Sofia Celaschi had three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI and was the winning pitcher as Charleroi rallied past visiting Mapletown for a six-inning, 15-5 victory in non-section softball action on Wednesday.
The Lady Maples (0-2) jump out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning but Celaschi came on in relief in the second and allowed just one hit while striking out nine over the final five innings.
The Lady Cougars scored three in the bottom of the first and one in the third before surging in front with a six-run fifth, then invoke the mercy rule with five runs in the sixth.
Lyla Brunner had a double and two singles, Riley Jones also had three hits and Leena Henderson contributed a double and three RBIs for Charleroi (5-0), which got three RBIs from Maddie Lancy.
Krista Wilson doubled and singled for Mapletown (0-2) and Marley Shiflett also doubled. Devan Clark took the loss.
West Greene 8, Beth-Center 5 -- Lexi Six had three hits including a triple and a double, stole three bases, scored three times and drove in two runs to key the Lady Pioneers’ non-section win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert allowed one earned run on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
London Whipkey doubled and singled for West Greene (4-3) which also got a triple and an RBI from Taylor Karvan and two RBIs from Emmaline Beazell.
The game was tied 2-2 when the Lady Pioneers plated three runs in the bottom of the third to go ahead for good.
Chloe Byrne and JessLynn Hoover both doubled for Beth-Center (3-2). Losing pitcher Gianna Petersen struck out six and walked one.
Latrobe 4, Connellsville 0 -- Kayla Wiliams pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and hit a double as the Lady Wildcats shut out the host Lady Falcons in a non-section game.
Josie Straigis also doubled for Latrobe (5-0).
Losing pitcher Iris Burd struck out nine and had one hit and Jaylee Moorhead singled twice for Connellsville (0-2) which also got one hit apiece from Kirra Davis and Tagan Basinger.
Yough 13, Apollo Ridge 10 -- Kaylin Ritenour had a double, two singles, three runs and an RBI and Abbey Zuraw knocked in three runs as the Lady Cougars outslugged the visiting Lady Vikings in a non-section game.
Yough trailed 9-7 when it went ahead to stay with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth sparked by two-run singles by Zuraw and McKenzie Pritts.
Madi Horvat doubled twice for the Lady Cougars (2-0) who also got two hits apiece from Kylie Odelli and Katie Proctor. Adoria Waldier was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Jocelyn Snyder homered and doubled for Apollo Ridge (1-2).
Trinity 11, Waynesburg Central 3 -- Hanna Suhoski and Mirranda Rinehart both homered as the visiting Lady Hillers knocked off the Lady Raiders in a non-section game.
Finley Hohn and Rinehart both hit two-run singles in a four-run fifth that broke a 2-2 tie and Trinity (4-1) pulled away from there. Taylor Dunn was the winning pitcher.
Waynesburg falls to 2-2.
High school baseball
Northern Garrett (Md.) 5, Albert Gallatin 2 -- The Huskies defeated the host Colonials in a non-section game.
Luke Ross had three hits for Northern Garrett (4-1).
Cyrus Potku had a double for Albert Gallatin (0-1).
