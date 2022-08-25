Nixen Erdely and teammate Jay Thompson shared medalist honors Wednesday afternoon to lead Frazier to a 210-314 Section 8-AA victory against visiting Yough at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Erdely and Thompson both shot 38 for the Commodores. Dylan Keilbach finished with 41. Tyler Morrison carded 43, and Kacie Lombard closed out the scoring with 50. Mason Ritz’s 52 was not used.
Grant Johnston (54), Brianna Merdian (63), Jada Ford (65), Diesel Ford (65), and Sydney Scherich (65) counted for Yough.
Belle Vernon 200, Elizabeth Forward 217 — The Leopards improved to 6-0 in Section 8-AA with a win on the road at Butlers Golf Course.
The Leopards’ Rogan Maloney shared medalist honors with the Warrior’s Logan Monzak at even-par 36.
Jordan Mocello (42), Patrick Bush (39), Jack Edwards (43), and Seth Tomalski (40) rounded out the scoring for Belle Vernon.
Louie Kite shot 42 and Mitchell Vuick finished with 47 for Elizabeth Forward (3-1, 3-1).
Charleroi 210, Beth-Center 278 — The Cougars took a break from section play for a victory over visiting Beth-Center at Mon Valley Country Club.
Nick Summers led Charleroi with a medalist round of even-par 36. Gate Patterson and Nico Rongus both shot 43. Colton Palonder and Elliot Lenhart both finished with 44. Jake Corrin’s 46 was not used.
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for Beth-Center with 44. Luke Amon (53), Sonya Peterson (60), Karson Keys (59), and Vince Setaro (54) rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
Connellsville 213, Albert Gallatin 248 — The Falcons were solid at home on Pleasant Valley Golf Club for a Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Albert Gallatin.
Ethan Rice was medalist for Connellsville (2-1, 3-1) with 1-over 36. Rylan Keslar shot 43. Cooper Gray finished with 45. Evan Means and Eli Armstrong both carded 47. Derek Routzahn’s 57 was not used.
Grayson Jarrett was the low golfer for the Colonials (1-2, 1-2) with 44. Trent Clemmer (55), Hayden Metts (48), Jackson Myers (50), and Mikayla Hammond (51) rounded out the scoring. Caeden Williams’s 57 was not used.
Ringgold 227, McKeesport 267 -- The Rams secured a Section 2-AA home victory at Rolling Green Golf Course against the visiting Tigers.
Ringgold's Eli Callaway was medalist with an even-par 36. Dylan Callaway finished with 39 for the Rams (1-2, 3-2). Clay Benson finished with 44, and Nate Lawrence and Tim Masters both shot 54. Noah Windber's 57 was not used.
Collin Klein was the low man for McKeesport (0-2, 1-2) with 45. Nick Martino (52), Gabe Shelley (54), Brody Benard (55), and Connor Sturgis (61) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
McGuffey 219, Jefferson-Morgan 270 -- The Highlanders returned home from Greene County Country Club with a Section 3-AA victory.
Logan Crowe led McGuffey (3-1, 3-1) with a medalist round of 3-over 39. Jacob Ross (42), Joel Sovich (45), Brody Wagner (46), and Devan Wilson (47) also counted for the Highlanders.
Brock Bayles was the low man for the Rockets (1-2, 1-3) with 6-over 42. Clay Wilson (53), Jaxon Silbaugh (55), Grant Hathaway (56), and Brendan Wood (60) rounded out the scoring for the home team. Cole Burkett's 75 was not used.
