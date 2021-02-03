Thomas Jefferson went 8-for-8 from the foul in overtime to fight off visiting Albert Gallatin for a 68-59 Section 1-AAAAA victory in boys basketball action Tuesday night.
The victory pulls the Jaguars (2-2, 10-2) within a game of the second-place Colonials (4-2, 6-3) in the section standings.
Both teams put four players in double figures.
Hunter Sexton sank six 3-pointers is scoring a game-high 18 points for the Colonials. Nate English followed with 12 points, Dylan Shea added 11 and AJ Blyden chipped in with 10.
Ethan Dunsey and Evan Berger tallied 12 points apiece to pace TJ, while Jake Pugh and Jordan Mayer both had 11.
The Colonials led 17-15 after the first quarter but the Jaguars knotted the score at 30-30 by halftime. Thomas Jefferson surged to a 45-40 advantage after three periods but AG fought back with a 16-11 edge in the fourth to force the extra frame.
The Jaguars outscored Albert Gallatin 12-3 in overtime.
Geibel Catholic 70, Avella 49 -- Jaydis Kennedy poured in a game-high 29 points as Geibel Catholic defeated visiting Avella in a Section 2-A game.
The Gators took a 19-10 lead after one quarter and were up 36-25 at halftime. Geibel took command with an 18-8 advantage in the third quarter for a 54-33 lead.
Trevell Clayton racked up 18 points for the Gators (4-1, 4-3) and Tre White added 11 points.
Gabe Lis topped the Eagles (1-3, 1-8) in scoring with 22 points.
Washington 63, Charleroi 45 -- The Prexies used a balanced attack to down visiting Charleroi in a Section 4-AAA game.
Washington led 17-5, 29-13 and 49-29 at the breaks.
Brandon Patterson and Ian Bredniak led the Prexies (5-1, 6-3) with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Tayshawn Levy and Devoun Fuse both had 11 points.
Will Wagner tossed in a game-high 19 points for the Cougars (4-3, 6-4) and Zach Usher scored 11 points.
Bishop Canevin 74, Mapletown 22 -- Bishop Canevin took over sole possession of first place in Section 2-A with a victory at Mapletown.
The Crusaders (3-0, 6-3) stormed out to a 29-4 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Jaden Gales scored 16 points for Canevin. Shea Champine contributed 13 points and Kai Spears tacked on 10 points.
Landan Stevenson paced the Maples (2-1, 3-1) with 12 points.
South Park 57, Southmoreland 27 -- South Park took control with a 19-6 advantage in the first quarter as the visiting Eagles soared to a 30-point Section 3-AAAA win.
Gino Maffeo led all scorers with 18 points for South Park (3-1, 3-1) and Aidan Rongaus had 15.
Ty Keffer topped the Scotties (0-7, 1-9) in scoring with 13 points and Ronnie Collins tallied 11.
Girls basketball
Albert Gallatin 60, Connellsville 21 -- Bryn Bezjak burned the nets for a game-high 35 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Albert Gallatin stomped host Connellsville in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
The barrage bumped Bezjak to within 15 points of 1,000 for her career.
The Lady Colonials (5-3, 8-3) led 18-5 after one period and 40-14 at halftime as Bezjak tossed in 23 points in the first half, hitting five of seven 3-point attempts.
Madison Kinneer led the Lady Falcons (3-2, 3-3) with six points.
Trinity 59, Ringgold 4 -- Trinity romped out to a 26-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a Section 3-AAAAA victory over host Ringgold.
Courtney Dahlquist led the first-place Hillers (5-0, 9-1) with 15 points, Kaylin Venick followed with 11 and Alyssa Clutter had 10.
Kirra Gerard scored three points for the Lady Rams (1-3, 1-4).
