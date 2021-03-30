Eli Callaway drove in five runs with three hits to lift Ringgold to a 10-5 win at California in a non-section baseball battle Monday.
The Rams (2-0) scored two runs in both the first and third and one in the fourth to build a 5-1 lead.
The Trojans pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull within 5-4 but Ringgold came back with one in the fifth and four more in the sixth to win going away.
Gianni Cantini also had three hits and pitched three innings in earning the win.
Payton Conte suffered the loss for California (0-1).
Brownsville 14, Beth-Center 4 — Brownsville bounced back from a lopsided loss at Carmichaels in its opener with an impressive 14-4, five-inning victory over visiting Beth-Center in a non-section baseball game Monday.
The Falcons (1-1) scored three runs in the first and seven in the second to take a commanding 10-1 lead and put the game away with a four-run fifth to end the game on the mercy rule.
Derrick Tarpley tripled and singled to lead a 12-hit Brownsville attack. Mitchel Anderson also tripled. Nick Climes was the winning pitcher.
Ryan Rossi took the loss for the Bulldogs (0-3).
Southmoreland 15, Monessen 0 — Ben Zimmerman had two hits, three RBIs and two runs as the Scotties routed visiting Monessen in a four-inning non-section game.
The Scotties held a 5-0 lead after three innings, then erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to win the game on the mercy rule.
Anthony Govern had two hits, two RBIs and three runs for Southmoreland, Kory Ansell contributed two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Kory Ansell chipped in with two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Mason Basinger struck out seven and gave up two hits in four innings.
Jack Sacco took the loss.
Elizabeth Forward 7, Greensburg Salem 5 — The Warriors scored all seven of their runs over the last two innings for a comeback win over host Greensburg Salem in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 1-0) trailed 3-0 after five innings but tied it with three runs in the top of the sixth.
The Warriors’ Luke Alvarez ignited a four-run rally in the seventh with a tie-breaking, two-run double. Alvarez also had a single and scored twice. Andrew Palmer contributed two hits and two RBIs, and Mike Burke was 2-for-2 for EF.
Winning pitcher Kaden Faychak gave up two runs in two innings.
Losing pitcher Brayden Merichko went 2-for-2 and Jacob Smith had two hits and an RBI for the Lions (0-1, 0-3).
Hempfield 6, Connellsville 0 — Joe Fiedor, Ryan Firmstone and Brandon Coughlin each had two hits as the Spartans (1-1) blanked host Connellsville in a non-section game.
High school softball
Southmoreland 6, Greensburg Salem 2 — The Lady Scotties rode a five-run first inning to a non-section victory over host Greensburg Salem.
Emily Eutsey had two hits and three RBIs for Southmoreland (1-0), which also got two hits and an RBI from both Elle Pawlikowsky and Brynn Charnesky.
Jess Matheny was the winning pitcher.
Megan Toth drove in two runs with a double and a single for the Lady Lions (0-2). Chelsea Stabile took the loss.
Mt. Lebanon 20, Ringgold 4 — Jenna Gorecki had three hits, including one of her team’s four home runs, and drove in four runs as the Lady Blue Devils hammered out a non-section win at Ringgold.
Olivia Buckiso knocked in four runs with a home run and a single. Mia Alandete also homered and had four RBIs. Deirdre Flaherty added a pair of RBIs with a homer and two singles. Olivia Hamel chipped in with a double and two RBIs.
Clara Hartnett was the winning pitcher.
Ashlee Selembo and Daniella Vecchio both had a home run and two RBIs for the Lady Rams (0-2) who also got a double from Peyton Laflash. Cassidy Kunkel took the loss.
Chartiers-Houston 7, Charleroi 3 — The Lady Bucs rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat visiting Charleroi.
Bella Hess went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double for Chartiers-Houston (1-0). Winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes had two hits, Paige McAvoy smacked a triple and Madyson Smith added a double for the hosts.
McKenna DeUnger tripled for the Lady Cougars (0-1). Losing pitcher Sofia Celashi had seven strikeouts.
Mount Pleasant 14, Leechburg 9 — Haylie Brunson blasted a pair of home runs and knocked in five runs to power the visiting Lady Vikings past Leechburg in a non-section clash.
Katie Hutter also homered and went 4-for-4 and Hannah Gnibus also was 4-for-4 for Mount Pleasant (2-0). Sophia Smithnosky added two doubles and a single.
Emma Ritchie and Bella Vozar each had three singles for the Lady Blue Devils (0-1).
