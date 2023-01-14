Jackson Keranko scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and Charleroi rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat visiting Brownsville, 64-62, in a Section 4-AAA boys basketball battle Friday night.
The victory pulled the Cougars (2-3, 6-8) within one game of the Falcons (3-3, 7-4) who fell into fourth place. The top four teams in the section qualify for the postseason.
Jake Chambers led Charleroi with 16 points, Moises Delice followed with 12 points and Bryce Large added 11 points. The Cougars won despite Ben Shields fouling out after scoring only two points.
Charleroi led 16-12 after the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime before Brownsville rode a 17-5 surge in the third quarter to a 41-31 advantage. Keranko tallied eight points, including two 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter as the visitors outscored the Falcons 23-13 to tie it at 54-54.
Delice scored six points and Keranko added three to help the Cougars win it with a 10-8 edge in overtime.
Damarion Brown scored a game-high 22 points for Brownsville which also got 17 points from Cedric Harrison and 13 from Harlan Davis.
Uniontown 69, Elizabeth Forward 38 -- The Red Raiders gradually pulled away for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Warriors to remain in a first-place tie with Laurel Highlands.
Notorious Grooms scored a game-high 17 points for Uniontown (4-0, 13-1), which extended its winning streak to 12. Jamire Braxton followed with 16 points and Bakari Wallace added 15.
The Red Raiders led 20-13, 34-17 and 51-25 at the quarter breaks.
Isaiah Turner and Cy Herchelrock led the way for EF (1-3, 5-9) with 11 and 10 points.
Uniontown makes the short trip to Laurel Highlands Tuesday night in a showdown for the top spot in the section.
Laurel Highlands 74, Southmoreland 53 -- Rodney Gallagher and Keondre DeShields combined for 45 points as the Mustangs triumphed over the host Scotties to stay atop the Section 3-AAAA standings along with Uniontown.
Gallagher scored 23 points and DeShields had 22 for Laurel Highlands (4-0, 11-1) which also got 10 points from Mason Bolish.
The Mustangs led 18-10, 37-21 and 53-32 at the breaks.
Elijah Myers paced Southmoreland (1-3, 8-5) with 16 points, Wyatt Richter had 15 and Ty Keffer finished with 10.
The Mustangs host the Red Raiders Tuesday night
Ringgold 47, Connellsville 43 -- The Rams broke the halftime tie with a 20-11 advantage in the third quarter for a Section 1-AAAAA home victory.
Ringgold (1-2, 3-10) closed out the game with a 14-9 fourth quarter.
Lorenzo Glasser paced the Rams with a game-high 20 points. Daryl Tolliver added 16.
Jayden McBride led the Falcons (0-4, 0-14) with 14 points. Capone Mickens and Jayden Mickens both scored 10 points.
Yough 43, McGuffey 23 -- Terek Crosby tossed in a game-high 20 points as the Cougars overwhelmed visiting McGuffey to pull into a second-place tie with the Highlanders in Section 4-AAA.
Yough took control from the start, outscoring McGuffey 15-3 in the first quarter.
Austin Matthews added 10 points for the Cougars (3-2, 7-7).
Philip McCuen paced the Highlanders (3-2, 9-6) with eight points.
Fort Cherry 80, Carmichaels 50 -- The Rangers exploded to a 51-23 halftime lead on its way to a Section 4-AA win over the visiting Mikes.
Owen Norman led Fort Cherry (5-0, 12-2) with 23 points. Lucas Errett and Matt Sieg followed with 19 and 13 points.
Carmichaels (2-3, 8-6) was paced by Tyler Richmond's 17 points. Aydan Adamson chipped in with 11.
Burgettstown 75, Frazier 52 -- Zack Schrockman scored 26 points in the Blue Devils' Section 4-AA victory over the visiting Commodores.
Burgettstown (4-1, 6-6) also got 19 points from James Leuice, 17 from Andrew Bredel and 13 from Caleb Russell.
Keyshawn Thompson poured in a game-high 25 points for Frazier (0-5, 1-13) which also got 16 points from Brennen Stewart.
Belle Vernon 82, Albert Gallatin 49 -- The Leopards pranced out to a 27-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in defeating the visiting Colonials in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Belle Vernon (2-2, 6-6) was sparked by Zion Moore's game-high 24 points. The Leopards got a double-double from both Quinton Martin (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Alonzo Wade (15 points, 14 rebounds). Martin also had five steals, Trevor Kovatch had five assists and Braden Laux blocked three shots.
Kam Pratt and Aiden Black led Albert Gallatin (0-4, 2-9) with and 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Monessen 56, Mapletown 27 -- The Greyhounds ran their winning streak to 11 and kept their grip on first place in Section 2-A with a victory over the visiting Maples.
Jaisean Blackman and Tim Kershaw topped the scoring column for Monessen (4-0, 11-1) with 14 points apiece and TyVaughn Kershaw followed close behind with 13 points.
Jeremiah Mick Mapletown (1-3, 4-8) with 10 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 36, West Greene --The Rockets outscored the host Pioneers 8-3 in the fourth quarter to pull out a Section 2-A win in a defensive battle.
Troy Wright tossed in a game-high 18 points with six 3-pointers to lead the way for Jefferson-Morgan (3-1, 9-5).
West Greene (1-3, 2-11) led 8-3 after the first quarter but the Rockets surged to an 18-15 halftime advantage. The Pioneers used a 13-10 edge in the third to pull even at 28-28.
Lane Allison tallied 12 points for West Greene.
Bentworth 76, Beth-Center 71 --The Bearcats clawed their way back from a 48-30 halftime deficit to stun the visiting Bulldogs in a Section 4-AA clash.
Bentworth cut the gap to 10 with a 20-12 advantage in the third quarter then outscored B-C 26-11 in the fourth to seize the victory.
Both teams had four players in double figures.
Landon Urcho rang up a game-high 34 points for the Bearcats (3-3, 8-5) who also got 12 points apiece from Chris Harper and Ben Hays, and 10 points from Cristian May.
Beth-Center (0-5, 1-12) was led by Jason Zellie with 24 points and three 3-pointers. Santino Revi followed with 14 points and Jonah Sussan and Dom Revi each contributed 11 points.
Mount Pleasant 59, Waynesburg 42 -- Yukon Daniels sank five 3-pointers on his way to a 21-point night as the Vikings toppled the Raiders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Mount Pleasant (2-3, 3-10) also got 15 points from Chase McCloy and 12 from Brayden Caletri.
Dane Woods scored 14 points for Waynesburg (0-5, 2-12). Alex Van Sickle and Jackson Dean followed with 12 and 10 points.
Girls basketball
Belle Vernon 63, South Park 32 -- Farrah Reader scored 16 points to help the Lady Leopards roll past South Park in the MVI MLK Shootout at California.
Kenzi Seliga followed with 15 points on five 3-pointers for Belle Vernon (8-6) in the non-section contest. Jenna Dawson contributed eight points and eight rebounds and Tessa Rodriguez had seven assists and four steals.
Ella Clifford scored nine points on three 3-pointers for the Lady Eagles (5-8).
Serra Catholic 65, Charleroi 31 -- McKenna DeUnger and Bella Carroto tallied 12 points apiece but it wasn't enough as the Lady Cougars (8-4) fell to Serra Catholic in the MVI MLK Shootout at California.
Cate Clark led Serra Catholic (8-1) with 20 points.
