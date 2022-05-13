James Domer doubled and singled twice to help visiting Connellsville defeat Ringgold, 3-1, in non-section baseball action on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Mason May went the distance, allowing six hits.
The Falcons (10-10) built a 3-0 lead win single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Jake Puskar also doubled for the Falcons.
Hunter Mamie doubled and singled for the Rams (5-13) and Joe Pusatere also had two hits.
Gianni Cantini took the loss.
Laurel Highlands 13, Albert Gallatin 2 -- Carson D’Amico and Alex McClain had three hits apiece as the Mustangs beat the visiting Colonials in a non-section game.
Tristan McCoy had three RBIs for Laurel Highlands (13-6).
Johnny Skochelak doubled for Albert Gallatin (1-14).
Carmichaels 2, Belle Vernon 1 -- Liam Lohr and Dylan Rohrer combined to pitch the Mikes past the visiting Leopards in a non-section game.
Lohr allowed six hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. Rohrer gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings to earn the save.
Carmichaels (13-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on run-scoring singles by Jacob Fordyce and Trenton Carter.
Tanner Moody had four hits and drove in the lone run for the Leopards (5-13) with a single in the seventh. Parker Lind was the tough-luck losing pitcher.
Beth-Center 12, Charleroi 2 -- Riley Henck smacked a pair of doubles and drove in four runs as the Bulldogs rolled over the visiting Cougars in a non-section game.
Greg Nopwasky had two hits and three RBIs and winning pitcher Chase Malanosky and Ethan Varesko both doubled, singled and knocked in two runs for Beth-Center (7-9) which also got two hits each from Dom and Dylan Kninzer
Ben Shields doubled and singled for Charleroi (6-9). Ethan Hadsell took the loss.
Chartiers-Houston 11, Monessen 1 -- Ryan Parise hit a three-run triple as the Bucs cruised past the host Greyhounds in a non-section game.
Ryan Lane, Keegan Kosek and Lucas Camden each hit a double for Chartiers-Houston (11-7). Will Bobek was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Kody Kuhns tripled and Caleb Amoroso had two hits for Monessen (2-15).
Seton LaSalle 11, Yough 6 -- Brian Reed hit a pair of home runs to help propel the Rebels past the host Cougars in a non-section game.
Gio Lonero added a trio of doubles for Seton LaSalle (14-1).
Zach Bender had two RBIs for Yough (10-7).
Thomas Jefferson 5, Elizabeth Forward 3 -- Tyler Lesko, TJ Bucy and Alec Warden all doubled as the Jaguars (13-6) topped the host Warriors in a non-section game.
Luke Alvarez hit a double for Elizabeth Forward (8-7).
High school softball
Mount Pleasant 16, Ringgold 2 -- Sophia Smithnosky had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Vikings stomped the visiting Lady Rams in a non-section game.
Ally Jones homered and Addison Reese and Kylee Hutchinson also doubled for Mount Pleasant (9-8).
Cassie Kunkel took the loss for Ringgold (2-15).
Canon-McMillan 6, Elizabeth Forward 5 -- Smanthan Booher doubled for Canon-McMillan (6-5) in a non-section victory over the host Lady Warriors.
Brooke Markland had two hits for Elizabeth Forward (14-3).
Norwin 11, Connellsville 4 -- Madie Kessler hit a pair of home runs and Emma Novotnak homered and tripled as the Lady Knights used the long ball to defeat the host Lady Falcons in a non-section game.
Maddy Wensel homered and doubled for Norwin (5-9) and Angelina Pepe also homered.
Kirra Davis, Tegan Basinger and Jackie Younkin all had doubles for Connellsville (6-11).
Southmoreland 11, Greensburg Salem 4 -- Amarah McCutcheon broke the school record for career home runs with her 14th as the Lady Scotties (11-3) triumphed over the Lady Lions (2-13) in a non-section game.
Laurel Highlands 16, Brownsville 6 -- The Fillies (7-8) cruised past the visiting Lady Falcons (1-14) in a non-section game.
