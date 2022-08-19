The Albert Gallatin boys golf team started the Section 2-AAA schedule Thursday on an upbeat note with a 247-282 victory over visiting McKeesport at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Greyson Jarrett led the Colonials (1-0, 1-0) with 10-over 45. Trent Clemmer (51), Hayden Metts (48), Jackson Myers (47), and Hoyt Bergman (56) rounded out the scoring for the home team. Makayla Hammond’s 60 was not used.
Collin Klein was the lone Tiger golfer to break 50 with 46.
Carmichaels 217, Beth-Center 287 — Liam Lohr and Mason Lapana both broke 40 to lead the Mikes to a Section 3-AA victory at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Lapana was medalist for Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0) with an even-par 37. Lohr shot 39. Dustin Hastings (49), Dom Colarusso (44), and Nathan Dursa (48) closed out the scoring. Zachary Murphy’s 53 was not used.
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for the Bulldogs with 46. Luke Amon (61), Karson Keys (63), Sonya Peterson (57), and Vincent Setaro (60) rounded out the scoring.
Bentworth 290, Jeff-Morgan 295 — The Bearcats won their first Section 3-AA match of the season with a road victory at Greene County Country Club.
Nathan Coski led the way for Bentworth (1-2, 1-2) with 10-over 46. Ross Skerbetz (48), Aaron Woodhouse (53), Zeek Malanosky (66), and Wyatt Snyder (77) also counted in the final score.
Brock Bayles was the medalist for the Rockets (1-1, 1-1) with 3-over 39. Clay Wilson (50), Brendan Wood (59), Jaxon Silbaugh (67), and Cole Burkett (79) had scoring rounds for Jefferson-Morgan.
Uniontown 219, Yough 334 — The Red Raiders rolled to a Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Cougars at Uniontown Country Club.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish was medalist with 5-over 40. Colton Mathias (45), Wade Brugger (42), Clay Dean (42), and Emily Myers (50) also counted in the final tally for the Red Raiders (1-1, 1-1).
Diesel Ford (62), Brianna Merdian (64), Jada Ford (69), Sydney Scherich (67), and Riley Walker (72) had scoring rounds for Yough.
Charleroi 230, Frazier 247 — The Cougars returned home from Linden Hall Golf Course with a Section 8-AA victory over the Commodores.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely shared medalist honors with Charleroi’s Nick Summers at 4-over 41. Jay Thompson (52), Dylan Keilbach (49), Tyler Morrison (49), and Eli Cernuska (56) counted in the final score for the Commodores (0-2, 0-3). Kacie Lombard’s 57 did not count.
Nick Rongus (47), Gage Patterson (44), Elliot Lenhart (46), and Colton Palonder (52) rounded out the scoring for Charleroi (1-1, 2-1). Jake Corrin’s 53 was not used.
Trinity 198, Ringgold 241 — The Rams dropped a Section 2-AAA home match to the visiting Hillers.
Brock Carrigan and Logan Daniels shared medalist honors for Trinity with 39. Tyler Johnson, Ryan Walther and Danny Towers all shot 40.
Clayton Benson was low man for Ringgold with 41. Dylan Callaway shot 42. Noah Windber (48), Tim Masters (59), and Brice Kowall (51) rounded out the scoring for the Rams.
Mount Pleasant 210, Jeannette 332 — The Vikings opened Section 2-AA play Wednesday with a home victory over the Jayhawks at Norvelt Golf Club.
Ryan Karfelt and Colin Hayes shared medalist honors for Mount Pleasant (1-0, 1-0) with 2-over 38. Aydan Gross (41), Cole Surma (44), and Antonio Fleck (49) rounded out the scoring. Aiden Johnson’s 55 wasn’t used.
Nate Homan was the low man for Jeannette (0-1, 0-1) with 59.
Girls golf
Mount Pleasant 187, Elizabeth Forward 200 — The Lady Vikings were tough at home for a non-section victory over the Lady Warriors at Norvelt Golf Club.
Alli Tepper was the low golfer for Mount Pleasant (3-0) with 6-over 42. Emily Eutsey (45), Natalie Miller (47), and Gabby Killeer (53) also counted in the Lady Vikings’ final score.
Elizabeth Forward’s Mya Morgan was medalist with 3-over 39. Alexa Kelley (49), Mia Sibley (55), and Rylee Brawdy (57) closed out the scoring for Elizabeth Forward (1-2).
