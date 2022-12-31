Keondre Deshields scored just before the final buzzer to give Laurel Highlands a dramatic 43-42 win over West Philadelphia in the Central Valley Roundball Classic at the Beaver County Golden Dome on Friday.
It was the second down-to-the-wire finish in as many nights for the Mustangs, who fell to Lincoln Park, 70-66, on Thursday.
Deshields scored a game-high 20 points and Rodney Gallagher made four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points for LH (7-1).
Jaden Williams and Jabril Jackson led the Speedboys with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Laurel Highlands trailed 40-37 late in the fourth quarter before baskets by Antwan Black and Deshields gave the Mustangs a one-point lead.
Jackson was fouled with eight seconds left and made both free throws to put West Philadelphia ahead again, 42-41.
Gallagher took the inbounds pass, dribbled into the front court then passed to Deshields on the left side who drove the lane and scored on a finger roll just before the final horn sounded.
Albert Gallatin 51, Preston (W.Va.) 21 -- Mya Glisan scored a game-high 18 points as the Lady Colonials rolled to victory over Preston during the third day of play at Laurel Highlands' Christmas at the Corral.
Courtlyn Turner followed with 16 points for Albert Gallatin (4-5) which also got 10 points from Gianna Michaux.
