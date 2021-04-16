Payton Conte went 4 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs to spark California in an 8-7 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in non-section baseball action Thursday.
The Trojans trailed 5-2 when they scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie it then took the lead, 8-5, in the fifth on Conte's inside-the-park, three-run homer.
The Leopards scored twice in the sixth to get within one.
Brody Connor doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Trojans who also got a double off the bat of Hunter Assad.
Connor Vig was the winning pitcher. Donovan Von Fradenburgh took the loss.
Seamus Joyce homered, singled and had four RBIs for Belle Vernon. Xander Zilka knocked in two runs with a pair of doubles and Tanner Steeber had three hits.
Carmichaels 10, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Drake Long drove in three runs with a home run and a single and pitched a one-hit shutout as unbeaten Carmichaels cruised past visiting Waynesburg Central in a six-inning, non-section game.
Long, who also singled and scored twice, walked two and struck out five.
Gavin Pratt also homered and knocked in three runs for the Mikes (5-0).
Carmichaels scored four runs in the second inning of losing pitcher Ross Jones then ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jacob Fordyce had two hits and an RBI for the Mikes, Nick Ricco doubled and Jason McAfee also drove in a run.
The Raiders’ (2-4) only hit was a single by Logan Higgins.
Burgettstown 9, Bentworth 3 -- A.J. Kuzior doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead the way in host Burgettstown’s non-section victory over Bentworth.
Maddox Gratchen had three this, including a double, and an RBI for the Blue Devils (4-2). Andrew Bredel doubled and singled and Nathan Klodowski also doubled.
Winning pitcher Klodowski struck out seven.
Colton Brightwell doubled and knocked in two runs for the Bearcats (0-7). Noah Martin had two hits and an RBI, Ayden Bochter doubled and singled and Seth Adams added a double.
Landon Urcho was the losing pitcher.
McGuffey 4, Beth-Center 0 -- Austin Beattie threw a one-hit shutout to lift host McGuffey over Beth-Center in a non-section game.
Logan Seibert doubled twice and drove in a run for the Highlanders (5-1) and Luke Wagner also doubled and had two RBIs. Austin Hall chipped in with a single and an RBI.
Beattie, who struck out 14, had a no-hitter through six innings but the Bulldogs' Cameron Palmer singled leading off the seventh. B-C falls to 4-4.
Charleroi 12, Monessen 4 -- Joey Campbell stroked four hits and was the winning pitcher as host Charleroi topped Monessen in a non-section game.
Zack Usher contributed three hits and four runs for the Cougars (2-5) who also got a double from Ethan Hadsell.
Campbell struck out eight and walked four in 5 2/3 innings.
Eli Covington doubled and singled for the Greyhounds (1-5). Jack Sacco took the loss.
Softball
Southmoreland 14, Waynesburg Central 5 -- Kaylee Doppleheuer had four RBIs and hit one of five Southmoreland home runs as the unbeaten and first-place Lady Scotties defeated host Waynesburg Central in a Section 3-AAA clash.
Jess Mathey, Brynn Charnesky, Ellie Pawlikowsky and Amarah McCutcheon also homered for Southmoreland (3-0, 7-0). Doppleheuer added a double.
Hannah Wood homered for the Lady Raiders (2-1, 5-2) who had won five in a row, including three at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee last weekend. Waynesburg also got three this apiece from Erin Fitch and Lily Rush.
California 8, Avella 5 — Jenna DeFranko reached base four times with two hits and two walks and also had two RBIs and two runs as California beat host Avella in non-section softball action.
The Lady Eagles (0-2) plated two runs in the first inning. California scored once in the second then went ahead to stay with a six-run rally in the third.
Mylaina Pendo had a double, single, RBI and two runs for the Lady Trojans (3-2). Ella Ziglear and Abby Salzman both singled and drove in two runs. Tylie Perok added a triple and a single and Gabryelle Pendo and Meghan Hartley each had two hits.
Winning pitcher Leah Urick, in her first start coming off ACL surgery, gave up three earned runs on eight with with six walks and 13 strikeouts in going the distance.
Maria Dire had two doubles for Avella. Reilly Ullom was the losing pitcher.
