Rolin Burghy shot a 1-over 38 and Liam Lohr followed with a 39 to help Carmichaels defeat visiting Uniontown, 211-222, in a non-section golf match at Carmichaels Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders’ Adena Rugola earned medalist honors with 1-under 36.
Mason Lapana carded a 40 for coach Dave Briggs’ Mikes (1-0) and was followed by Nick Ricco (45) and Dustin Hastings (49). Garrett Bogucki’s 51 was not used.
Logan Voytish backed up Regula with a 40 for Uniontown (0-2). Gage Brugger was next for the Red Raiders with a 44 and was followed by Wade Brugger (50) and Colton Mathais (52). Johnny Vansickle’s 68 was not used.
Jefferson-Morgan 247, Albert Gallatin 258 — Brock Bayles earned medalist honors with a 3-over 38 as Jefferson-Morgan knocked off host Albert Gallatin in a non-section clash at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Troy Wright and Grant Hathaway both shot 47 for coach John Curtis’ Rockets, who improved to 2-0. Rounding out the scoring for J-M were Clay Wilson (54) and Maci Marion (61). Savannah Clark’s 62 was not used.
Trenton Clemmer paced the Colonials (0-1) with a 49. Alex Simon and Nate Jenkins both shot 50 and were followed by John Skochelak (52) and Haydon Metts (57). Graeysen Jarrett’s 63 was tossed out.
Girls golf
Penn-Trafford 187, Connellsville 202 — The visiting Lady Warriors counted four scores under 50 for a Section 3-AAA road victory over the Lady Falcons at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Antolina Damico and Amanda Bobish shared medalist honors for Penn-Trafford (1-0, 1-0) with 11-over 46. Erin Driscoll shot 47 and Emily Spudy finished with 48. Alex Dindak’s 50 was not used.
Maddy Kinneer was the low golfer for Connellsville (0-1, 0-1) with 12-over 47. Abby Tikey and Gabby Miller both shot 51, and Paiton Ulery finished with 53. Maddie Johnson’s 66 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.