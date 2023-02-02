A'kira Dade sank three 3-pointers while pouring in a game-high 24 points to help Uniontown defeat host California, 54-39, in non-section girls basketball action Wednesday night.
Dade scored eight points in the first quarter when the Lady Raiders (2-17) opened up a 16-11 advantage. The Lady Raiders led 29-20 at halftime and 40-23 after three quarters.
Uniontown also got 14 points from Jersey Greer.
Rakiyah Porter topped California (9-9) in scoring with 13 points. Samantha Smichnick and Delaney Rush eached scored eight points.
Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 23 -- The Lady Eagles soared to a 23-10 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat the Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A game to clinch a playoff spot.
Hanna Brownlee led Avella (5-3, 10-9) with 13 points and Katie Dryer followed with 12 points.
Ava Wood tallied eight points for Jefferson-Morgan (0-8, 0-19).
West Greene 68, Waynesburg Central 37 -- The Pioneers took control with a big second quarter and went on to defeat the visiting Raiders in a non-section clash between Greene County rivals.
Lane Allison scored a game-high 29 points for West Greene (4-14) which also got 18 points from Parker Burns and nine from Kacen Shields.
The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter but the Pioneers, sparked by 11 points from Allison, outscored Waynesburg 18-7 in the second to take a 32-21 halftime lead.
West Greene used a 16-7 advantage in the third quarter to go up 48-28 and cruised home from there.
Alex VanSickle had 16 points for the Raiders (3-16).
California 57, Carrick 47 --Aiden Lowden and Vinny Manzella each scored 13 points to spark the Trojans in a non-section victory over the host Red Raiders.
California led 15-12, 31-19 and 42-27 at the quarter breaks.
Jacob Ziolecki chipped in with 12 points for the Trojans (6-12).
Kelenn Ward tossed in a game-high 21 points for Carrick (5-16), which also got 10 points from Will Smith.
