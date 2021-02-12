Hillary Claycomb rang up a game-high 25 points and Connellsville gradually pulled away from host Laurel Highlands for a 54-30 victory in Section 3-AAAAA girls basketball action Thursday night.
Madison Kinneer added 19 points for the third-place Lady Falcons (5-3, 5-4).
Connellsville led 10-7, 26-13 and 43-24 at the breaks.
Aareanna Griffith and Essence Davis paced the Fillies (2-8, 3-12) with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Southmoreland 46, Yough 12 -- Southmoreland ran its winning streak to seven with a Section 3-AAAA win over host Yough.
Olivia Cernuto tallied 10 points for the first-place Lady Scotties (9-1, 11-2) who can clinch a second consecutive section title with a win over Belle Vernon on Feb. 18.
Autumn Matthews and Mikahala Chewning both scored four points for the Lady Cougars (1-5, 3-9).
Monessen 80, Geibel Catholic 8 -- The Lady Greyhounds put five players in double figures on their way to a Section 2-A win at Geibel Catholic.
Hailey Johnson and Mercedes Majors tied for game-high honors with 13 points apiece for Monessen (6-2, 8-4), which is tied for second place with Avella. My Asia Majors and Kinsey Wilson each had 12 points and Avanti Stitch added 10.
Morgan Sandzimier topped the Lady Gators (0-7, 0-8) in scoring with five points.
Mount Pleasant 65, Ligonier Valley 30 -- The Lady Vikings blew open a close game in the second quarter on their way to a Section 3-AAAA win over visiting Ligonier Valley.
Tiffany Zelmore ripped the nets for a game-high 35 points and Haylie Brunson chipped in with 10 for Mount Pleasant (2-5, 5-6).
The Lady Vikings led 13-11 after one quarter then took control by out-scoring the Lady Rams (0-7, 0-9) 21-5 in the second for a 34-16 halftime lead and pulled away from there.
Abby Painter led Ligonier Valley with eight points.
Thomas Jefferson 58, Ringgold 16 – Thomas Jefferson rolled past visiting Ringgold to remain in second place in Section 3-AAAAA.
Graci Fairman, Maddy Trainer and Lexi Dadig each scored nine points for the Lady Jaguars (7-1, 9-6).
Kirra Gerard led the way for the Lady Rams (2-6, 2-7) with five points.
Girls swimming
Armstrong 90, Connellsville 80 -- The visiting Lady River Hawks secured first-place finishes in the final two events to return home with a Section 1-AAA victory.
Elizabeth Jackson (200 freestyle, 2:19.27) and Molly Maloy (200 IM, 2:31.84) had first-place finishes for the Lady Falcons. Aeriale Knopsnider (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Maloy (100 butterfly), Maddox Maruca (100 freestyle), and Sophie Detwiler (100 breaststroke) all had second-place finishes for Connellsville.
Armstrong finished first in the 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Frazier junior Alexandra Pohonish fell one-tenth of a second shy of Class AA qualifying mark in the 50 freestyle with her time of 26.70 seconds. Pohonish also came up short in her bid to qualify in the 100 backstroke with her time of 1:10.04.
Belle Vernon 45, Steel Valley 26 -- The Lady Leopards won for the second time this season with a Section 5-AA win over the Ironmen.
Marlee Davis (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Delaney Patterson (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Melina Stratigos (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Maya Engstrom (100 butterfly), and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays (Davis, Patterson, Engstrom and Stratigos) all had first-place finishes for Belle Vernon (2-3, 2-4-1).
Ringgold 76, McKeesport 7 -- The Lady Rams had an easy time for a Section 5-AA road victory.
Andrea Kassa, Emily Doleno, Paige Doleno, Keenan Rahr, and Delaney Pergola all had at least one first-place finish for Ringgold.
Boys swimming
Connellsville 66, Armstrong 34 -- The Falcons had a little more depth than the visiting River Hawks for a Section 1-AAA home victory.
James Staggers (200 IM, 2:58.58), Michael Gebe (100 butterfly, 59.82), Gavin McPoyle (500 freestyle, 6:13.98), 200 freestyle relay of Kasey Stanton, Staggers, McPoyle and Gebe (2:00.82), and 400 freestyle relay of Gebe, Stanton, McPoyle and Staggers (4:34.63) all finished first for Connellsville.
Belle Vernon 63, Steel Valley 47 -- The Leopards were strong in the pool for a Section 5-AA win over the Ironmen.
Ian Shahan broke the school record in winning the 200 freestyle. Shahan also won the 50 freestyle
Nick Reda (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Nick Staller (100 butterfly), Sam West (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), the 200 medley relay of Staller, Jake Wessel, Luke Miller and Luke Henderson, 200 freestyle relay of West, Garrett Ursiny, Miller and Shahan, and 400 freestyle relay of Cody Danto, Staller, Ursiny and West also finished first for the Leopards (5-0, 7-0).
Ringgold 83, McKeesport 64 -- The Rams returned home with a Section 5-AA victory over the Tigers.
Bryan Nguyen, Andy Noll, Nathan Ferrence, Gionni Traeger, and Ben Carpeal all had at least one first-place finish for Ringgold.
Rifle
Waynesburg Central 799-61x, West Greene 796-57x; Waynesburg Central 799-61x, Upper St. Clair 799-50x -- The Raiders won both ends of a virtual rifle triangular match held on Wednesday.
Maddie Simpson and Bryce Bedilion led the way for Waynesburg with 100-9x. Taylor Wasson, Grace Kalsey and Taylor Burnfield all posted a score of 100-8x.
Zach Wilson (100-6x), Hannah Heldreth (99-6x), and Talia Tuttle (100-7x) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
The Pioneers' Alison Thomas shared medalist honors with Simpson and Bedilion with a score of 100-9x.
Hanna Toth (99-7x), Piper Whitlatch (100-8x), Brooke Miller (98-6x), Alexis Berdine (100-7x), Owen Hughes (99-9x), Emily Wise (100-6x), and Charles Britt (100-7x) also counted in the final score for West Greene.
The Raiders won the tiebreaker for the win over the Panthers.
Jack Swanson and Jack Loomis both scored 100-8x for Upper St. Clair.
Hockey
Connellsville 8, Trinity 0 -- The Falcons picked up a much-needed PIHL Class B South Division victory against the Hillers.
Connellsville (6-4-0-2) snaps a three-game losing streak, two in overtime, and pulls into third place with 14 points. The Falcons hold a two-point lead over Elizabeth Forward (6-6-0-0).
Milan Deffibaugh scored the only goal of the first period. Zak Koslosky netted a pair of power play goals and Dylan Brooks added a goal in the second period.
Max Sokol scored the first two goals of the third period. Deffibaugh found the back of the net for his second goal of the game, and Ian Zerecheck closed the scoring with about four minutes left in the game.
The Falcons pelted Trinity goalie Chase Bitz with 44 shots. Connellsville's Alex Mitchell stopped all 20 shots he faced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.