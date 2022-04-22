Brock Alekson fired a three-hitter as Frazier won its first game of the season, 2-1, over Washington at Wild Things Park in Section 1-AA baseball action on Thursday.
The Prexies (2-2, 3-4) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Iain Callan scored on an error but the Commodores (1-4, 1-6) tied it in the third on Trent Hayes’ run-scoring grounder.
Frazier got the winning run in the fourth inning when Dan Olbrys scored on a pair of throwing errors while stealing second base.
Alekson struck out six and walked just one. He got help from his defense in the top of the seventh when catcher Olbrys threw out a runner trying to steal second to end the game.
Losing pitcher Callan struck out six and allowed just two walks and two hits.
Trinity 9, Albert Gallatin 1 — Zach McClenathan went 3-for-4 with two doubles as the Hillers beat the visiting Colonials in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
Winning pitcher Braydon May allowed just one hit in six innings for Trinity (1-4, 3-7). Jeremy Sikora had a triple and two RBIs.
Johnny Skochelak took the loss for Albert Gallatin (0-5, 0-8).
High school softball
West Mifflin 5, Ringgold 0 — Addison Hilligsberg threw a two-hit shutout and added a pair of RBIs as the Lady Titans blanked the Lady Rams in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Aurora Rosso doubled and drove in a run for West Mifflin (5-2, 8-4). Hilligsberg had nine strikeouts.
Losing pitcher Danielle Vecchio and Olivia Vecchio both singled for Ringgold’s (1-5, 2-7) only hits.
Penn-Trafford 11, Albert Gallatin 0 — Cameron Ponko hit a home run as the Lady Warriors defeated visiting Albert Gallatin in a Section 2-AAAAA game.
Bri Pusateri and Mack Keenan both had two hits for Penn-Trafford (5-1, 9-1). Mia Smith was the winning pitcher.
Alexis Metts smacked a double for the Lady Colonials (1-5, 1-5).
