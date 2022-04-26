Nick Pegg rang up two hits, three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases to help host Albert Gallatin upend previously unbeaten Peters Township, 7-6, in Section 4-AAAAA baseball action on Monday.
It was not only the first-place Indians’ first loss of the season but the Colonials’ first win as well.
Winning pitcher Johnny Skochelak pitched into the sixth inning before needing help from reliever Alex Dolobach who induced a game-ending ground out to earn the save.
Peters Township (6-1, 11-1) scored twice in the top of the first inning, but AG answered in the bottom of the frame against Indians starting pitcher Aiden Bewick who lasted just 2/3 of an inning while allowing five runs on one hit and four walks. Tyrus Potkul hit a two-run double to key the rally for the Colonials (1-5, 1-8).
Albert Gallatin tacked on a run in the third against Luke Scott to make it 6-2 but Sam Miller’s two-run homer sparked a four-run sixth to help Peters Township pull even at 6-6.
The Colonials went back in front with an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth against Miller who took the loss.
Skochelak gave up 12 hits and three walks with one strikeout in 6 2/3 innings and had two hits, a run and an RBI. Tristan Robinson added a double for AG.
Miller had two hits and two RBIs and Nick Sampson and Jack Lutte had three hits apiece for the Indians who also got a double from Tucker Ferris and a sacrifice fly from Dante Piacquadio.
Laurel Highlands 15, Greensburg Salem 3 -- Braden O'Brien homered, singled and drove in four runs and Alex McClain had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs as the Mustangs stomped the host Lions in a Section 3-AAAA game for their seventh win in a row.
Laurel Highlands (5-2, 7-2) scored six runs in the first inning off losing pitcher Owen Tutich. O'Brien's two-run single started the rally which also included a two-run double by Ben Diamond.
Frank Kula had an RBI single in the first and two-run double in the Mustangs' eight-run seventh inning which also included a two-run homer by O'Brien and a two-run double by McClain.
Patrick Cavanagh also doubled for LH.
Winning pitcher Devan Krivosky allowed two earned runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts in four innings.
Paxton Patronas pitched the next two innings and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth while LH held a 7-3 lead. Noah Matthews relieved in the seventh and struck out the side to end the game.
Jacob Smith had a double and an RBI for Greensburg Salem (2-6, 3-6).
Brownsville 5, McGuffey 4 -- Derrick Tarpley had three hits, including a triple, and was the winning pitcher as the Falcons rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first inning to defeat the host Highlanders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Davey Timko tripled and doubled for Brownsville (2-5, 3-5) which also got a double from Rylan Johnson and two hits from Tyler Wible. Tarpley gave up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in going the distance.
Austin Hall had two triples for McGuffey (2-4, 4-6) which also got a double from Logan Carlisle. Brogan Meighen was the losing pitcher.
West Greene 13, Monessen 1 -- Johnny Lampe was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs as the first-place Pioneers rolled past the visiting Greyhounds in a Section 2-A game.
Winning pitcher Corey Wise and Ian Van Dyne had two hits apiece for West Greene (5-0, 7-3) which scored twice in the first, five times in the second and three times in both the third and fourth.
Jack Sacco smacked a pair of doubles in going 3-for-3 with an RBI for Monessen (2-5, 2-7). Losing pitcher R.J. DiEugenio also doubled.
Yough 12, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Kaden Bizzozero had four RBIs and a double as the Cougars blanked the host Raiders in a five-inning Section 4-AAA game.
Jack Sampson also doubled for Yough (4-2, 5-2) which scored two runs in the first, three in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Winning pitcher James Shoman allowed just two hits, a double and a single, both to Lincoln Pack.
Tyler Groves was the losing pitcher for Waynesburg (4-3, 4-7).
Bentworth 11, Beth-Center 1 -- The Bearcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, sparked by John Scott's two-run single, and never looked back in earning a six-inning Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Scott, Zane Woodhouse and Lucas Burt each hit a double and a single for Bentworth (4-2, 4-3) which also got two hits from Aaron Woodhouse. Winning pitcher Colton Brightwell allowed one unearned run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Brightwell, Noah Martin and Seth Adams scored two runs apiece for the Bearcats and Ayden Bochter had an RBI single.
Riley Henck doubled for Beth-Center (3-3, 3-5). Ethan Varesko was the losing pitcher.
Greensburg Central Catholic 14, Mapletown 1 -- The visiting Centurions put away the Section 2-A game away with six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Greensburg C.C. (5-2, 6-2) scored two runs in the top of the first and fourth innings and four in the second inning.
Mike McCready pitched four innings for the win, striking out seven and walking none. He also hit a triple and scored three runs. Zach David and Max Kallock both drove in three runs.
Landan Stevenson took the loss. AJ Vanata went 3-for-3 with three singles for the Maples (0-6, 2-7).
Jefferson-Morgan 4, Bishop Canevin 3 -- First baseman Mason Sisler tossed to pitcher Liam Ankrom to record the final out with the bases loaded to preserve the Rockets' Section 2-A road victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 4-2) scored single runs in the top of the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.
The eventual winning run came about after Ankrom was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Brenton Barnhart's single.
Ankrom scored the game's first run on a ground out after he singled and stole two bases. Patrick Holaren singled with two outs in the third inning, stole second and scored on Brock Bayles' single.
Barnhart walked in the fifth inning and eventually scored when a ground ball was mishandled.
The Crusaders (3-3) scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning and once in the seventh inning.
Holaren pitched five innings for the win, striking out nine and walking five. Ankrom allowed one run in two innings for the save.
Southmoreland 2, Charleroi 1 -- Kadin Keefer's sacrifice fly brought in Anthony Govern with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give the host Scotties a walk-off win over the Cougars in a Section 4-AAA game.
Govern earned the win in the pitchers' duel for Southmoreland (4-2, 5-3).
Charleroi (3-3, 5-3) trailed 1-0 going into the top of the seventh put pulled even on Jace Pager's run-scoring single. Kaden Woods took the loss.
Elizabeth Forward 2, Ringgold 1 -- AJ Wardhopper threw a five-hitter, Charlie Nigut doubled and singled and Isaiah Hart had two hits and and RBI as the Warriors edged the visiting Rams in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Wardhopper struck out five.
Hunter Mamie knocked in the lone run for Ringgold (1-5, 3-6). Chad Behrendt had two hits. Ashton Ray took the loss.
California 10, Washington 7 -- Aidan Lowden had three RBIs in the Trojans’ Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Prexies.
Hunter Assad added a double for California (3-3, 3-5).
Michael Shallcross had three hits, including a home run and a double, and four RBIs for Washington (2-4, 3-6).
Bethel Park 6, Connellsville 2 -- Ray Altmeyer hit a two-run homer to key the Black Hawk’s Section 4-AAAAA win over the visiting Falcons.
Beau Bigam and James Domer had two hits apiece for Connellsville (2-5, 4-8).
David Kessler drove in two runs for Bethel Park (5-2, 8-2).
East Allegheny 4, Mount Pleasant 2 -- The first-place Wildcats turned a triple play during its Section 3-AAA win over the visiting Vikings.
Michael Cahill hit a triple and a double for East Allegheny (7-0, 8-2) which also got a double from Tommy Kearns. Nate Holmes was the winning pitcher.
Jacob Kitz and Lane Golkosky both doubled for Mount Pleasant (3-4, 6-4).
West Miffliin 9, Uniontown 1 -- Mike Lydon hit a two-run double and Derek Kleinhans and Zane Griffaton also had two RBIs as the Titans triumphed over host Uniontown in a Section 3-AAA game.
Jake Walker added an RBI triple for first-place West Mifflin (8-1, 11-2).
Wyatt Nehls drove in the run for the Red Raiders (4-3, 5-3) with a double.
High school softball
Ringgold 8, Uniontown 7 -- Cassie Kunkel hit a two-out, two-run game-tying single in the bottom of the seventh inning and Morgan Bucci's hit scored Karlie Russell with the winning run in the eighth to give the Lady Rams a dramatic Section 2-AAAA walk-off win over visiting Uniontown.
The Lady Raiders (0-5, 0-5) built 7-1 lead before Ringgold (2-6, 3-8) rallied with two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to tie it.
Amy Peterson tripled and doubled for the Lady Rams who also got triples from Kunkel and Olivia Vecchio. Danielle Vecchio was the winning pitcher.
Uniontown lost despite hitting four home runs as Summer Hawk, Claire White, Sequoia Dunlap and losing pitcher Jordan Hoover all went deep.
Carmichaels 7, Washington 6 -- Sophia Zalar had two hits and two RBIs as the Lady Mikes held off the visiting Lady Prexies in a Section 3-AA battle.
Savannah Johnson knocked in four runs with a home run and two doubles for Washington (0-4, 0-5) which also got a single and an RBI from Sierra Johnson.
Losing pitcher Mackenzie Patterson allowed just five hits back walked 11 whiles striking out three.
Kendall Ellsworth singled twice for Carmichaels (4-1, 6-2) whose only other hit was by Grace Brown. Megan Voithofer, Allie Miller and Alayna Simon eah had one RBI for the Lady Mikes.
Miller gave up four earned runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts in earning the win.
Yough 9, West Mifflin 5 -- McKenzie Pritts drove in three runs with a home run and a triple and scored three runs to spark the Lady Cougars to a Section 2-AAAA win over the visiting Lady Titans.
Kaylin Ritenour had a double, single and an RBI for Yough (5-1, 7-1) which also got two hits and an RBI from Makayla Spoonhoward and a single and an RBI from Sidney Bergman. Katie Proctor also knocked in a run.
Winning pitcher Emma Augustine allowed three earned runs on six hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Addie Hilligsberg homered and doubled for West Mifflin (6-3, 10-5) which also got two hits and two RBIs from Jaslyn Guenther.
Elizabeth Forward 9, Belle Vernon 6 -- Shelby Telegdy was 4-for-5 and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Warriors defeated the host Lady Leopards in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Grace Smith doubled and singled for Elizabeth Forward (5-1, 8-1) which also got two hits apiece from Brooke Markland and Carlee Soukup.
Lexi Daniels had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs and Maren Metikosh also homered for Belle Vernon (3-3, 4-4-1).
Ashley Joll knocked in two runs with a double and a single, Mia Zubovic had a run-scoring triple and Gracie Sokol contributed a double for the Lady Leopards.
Olivia Kolowitz took the loss.
Waynesburg Central 14, Mount Pleasant 4 -- Lily Rush drove in four runs with home run and a single and winning pitcher Kendall Lemley had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs in the Lady Raiders' six-inning Section 3-AAA win over the host Lady Vikings.
Hannah Wood contributed three hits and three RBIs for Waynesburg (4-2, 6-3) which also got doubles from Paige Jones, Morgan Stephenson and Kylee Goodman.
Sophia Smithnosky took the loss for Mount Pleasant (2-4, 3-7).
West Greene 17, Monessen 6 -- Lexi Six was 2-for-2 with a home run, triple and three RBIs and Olivia Kiger had three hits and three RBIs as the Lady Pioneers cruised by the host Lady Greyhounds in a six-inning Section 2-A game.
West Greene pounded out 21 hits and scored 10 runs in the sixth inning.
London Whipkey had three hits and an RBI, Taylor Karvan had a double, single and two RBIs, Payton Gilbert contributed two hits and two RBIs, and Anna Durbin smacked a triple and a single for West Greene (6-0, 6-3) which also got two hits from BreAnn Jackson, a double and an RBI from Ali Goodwin and a triple from Katie Lampe.
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek, who started and then completed the game, went a total of 3 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Abby Rhome and losing pitcher Sidney Campbell each had a hit and two runs for Monessen (0-4, 0-5).
Thomas Jefferson 7, Connellsville 2 -- Kendal Pielin allowed two unearned runs in pitching a no-hitter as the Lady Jaguars beat the visiting Lady Falcons in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Pielin had four walks and five strikeouts.
Graci Fairman hit a home run and had four RBIs and Savannah Mallozzi doubled, singled twice and knocked in three runs for Thomas Jefferson (6-1, 7-5) which also got a double and a single from Taylor Karpac.
Connellsville falls to 2-3 in the section and 4-5 overall.
South Allegheny 5, Southmoreland 3 -- Madison Pikula and Ava Martorelli had two hits apiece as the Lady Gladiators (5-0, 8-1) topped the host Lady Scotties (4-2, 6-2) in a Section 3-AAA game.
Winning pitcher Breena Komarnisky had eight strikeouts.
Bentworth 14, Beth-Center 2 -- Kayla O’Dell tripled and doubled as the Lady Bearcats beat the host Lady Bulldogs in a five-inning Section 3-AA game.
Emily O’Dell and Jaclyn Tatar also doubled for Bentworth (3-4, 3-5).
Beth-Center falls to 1-5 overall and in the section.
California 13, Jeannette 8 -- Kendelle Weston drove in three runs with a pair of singles as the Lady Trojans defeated the visiting Lady Jayhawks in a non-section game.
McKenna Hewitt added a double for California (2-4).
Jeannette (0-8) got doubles from Savannah Lock, Addyson Stout and Mackenzie Lewis.
Latrobe 9, Albert Gallatin 1 -- Alana Thiel had three RBIs as the Lady Wildcats (4-2, 4-3) beat the host Lady Colonials (1-6, 1-6) in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
McGuffey 14, Brownsville 0 -- Julia Barr knocked in three runs with a home run and a triple as the Lady Highlanders (1-3, 1-3) beat the host Lady Falcons (0-5, 0-8) in a Section 3-AAA game.
Girls track & field
Laurel Highlands 86, Ringgold 64 -- The Fillies' Sterling Scott swept the sprints and Mia Pierce won two throwing events to lead the home team to a Section 2-AAA victory.
Scott won the 100 (12.97), 200 (26.78), and 400 (1:00.40). Pierce finished first in the javelin (103-11) and discus (111-10).
Adrienne Mattey (800, 2:51.98), Annika Tajc (100 high hurdles, 17.40), Katie Chiado (300 intermediate hurdles, 52.03), Jaden Brambley (pole vault, 10-8½), Payton Chester (long jump, 16-3½), and Righteous Richardson (triple jump, 31-1) also finished first for Laurel Highlands. The home team won the 400 and 1,600 relays.
The 3,200 relay, Charlee Leach (1,600, 6:11.37), Ryan Wilson (3,200, 14:06.65), Abigail Whaley (shot put, 32-1), and Abigail Nicolas (high jump, 4-10) won events for the Lady Rams.
Boys track & field
Laurel Highlands 77, Ringgold 69 -- The Mustangs held off the visiting Rams for a Section 2-AAA victory.
Hunter Kooser won the 110 high hurdles (16.78), high jump (5-10), long jump (20-3½), and triple jump (41-5½) for Laurel Highlands. Matt Schwertfeger finished first in the 1,600 (4:36.78) and 3,200 (10:23.05). Billy Barton also won a pair events, finishing first in the shot put (39-11) and javelin (122-6).
Jessiah Lewis (200, 24.36) and Vincent Blout (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.94) also won events for the Mustangs, and the 400 relay finished first.
The 1,600 and 3,200 relays, Cam Jackson (100, 12.12), Nick Whaley (400, 56.09; 800, 2:13.41), Maddox Suss (discus, 94-0), and Zach Alvarez (pole vault, 10-2½) finished first for Ringgold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.