Shawn Loring rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown as Albert Gallatin opened its football season with a victory for the third year in row by defeating host Yough, 40-0, in a non-conference game on Friday.
Bruno Fabrycki added 76 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and 83 yards in punt returns for the independent Colonials (1-0) who have won four games in a row for the first time in the school’s post-consolidation history.
AG, which was victorious in its final three games last season, has out-scored its opponents 198-6 in that span.
Loring tallied the only points Albert Gallatin would need, thanks to its strong defensive effort, on a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
“I’m very proud of how our offensive and defensive line played,” AG coach Drew Dindl said. “They controlled the line of scrimmage and allowed our skill guys to have a lot of success.”
Quentin Larkin’s nine-yard TD run later in the first quarter gave the hosts a 13-0 lead.
The Colonials kept the pressure on in the second quarter with touchdown runs of 18 yards by Fabrycki and 31 yards by Caleb Matzus-Chapman to take a 27-0 halftime advantage.
Fabrycki found the end zone again on a 24-yard run in the third quarter and Jace Bowers capped the scoring with a 27-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Bowers also kicked four extra points.
Matzus-Chapman had four carries for 54 yards as AG amassed 294 rushing yards. Matzus-Chapman also had the Colonials’ lone reception of the game for 11 yards on a pass from Larkin.
Tristan Waldier had five receptions for 30 yards for the Cougars (0-1).
Defensively, Albert Gallatin recorded three sacks — two by Gatian Bircher and one by Nicco Mickens — and Fabrycki and Clayton Augustine each had an interception.
It wasn’t a perfect performance, as Dindl pointed out, but one he was happy with.
“We have some work to do with cleaning up some penalties and holding on to the football,” Dindl said. “But overall I was happy with the effort and toughness we played with.”
Mapletown 42, Avella 0 — Landan Stevenson rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, ran for a two-point conversion and booted four extra points as the Maples overwhelmed the visiting Eagles in a non-conference game.
A.J. Vanata also ran for a pair of TDs, scoring touchdowns on runs of 17 and six yards in the first quarter to give Mapletown a 15-0 lead.
Stevenson made it 22-0 on an eight-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and the Maples were on their way.
“I think the real big difference in our team this season, and it showed Friday night, is our offensive and defensive line play,” Mapletown coach George Messich said. “We’re a lot better up front than than we have been the last few years. Our skill people always play great so it was a good combination for our first game against Avella.”
The Maples (1-0) also did damage through the air as Max Vanata completed three of six passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns, including a 12-yarder to Brody Evans with 5:34 left in the second quarter to give the hosts a 28-0 halftime lead.
Stevenson scored on a 13-yard run early in the third quarter and another TD pass from Vanata to Evans, this one from 25 yards out, put Mapletown up 42-0 with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles (0-1) avoided the shutout when Cole Jaworowski tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Samol on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.
Cohen Stout led the Maples’ defensive effort with 10 tackles.
KJ Rush paced Avella’s ground attack with 13 carries for 60 yards. Jaworowski completed four of nine passes for 44 yards with one interception. Noah Markle had three receptions for 11 yards.
The two teams will meet again in a Tri-County South game at Avella on Oct. 8.
Southmoreland 47, McGuffey 22 — Anthony Govern ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as the Scotties stunned visiting McGuffey in a non-conference game at Russ Grimm Field.
Govern connected on eight of 15 passes for 99 yards with one interception. The senior ran 11 times for 54 yards. Isaac Trout contributed three rushes for 74 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for 49 yards and two TDs.
Southmoreland (1-0) jumped out to 13-0 lead in the first quarter as Travon Lee threw a nine-yard option pass to Trout for a touchdown and Govern ran for a seven-yard TD.
The Highlanders (0-1) made it 13-7 on Jeremiah Johnson’s nine-yard touchdown run with 8:16 left in the second quarter.
The Scotties answered with two TDs by Trout on a 55-yard run and a 30-yard reception for a 27-7 advantage.
McGuffey kept its hopes of a comeback alive with a touchdown on Ethan Dietrich’s 50-yard interception with 11.4 seconds left in the first half to make it 27-14.
Undaunted, Southmoreland answered with touchdown runs of seven and two yard by Govern in the third quarter to go up 41-14 and all but put the game away.
The Highlanders’ Kyle Brookman pulled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Philip McCuen and ran in the two-point conversion to make it 41-22 with 8:27 left in the game.
The Scotties’ Trevell Clayton capped the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass from Govern with 43.5 seconds left.
Jake Kaylor made five extra-point kicks for Southmoreland.
Brookman ran 18 times for 122 yards to lead McGuffey. McCuen added 13 rushes for 87 yards.
Mount Pleasant 40, Burrell 7 — Robbie Labuda ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns and was four for six on extra-point kicks as the Vikings romped over host Burrell in a non-conference game.
Tyler Reese added a pair of touchdown runs and Aaron Alakson also scored a rushing TD.
Mount Pleasant (1-0) led 7-0 after the first quarter thanks to a 25-yard touchdown run by Reese.
The Vikings all but put the game away with a 27-point second quarter that featured scoring runs of 20 and 46 yards by Labuda, 18 yards by Alakson and six yards by Reese for a 34-0 halftime lead.
Labuda, who also had one reception for eight yards, added a six-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Vikings rolled up 374 yards on the ground.
The Bucs (0-1) avoided the shutout when Caden Dicaprio scored on one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Dicaprio had 72 yards rushing.
Washington 42, Monessen 7 — The Prexies jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in seizing a non-conference win over Monessen, spoiling the debut of Greyhounds coach Wade Brown.
Davoun Fuse threw for a pair of touchdowns and scored two TDs to lead Washington (1-0).
Tayshawn Levy put the Prexies (1-0) ahead to stay with a 37-yard touchdown run in opening quarter. Fuse followed with a four-yard TD run and led returned a punt 41 yards for another score.
Monessen got its only touchdown in the second quarter on Anthony Crews’ 26-yard run. Darryl Ray added the extra-point kick to make it 21-7.
The Prexies answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Fuse to Levy for a 27-7 halftime lead.
Fuse threw another 10-yard touchdown pass, this one to Taviaire Vereen, to put Washington ahead 33-7. Semaj Fuse was credited with a defensive safety to make it 35-7 and Travis Crutcher capped the scoring with an eight-yard touchdown reception from Nick Blanchette, who also kicked three extra points.
The game was played at Canon-McMillan’s field due to a lighting problem at Washington’s stadium.
Cameron (W.Va.) 26, West Greene 20 — Cameron scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to break a 20-20 tie and defeat visiting West Greene in a non-conference game.
Wes Whipkey completed 11 of 23 passes for 198 yard and three touchdowns with one interception for the Pioneers (0-1). Nathan Orndoff had three receptions for 93 yards and two TDs.
Colin Brady carried 15 times for 71 yards to lead West Greene’s ground game. Brady also made one catch for a 78-yard touchdown.
The Dragons (1-0) led 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-7 at halftime before the Pioneers rallied to pull even at the end of the third quarter.
West Greene out-gained Cameron 307-294.
Leechburg 69, Jefferson-Morgan 18 — The Blue Devils (1-0) raced to a 63-0 halftime lead in defeating the host Rockets (0-1) in a non-conference game.
Braylan Lovelace led Leechburg with 216 rushing yards and Tom Burke completed seven of nine passes for 111 yards.
J-M quarterback Cole Jones completed eight of 19 passes for 130 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first game back since suffering a fractured collarbone early last season.
Jones also ran in a two-point conversion and tossed a two-point pass to Ryan Baker.
Colt Fowler pulled in three receptions for 88 yards and one score and also made a team-high 17 tackles for Jefferson-Morgan.
Brenton Barnhart also had a touchdown catch for J-M. Johnny Gilbert led the Rockets’ ground game with 11 carries for 68 yards.
Saturday
Bishop Canevin 21, Frazier 0 — Bishop Canevin jumped out to a 21-0 lead over visiting Frazier before the non-conference game was halted due to lightning with 2:34 remaining in the second quarter and never resumed.
The Crusaders scored twice in the first quarter on Marquis Carter’s two-yard run and Andrew Jones’ blocked punt which was recovered in the end zone by Henry Barbish. Lasae Lacks had a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.