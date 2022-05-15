Tristan Robinson had three hits, including a double, three RBIs and scored three runs as Albert Gallatin closed its baseball season on a winning note by beating host Waynesburg Central, 17-7, in a six-inning non-section game Friday.
The Colonials (2-14) trailed 2-1 before exploding for 12 runs in the second inning.
Nick Pegg also had three hits and three RBIs along with two runs for Albert Gallatin, which also got three hits from Bryce Barton and two hits and two RBIs from Johnny Skochelak. Nate McCusker was the winning pitcher.
Derek Turcheck and Lincoln Pack both doubled for the playoff-bound Raiders (5-12), who also got a pair of RBIs from Hudson Pincavitch. Mason Switalski took the loss.
Ligonier Valley 15, Southmoreland 3 -- George Golden drove in four runs and Nick Beitel had three hits as Ligonier Valley (8-9) rolled past the host Scotties in a non-section game.
Grant Dowden led Southmoreland (7-8) with two hits and two RBIs. Anthony Govern and Brok Potoka each also had two hits.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, Beth-Center 4 -- Nate Schmid doubled and singled twice as OLSH (9-7) knocked off the visiting Bulldogs in a non-section game.
Henry Blake had two hits, including a double, for Beth-Center (7-10).
High school softball
Frazier 3, Mount Pleasant 2 -- Delaney Warnick homered and doubled to help the Lady Commodores rally past the visiting Lady Vikings in a non-section game to complete a perfect regular season.
Both teams are headed for the postseason, Frazier in Class AA and Mount Pleasant in Class AAA.
Frazier (15-0) trailed 2-0 in the fourth when Victoria Washinski singled and Warnick hit a game-tying, two-run home run.
The Lady Commodores took the lead in the sixth when Warnick doubled, moved to third on Grace Vaughn’s ground out and scored on Emilia Bednar’s ground out.
Mount Pleasant (9-9) scored both its run in the first inning off winning pitcher Nicole Palmer on Katie Hutter’s inside-the-park home run and Krista Brunson’s run-scoring double.
Palmer would keep the Lady Vikings off the scoreboard the rest of the way. She allowed four hits and no walks with eight strikeouts.
Warnick now has five home runs and 30 RBIs this season. Washinski and Jensyn Hartman both also had two hits for Frazier.
Losing pitcher Gianna Stanek gave up seven hits. She walked none and struck out none.
Elizabeth Forward 7, South Allegheny 2 -- Grace Smith had a double and three RBIs as the Lady Warriors (15-2) beat the Lady Gladiators in a non-section game.
Madison Pikula doubled for South Allegheny (12-4).
