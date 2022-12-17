Brownsville got back on track in a big way.
The Falcons, coming off a lopsided home loss to Uniontown, stormed back in the second half to earn a key 46-36 win at Yough in the Section 4-AAA boys basketball opener for both teams Friday night.
Damarion Brown scored a game-high 22 points and Brownsville limited the Cougars to just nine points in the second half.
Yough used a 19-8 advantage in the second quarter, sparked by 10 points from Terek Crosby, to take a 27-21 halftime lead. The Falcons (1-0, 3-1) turned up the defense and outscored the hosts 10-4 in the third quarter to tie it and 15-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.
Elijah Brown added nine points for Brownsville.
Crosby finished with 17 points for Yough (0-1, 3-4) which also got 12 points from Austin Matthews.
Albert Gallatin 64, Connellsville 45 -- The Colonials exploded for 26 points in the second quarter and went on the defeat the host Falcons in a non-section game.
Greyson Jarrett scored a game-high 19 points for Albert Gallatin (3-3). Mykel Belt followed with 14 points and Aiden Black added 10.
The score was knotted at 8-8 after the first quarter but the Colonials' 26-11 advantage in the second game them a 34-19 halftime lead.
Connellsville (0-6) pulled within 46-34 at the end of three quarters but AG pulled away in the fourth.
Jayden McBride led the Falcons with 16 points and Anthony Piasecki had 10.
Bentworth 61, Frazier 49 -- Landon Urcho poured in 38 points to help the Bearcats rally past the Commodores in the Section 4-AA opener for both teams.
Frazier led 11-7 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime. Bentworth (1-0, 5-1) pulled even at 43-43 by the end of the third quarter then outscored the Commodores 18-6 in the fourth to win going away.
Chris Haupen had 12 points for the Bearcats.
Brennen Stewart led Frazier (0-1, 1-6) with 18 points and Keyshaun Thompson had 14 points.
Charleroi 67, Waynesburg Central 59 -- Ben Shields racked up 31 points as the Cougars beat the host Raiders in a Section 4-AAA game.
Charleroi (1-0, 3-2) led 17-13, 30-24 and 52-41 at the breaks.
Shields, who made 11 field goals and was 9-of-12 at the foul line, scored 21 points in the second half. Bryce Large added eight points, all in the first half.
Waynesburg (0-1, 2-5) had two players top the 20-point mark for the second game in a row. Dane Woods scored 22 points and Austin Surber tallied 20. Alex Van Sickle followed with 10 points.
Mount Pleasant 55, Southmoreland 53 -- The Vikings picked up their first win of the season and handed the rival Scotties their first loss in a non-section battle.
Yukon Daniels led Mount Pleasant (1-5) with 21 points and Chase McCloy followed with 13 points. Brayden Caletri contributed 10 points.
The game was tight throughout. The score was tied 13-13 after the first quarter then the Vikings led 25-22 at halftime and 40-38 after three.
Elijah Myers topped Southmoreland (4-1) in scoring with 18 points and Ty Keffer had 11.
South Park 72, California 35 -- Luke Scarff scored 17 points and the Eagles rolled past visiting California in a non-section game.
South Park (2-2) led 22-9, 48-21 and 62-28 at the quarter breaks.
Jack Ozimek and Anthony DePraso contributed 13 and 10 points for the Eagles.
Caden Powell paced the Trojans (1-3) with 10 points.
Fort Cherry 89, Beth-Center 27 -- Owen Norman scored 28 points and Shane Cornali added 10 as the Rangers (1-0, 3-2) defeated the visiting Bulldogs in a Section 4-AA game.
Dom Revi and Jason Zellie had six points apiece for Beth-Center (0-1, 1-5).
Elizabeth Forward 56, Trinity 50 -- Isaiah Turner scored a game-high 22 points to help the Warriors hold off the Hillers in a non-section clash.
Trinity (3-3) used a 17-12 edge in the second quarter to take a 29-25 halftime lead but EF (2-4) outscored the visitors 11-6 in the third to go up by one and 15-11 in the fourth to secure the victory.
Drew Cook added 14 points for the Warriors.
The Hillers were led by Owen Waymen and Dante DeRubbo with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 51 -- Evan Morris had 18 points and the visiting Big Macs held off a Rams' second-half charge for a non-section win.
Canon-McMillan (1-4) led 20-12 after one quarter and 37-19 at halftime before Ringgold (0-5) used a 21-10 edge in the third quarter to get within seven.
The Big Macs, who got 12 points from Eamon O'Donoghue, held on from there.
Jake Pehowic and Lorenzo Glasser each tallied 16 points for the Rams.
Girls basketball
Hempfield 49, Ringgold 22 -- The Lady Spartans marched to a 29-3 halftime lead on their way to a non-section victory over visiting Ringgold.
Sarah Podkul led Hempfield (3-2) with 13 points.
Abbey Whaley tied for game-high honors with 13 points for the Lady Rams (0-6) who also got six points from Bella Massey.
Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 16 -- The Lady Warriors limited the host Lady Falcons to three points in the first half in cruising to a Section 3-AAAAA win.
Olivia Pepple led P-T (1-0, 6-1) with 14 points.
Whitney Bobish paced Connellsville (0-1, 2-4) with eight points.
