks got the equalizer in the final seconds of the half on Chase Edwards' 21-yard touchdown pass to Sage Clawges.
University took the lead for good, 21-14, late in the third quarter on McBee's 5-yard touchdown run.
The turning point of the game came on AG's next possession which resulted in a 19-yard fumble return for a touchdown by the Hawks' Jaeden Hammack with McBee running in the two-point conversion for a 29-14 lead.
McGee's third TD run of the night from 3 yards out with 7:49 remaining in the fourth quarter sealed the victory.
The Colonials (4-2) rolled up 192 yards on the ground with three runners going over the 50-yard mark. Matzus-Chapman had 65 yards on 15 carries, Fabrycki had 59 yards on 12 carries and Shawn Loring added 54 yards on six carries.
Matzus-Chapman completed 2 of 5 passes, both to Fabrycki, for 28 yards.
West Greene 56, Bentworth 0 -- Colin Brady rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns and also returned a kickoff 84 yards for a score as the first-place Pioneers rolled over visiting Bentworth (1-3, 2-4) in Tri-County South game.
Brady scored on runs of 15, 45,7 and 10 yards. Hunter Hamilton added 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for West Greene (4-0, 5-2) and Billy Whitlach also ran for a TD. Pioneers quarterback Wes Whipkey completed 5 of 12 passes for 95 yards, and kicker Kevin Thompson was 8 for 8 on extra points.
West Greene led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime. The Pioneers have won five in a row.
Carmichaels 40, Monessen 6 -- Trenton Carter passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, Michael Stewart scored three times and Carmichaels routed Monessen 40-6 in a Class A Tri-County South Conference game shortened to 2 1/2 quarters because of lightning Friday night.
Carmichaels (3-1, 5-2) led 40-0 at halftime. Monessen (2-2, 3-4), which was held to one first down in the opening half, scored midway through the third quarter on a 27-yard pass from Lorenzo Gardner to Jamar Bethea, but before the Greyhounds could attempt the conversion the game was stopped because of lightning in the area. A few moments later, before the teams had even left the field, the decision was made to end the game.
Carter threw touchdown passes of 61 yards to Stewart and eight yards to Tyler Richmond to give Carmichaels a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Stewart then had touchdown runs of three and 20 yards around a one-yard TD sneak by Carter to make it 33-0 with 1:10 left in the first half.
The Mikes would score one more time before intermission, which started the Mercy Rule for the second half. Richmond took a swing pass from Carter and scored from 15 yards out to make it 40-0 with six seconds to play in the first half.
Southmoreland 35, Yough 7 -- Anthony Govern ran for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Scotties defeated visiting Yough in an Interstate Conference game at Russ Grimm Field.
Southmoreland (2-1, 5-2) moved into a third-place tie with South Park with the win.
Southmoreland's defense gave it the early when Travon Lee recovered a Cougars fumble in the end zone for a touchdown midway through the first quarter with Jake Kaylor added the first of his five extra points.
Jeffrey Johnson's 11-yard touchdown run with 3:13 left in the opening quarter made it 14-0.
Govern's 2-yard touchdown run was the lone score of the second quarter with 1:20 remaining as the Scotties took a 21-0 halftime lead.
Govern found the end zone again on a 10-yard run early in the third quarter and then tossed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Trout 2:32 to wrap up the scoring for Southmoreland.
Yough (0-4, 0-7) averted a shutout with 4:10 left in the game on Tristan Waldier's 18-yard touchdown run with Madison Hodge adding the extra point.
Waldier led the Cougars with 64 rushing yards on 14 careers.
Govern completed 5 of 14 passes for 72 yards with one interception. Trout had five carries for 95 yards and four receptions for 97 yards.
California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 12 -- Damani Stafford ran for 182 yards and two touchdown to help the Trojans defeat the host Rockets in a Tri-County South Conference game.
California (3-1, 5-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Hunter Assad's 2-yard touchdown run and 40-yard TD pass to Caden Powell.
Cole Jones got Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-6) with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Gilbert to make it 14-6.
The Rockets were threatening to score again when J-M's Ethan Fike stepped on defensively with an 86-yard interception return for a TD that shifted the momentum back to California. Stafford's 7-yard touchdown run made it 28-6 at halftime.
Cole found Colt Fowler for a 56-yard touchdown pass to open second-half scoring and pull the Trojans with 28-12.
California pulled away from there with Stafford's 19-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter and TD runs of 6 and 2 yards by Addison Panepinto.
Elizabeth Forward 36, South Allegheny 7 -- The Warriors jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and stayed in control the rest of the way in defeating host South Allegheny (2-2, 2-5) in an Interstate Conference game.
Johnny DiNapoli scored on a 20-yard fumble return and a 49-yard run as EF improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
Kyle Flournoy put the Warriors ahead to stay with a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. After DiNapoli's fumble return, Zion White threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Nigut to make it 20-0.
Elizabeth Forward added a defensive safety and DiNapoli's TD jaunt in the second quarter and a 5-yard scoring run by DaVontay Brownfield in the third quarter.
Akeil Carrington scored the Gladiators' only touchdown on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.
DiNapoli and Flournoy led the Warriors' ground game with 82 and 71 yards, respectively.
Latrobe 55, Connellsville 13 -- Bobby Fetter ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw a TD pass as host Latrobe beat the Falcons in a Big East Conference game.
Kyle Brewer ran for a score and caught a TD pass from Brayden Reott for the Wildcats (1-1, 3-4) who also got rushing touchdown from Drake Clayton, Connor Larkin and Brady Prohovic. Fetter's TD toss went to Corey Boerio. Latrobe's defense added a safety.
The two Connellsville (0-2, 0-7) touchdowns came on a 2-yard run by Zak David in the second quarter and a16-yard TD pass by Anthony Piasecki to Jason McBride in the fourth quarter.
Chartiers-Houston 34, Frazier 7 -- The Bucs topped the visiting Commodores in a Century Confernce game. Chartiers-Houston improves to 3-1 in conference play and 5-1 overall while Frazier falls to 0-3 and 0-7.
Cancelled games: Uniontown’s game at Washington and Brownsville’s game at Mount Pleasant were both cancelled due to COVID issues with the Prexies and Falcons.
