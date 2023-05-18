Belle Vernon and Eilzabeth Forward are headed for a third meeting this season after both teams were victorious in WPIAL Class AAAA softball quarterfinal action on Wednesday.
The fourth-seeded Lady Leopards held off fifth-seeded West Mifflin, 2-1, at Boyce Mayview Park and the top-seeded Lady Warriors bounced back from a first-inning deficit to knock off No. 8 Hampton, 9-6, at West Mifflin High School.
That sets up a semifinal clash between EF (17-0) and BV (16-4) with the date, time and site to be determined.
The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Leopards twice in Section 2 play, 5-2 at Belle Vernon on April 5 and 11-1 at Elizabeth Forward on April 26.
Olivia Kolowitz fired a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Lady Leopards’ win over West Mifflin. The Lady Titans (13-6) got their lone run on an RBI double by Trinity Tewell in the third inning after Belle Vernon had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Ava Zubovic tripled and scored on Kolowitz’s groundout.
Belle Vernon pushed across what proved to be the winning run in the fifth inning when Gracie Sokol doubled and two outs later came home on Lauren VanDivner’s single to center.
Ava Zubovic, Mia Zubovic and VanDivner each had two hits for the Lady Leopards.
Elizabeth Forward found itself in a early hole after Aliza Michelli hit a three-run homer off Shelby Telegdy in the first inning. That would be all Telegdy would allow, however, as she threw a six-hitter with seven strikeouts.
The Lady Warriors cut the deficit to one against losing pitcher Cassie Vidic in the bottom of the first on run-scoring singles by Telegdy and Lauren Vay, then surged ahead to stay with three runs in the third on a two-run double by Addy Nigut and an RBI ground out by Carlee Soukup.
Elizabeth Forward made it 8-3 with three more runs in the fourth on an RBI double by Vay and a two-run single by Alivia Grimm. EF tacked on an unearned run in the fifth to close out the scoring.
Vay, Grimm and Telegdy each had two hits for the Lady Warriors.
High school baseball
North Catholic 11, Elizabeth Forward 1 — Ryan Shantz knocked in three runs with two hits, including a double, as the Trojans beat the Warriors in a five-inning Class AAAA first-round game at Plum High School.
Tommy Korily and Sean Dewey each added a triple and a single for sixth-seeded North Catholic (10-10). Thomas Schafale was the winning pitcher.
Cy Herchelroath had a double and an RBI for No. 11 Elizabeth Forward (7-12) which also got two hits apiece from Charlie Nigut and A.J. Grese.
Hampton 9, Ringgold 0 — Ryan Apaliski fired a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts and Eric Weeks homered and tripled and had two RBIs as the Talbots rolled past the Rams in a Class AAAA first-round game at Gateway High School.
Matt Erika doubled and singled, Justin Dubee also had two hits and Zach Carr and Sean Sullivan each doubled for Hampton.
Apaliski took a no-hitter into the seventh but it was broken up by Hunter Mamie’s one-out single. Lorenzo Glasser suffered the loss for Ringgold (8-13).
