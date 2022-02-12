Jamire Braxton scored 21 points and Albert Gallatin clinched sole possession of second place in Section 1-AAAAA with a 73-54 victory over visiting Ringgold in boys basketball action on Friday night.
The Colonials (7-3, 10-9) led 29-27 at halftime then opened up a 50-41 advantage after three quarters and cruised home from there.
Nick Peccon made six 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 29 points for the Rams (2-8, 6-16) and Daryl Tolliver had 12 points.
Caleb Matzus-Chapman made a trio of treys in tallying 17 points for AG and Blake White added 10 points.
Uniontown 90, Mount Pleasant 39 -- The Red Raiders put 12 different players in the scoring column as they closed out their Section 3-AAAA slate with a convincing win over the visiting Vikings.
Uniontown (10-2, 13-7), which finished alone in second place, put four players in double figures led by Notorious Grooms with a game-high 20 points. Bakari Wallace tallied 14 points and Calvin Winfrey III and Tanner Uphold had 10 apiece. Evan Townsend chipped in with nine points.
The Red Raiders were up 20-10 after one period then outscored Mount Pleasant (1-11, 3-19) 32-9 in the second to take a commanding 52-19 halftime lead.
Dante Giallonardo led the Vikings with12 points. Aden Wisnewski added eight points.
Belle Vernon 64, Elizabeth Forward 56 -- The first-place Leopards held off the Warriors to run their Section 3-AAAA winning streak to 24 games.
Belle Vernon hasn’t lost a section game since falling at home to Uniontown, 59-57, on Jan. 24, 2020.
Alonzon Wade scored 18 points for the Leopards (12-0, 18-3) who also got 15 points from Quinton Martin and 11 from Devin Whitlock.
Belle Vernon built a 35-21 halftime lead but Elizabeth Forward rallied to within 44-40 by the end of the third quarter. The Leopards held a 20-16 edge in the final frame.
Mekhi Daniels tossed in a game-high 21 points for the third-place Warriors. Charlie Nigut and Isaiah Turner followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Monessen 75, Frazier 25 -- The Section 2-AA champion Greyhounds ran their winning streak to 13 games by cruising past the visiting Commodores.
Monessen led 17-4 after the first quarter then exploded for 33 points in the second to go up 50-9 at halftime.
Lorenzo Gardner scored a game-high 22 points for the Greyhounds (10-0, 16-4) and Kody Kuhns followed with 19 points. Davontae Ross added 11 points.
Keyshaun Thompson tallied 13 points to top Frazier (0-10, 0-21) in scoring.
Carmichaels 60, Jefferson-Morgan 45 -- The visiting Mikes secured sole possession of second place in Section 2-AA with a win over rival Jefferson-Morgan.
Tyler Richmond and Mike Stewart each scored 17 points for Carmichaels (8-2, 14-4) and Chris Barrish followed with 14 points.
The Mikes led 13-12, 31-24 and 46-30 at the quarter breaks.
Colt Fowler paced the Rockets (6-4, 10-7), who finished in third place, with 15 points and Joshua Wise had 13 points.
California 70, Bentworth 56 -- Hunter Assad had 16 points and 10 assists and Drew Thomas also scored 16 as the fourth-place Trojans kept Bentworth out of the playoffs with a Section 2-AA win.
The Bearcats (2-8, 6-14) needed a victory to pull into a fourth-place tie with playoff-bound California (4-6, 6-14).
Dom Martini made four 3-pointers in tallying 12 points for the Trojans and Noah Neil also had 12 points.
Landon Urcho poured in a game-high 32 points for Bentworth and Christian May added 11 points.
Yough 61, Southmoreland 56 -- The visiting Cougars defeated Southmoreland to slam the door on the Scotties’ playoff chances.
Southmoreland needed win to pull into a fourth-place tie in Section 3-AAAA with Yough.
Terek Crosby led the way for the Cougars (6-6, 12-9) with 23 points and Austin Matthews added 16.
Yough led 18-13, 31-28 and 43-42 at the breaks.
Ty Keffer paced Southmoreland (4-8, 7-12) with a game-high 28 points.
Waynesburg Central 57, Brownsville 43 -- The fourth-place Raiders continued their strong play with a Section 4-AAA win at Brownsville.
Waynesburg (6-6, 10-10) is 9-5 in its last 14 games after starting the season 1-5 and headed to the postseason.
Dawson Fowler led the Raiders with 18 points and eight assists. Hudson Pincavitch followed with 12 points and Jacob Mason had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Chase Henkins added nine points.
The second-place Falcons (9-3, 12-8) led 12-10 after the first quarter but Waynesburg surged to a 25-17 halftime advantage and outscored the hosts 32-26 in the second half.
Damarion Brown led Brownsville with 12 points. Chance Zaptocozny and Harlan Davis each had 10 points. Derrick Tarpley chipped in with seven points.
The Falcons won the first meeting at Waynesburg, 61-34, on Jan. 18.
Charleroi 74, Beth-Center 48 -- Will Wagner tossed in a game-high 29 points as the Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak by defeating the host Bulldogs in their Section 4-AAA and season finale.
Jake Caruso added 18 points for the Cougars (4-8, 12-9) who finished in fifth place and out of the playoffs.
Colby Kuhns led Beth-Center (0-12, 3-15) with 17 points and Ruben Miller had 10.
West Greene 58, Avella 38 -- Kaden Shields scored a game-high 20 points with four 3-pointers and the Pioneers took control in the second quarter to defeat host Avella in a Section 2-A game.
West Greene (5-5, 7-15) finishes alone in third place in the section after Mapletown’s loss at Geibel Catholic and heads to the playoffs for the seventh year in a row.
“It was nice that we finished in third and at .500 in the section, and it was also nice that we didn’t have to wait until the last second to win,” said Pioneers coach Jim Romanus, whose team’s previous six victories came by a combined total of 20 points. “I’m proud of our kids and happy for our seniors.”
Ian Van Dyne added 17 points for West Greene and senior Corey Wise had 11 points.
Colton Burchianti turned in a double-double for the Eagles (1-9,2-20) with 11 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocked shots. Brandon Samol, who made a pair of 3-pointers, also scored 11 points. Westley Burchianti chipped in with nine points.
The Pioneers trailed 13-11 after one quarter but outscored Avella 16-1 in the second to take a 27-14 halftime lead and pulled away from there.
“We play nine kids and some games you find that right mix that clicks together and you stick with that for a while,” Romanus said. “That’s what happened in the second quarter. The big key was our two freshmen, Lane Allison and Patrick Durbin, shadowed Samol the whole game and we kind of held him in check.
“It was a good effort by all nine kids who played.”
Geibel Catholic 84, Mapletown 60 -- Geibel Catholic’s Trevell Clayton and Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson both scored over 30 points but it was the Gators who came away with the Section 2-A home victory.
Clayton rang up a game-high 36 points as second-place Geibel (8-1, 17-4) extended its winning streak to 11 games. Jeffery Johnson followed with 16 points, Jaydis Kennedy had 15 points and Kaiden Grady added 10 points.
Stevenson wound up with 31 points for the fourth-place Maples (4-6, 9-9) who also got 11 points from Braden McIntire.
Girls basketball
California 57, Uniontown 48 -- The Lady Trojans stormed back in the fourth quarter to defeat the host Lady Raiders in a non-section battle.
California (12-9) led 13-9 after one period and 26-19 at halftime before Uniontown used a 23-13 advantage in the third to go up 42-39. The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Raiders 18-6 in the final frame to earn the win.
Kendelle Weston led California with 14 points. Rakiyah Porter followed with 11 points, Samantha Smichnick added 10 and McKenna Hewitt chipped in with nine.
Jersey Greer topped Uniontown (5-14) in scoring with 13 points and was followed by Summer Hawk (11), Akira Dade (10) and Miya Harris (8).
Mapletown 47, Jefferson-Morgan 14 -- The playoff-bound Lady Maples cruised by the Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game to finish the regular season in a third-place tie with Avella.
Mapletown heads into the postseason with a 5-5 section mark and an 11-9 overall record.
Jefferson-Morgan wraps up its season at 2-8 and 2-17.
Hundred (W.Va.) 35, Geibel Catholic 32 -- The Lady Gators came up just short of their third win of the season in a non-section battle against the visiting Hornets.
The game was tied 11-11 after one period before Geibel (2-18) pushed out to a 21-17 halftime lead. Hundred (8-4) pulled even at 27-27 after three quarters and outscored the Lady Gators 8-5 in the fourth to pull out the win.
Ashlynn Peters led the Lady Hornets with 12 points.
Maia Stevenson also scored 12 points to pace Geibel.
Thomas Jefferson 56, Ringgold 32 – Graci Fairman scored 25 points as the Lady Jaguars triumphed over the Lady Rams in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
Laekyn Flynn and Gabby Breisinger added 13 and 11 points for Thomas Jefferson (9-3, 12-9)
Kirra Gerard tallied 15 points for Ringgold (2-8, 5-14).
Elizabeth Forward 75, Ligonier Valley 12 -- The Lady Warriors put four players in double figures on their way to a Section 3-AAAA win over the visiting Lady Rams.
Brooke Markland led the way for EF (10-2, 17-4) with 24 points and was followed by Alyssa Terza with 14, Haven Briggs with 13 and Bailie Brinson with 11.
Ligonier Valley finished the season 0-12 in the section and 2-19 overall.
The Lady Warriors rolled to a 32-4 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.
