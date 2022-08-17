The Connellsville boys golf team remained undefeated in the first week of the season with a 222-235 non-section road victory over Frazier at Linden Hall Golf Course.
The Falcons (2-0) host Laurel Highlands today at noon at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in a Section 2-AAA match. Frazier (0-2) is also at home for a Section 8-AA match against Charleroi.
Connellsville’s Rylan Keslar was medalist with 1-over 38. Ethan Rice finished with 41. Eli Armstrong shot 47, and Ethan Porrecca and Cooper Gray both carded 48. Evan Means’ 54 was not used.
Nixen Erdely was the low man for the Commodores with 2-over 39. Jay Thompson shot 42. Dillon Keilbach (47), Tyler Morrison (53), and Kacie Lombard (54) rounded out the scoring. Aiden Hardy’s 58 did not count.
Elizabeth Forward 205, Frazier 235 — The Commodores’ Nixen Erdely was medalist, but the Warriors finished with the lower team score Tuesday afternoon for a Section 8-AA home victory at Butlers Golf Course.
Erdely led Frazier (0-1, 0-1) with 35. Jay Thompson (42), Tyler Morrison (51), Eli Cernuska (52), and Mason Rite (55) closed out the scoring.
Logan Monzak was the low man for Elizabeth Forward with 38.
Penn-Trafford 193, Connellsville 208 — Antolema Damico was medalist to lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Falcons at Manor Valley Golf Course.
Damico led the way for Penn-Trafford with 6-over 42. Amanda Bobish (47), Makala Casario (50), and Erin Driscoll (54) rounded out the scoring.
Paiton Ulery was the low golfer for Connellsville (0-1, 1-2) with 11-over 47. Abby Tikey shot 49. Elle Crislip finished with 55. Gabby Miller carded 57. Katie Atz’s 58 did not count in the final score.
Mt. Lebanon 183, Elizabeth Forward 215 — The Lady Warriors had a tough match on the road Tuesday for a Section 2-AAA loss at Mt. Lebanon Golf Course.
Elizabeth Forward’s Mya Morgan was medalist with 3-over 40. Alexa Kelley (49), Mia Sibley (61), and Rylee Brawdy (65) rounded out the scoring for Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 1-1).
Madelin Zerega and Tess Kanche shared team-scoring honors for Mt. Lebanon (1-0) with 4-over 41. Athena Renton shot 50 and Anna Kushnir finished with 51.
