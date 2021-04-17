Brownsville and Southmoreland combined for 27 runs and 37 hits Friday afternoon as the Falcons returned home with a key 16-11 victory in Section 4-AAA action.
Brownsville (2-2, 3-3) led 5-4 after the first inning, and extended its lead to 13-5 after three innings.
The Scotties (3-1, 5-2) rallied back to cut the deficit to 14-10 in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Brownsville added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Derrick Tarpley led the way for the Falcons with two singles, a triple and five RBI. Nick Climes finished with a pair of doubles, a single and three RBI. Davey Timko had a double and two singles. Nick Keeney added a double and single, and Cam Brosky, Zach Kutek and Tyler Wible finished with two singles apiece.
Brosky earned the win, pitching 3.1 innings in relief. He struck out three and walked one.
Brok Potoka and Mason Basinger both had two singles and a double for Southmoreland. Basinger drove in four runs. Kory Ansell finished with three singles.
Derry 10, Mount Pleasant 6 -- The Vikings led 5-3 after two innings, but the Trojans regained the lead by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Matt McDowell had a single, triple and two RBI for Derry (1-2, 2-2). Josh Ulery finished with a double, two singles and three RBI. Ryan Bushey doubled and drove in a run.
Jared Yester and Aaron Alakson both drove in two runs for Mount Pleasant (0-3, 2-3). Pete Billey had a triple and RBI.
High school softball
Elizabeth Forward 14, West Mifflin 3 -- The Lady Warriors pounded out 17 hits for a Section 2-AAAA road victory over the Lady Titans.
The game was tied at 2-2 through four innings, but Elizabeth Forward ( broke the game open with five runs in each of the top of the fifth and sixth innings.
Anna Resnik led the Lady Warriors with four hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Kailey Larcinese drove in four runs with a home run and double. Shelby Telegdy finished with three singles and an RBI.
Larcinese struck out 12 for the win.
Lauren Yuhas hit a solo home run for West Mifflin (3-1, 6-1).
Charleroi 10, California 0 -- Kylie Quigley allowed only Jordyn Cruse's single, and drove in a run to lead the Lady Cougars to a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Charleroi (2-2, 5-5) invoked the mercy rule with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Quigley struck out eight in the victory.
Jocelyn Polonoli led the Lady Cougars with a home run, double and five RBI. McKenna DeUnger finished with a single, double and two RBI. Faith Martin drove in two runs.
West Greene 11, Monessen 1 -- The Lady Greyhounds scored first in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Pioneers scored the next 11 runs for a Section 2-A home victory.
West Greene (3-0, 7-1) pulled away with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Kiley Meek allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out eight for the win. She also had a strong day at the plate with two doubles and three RBI.
London Whipkey had a double and drove in two runs. Katie Lampe drove in two runs and scored three times. BreAnn Jackson was 2-for-2 with a run scored. Anna Durbin finished with two hits, two runs scored and two RBI.
