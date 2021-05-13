Bri Hunt and Julie Cooper combined to twirl a two-hit shutout as Laurel Highlands stunned West Mifflin, 4-0, in Section 2-AAAA softball action on Wednesday.
It was the Fillies’ second win in a row after snapping a 12-game losing streak.
Bailey Darnell led the Laurel Highlands offense with two hits and two RBIs. Peyton Vitikacs and Cooper each had a single and an RBI.
The Fillies (2-10, 3-12) scored a run in the first and three more in the third against losing pitcher Emily Buchleitner. That was more than enough for the two LH hurlers.
Hunt tossed two innings and Cooper pitched the final five innings.
The Lady Titans (8-3, 14-4), who were battling for the section title until suffering a loss at first-place Elizabeth Forward on Tuesday, will settle for second place. The Lady Warriors wrapped up a sweep through section play with a 19-0 win at Ringgold.
West Greene 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2; West Greene 10, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings pushed West Greene to a Section 2-A win over Greensburg Central Catholic as the Lady Pioneers clinched their fifth consecutive section title.
West Greene completed a sweep through the section with a win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan later in the day. The Lady Pioneers also extended their section winning streak to 24 games. Their last section loss was 2-1 to Monessen on April 26, 2018. West Greene is 53-1 in section play since 2016.
Katie Lampe went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and London Whipkey doubled and drove in two for West Greene in the victory over the Lady Centurions (7-3, 10-4). Lexi Six also doubled and Kiley Meek picked up the win.
Six went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the victory over the Lady Rockets (4-6, 5-8). Meek also earned the win against J-M and smacked a double. Whipkey doubled and drove in a run and Jersey Wise tripled and singled for West Greene (10-0, 14-2) which also got a triple from Maddie McClure.
Cat Diamond had a double for Jefferson-Morgan which is also playoff bound.
Waynesburg Central 6, Southmoreland 1 — Meghan Braun doubled, singled and was the winning pitcher as visiting Waynesburg Central clinched a share of second place in Section 3-AAA with South Allegheny by defeating host Southmoreland.
Kendall Lemley hit a two-run homer for the Lady Raiders (7-3, 12-4) who put the game away with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Paige Jones had two hits and two RBIs.
Kaylee Doppelheuer had three hits with a home run for the Lady Scotties (4-4, 9-4) who also got a double from Emily Eutsey. Brynn Charnesky took the loss.
Southmoreland also suffered a 13-7 loss to South Allegheny earlier in the day but clinched a playoff spot when McGuffey fell at first-place Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant 14, McGuffey 4 — Countney Poulich knocked in four runs with a pair of homers as the Lady Vikings clinched the Section 3-AAA title with a five-inning win over the visiting Lady Highlanders.
Mount Pleasant (8-1, 14-3) trailed 3-2 until erupting for 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Hannah Gnibus was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Haylie Brunson doubled and drove in three runs for the Lady Vikings who also got a double, single and RBI from Mary Smithnosky, a triple and a single from Katie Hutter and a double from Lexi Puskar.
Sophia Smithnosky was the winning pitcher.
Losing pitcher Shelby Dobrzynski had two of McGuffey’s (2-7, 4-8) five hits and an RBI.
Ligonier Valley 7, Connellsville 0 — Maddie Griffin threw a no-hitter and Ligonier Valley improved to 16-1 with a non-section shutout of visiting Connellsville.
Griffin struck out 18 and walked four, and added a pair of singles at the plate.
Bella Vargulish led the Lady Rams’ offense, going 4-for-4 with a double.
Iris Burd took the loss for the Lady Falcons (9-8). She surrendered eight hits and two walks and struck out four.
Charleroi 13, California 5 — Leena Henderson homered and drove in four runs as Charleroi beat California in a Section 3-AA game.
The victory combined with the Lady Cougars’ win over Carmichaels also on Wednesday pulled them into a second-place tie with the Lady Mikes.
Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi struck out eight and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Kylie Quigley cranked out three hits and an RBI, Riley Jones doubled, singled and knocked in two runs and Rece Eddy also had two hits and two RBIs for Charleroi (8-3, 11-7).
Jenna Defranko led the Lady Trojans (3-8, 5-13) with a single and two RBIs. Kera Urick was the losing pitcher.
Belle Vernon 11, Mt. Lebanon 7 — Maren Metikosh smashed a trio of doubles and knocked in five runs and the Lady Leopards rode a seven-run second inning to a non-section win over visiting Mt. Lebanon.
Sophie Godzak also laced three doubles for Belle Vernon (10-9) and Abby Fabin had two hits and two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz struck out eight and walked none.
Kate Borza and Jenna Gorecki both homered for the Lady Blue Devils (10-6) who also got a double and single from both Elizabeth Kubancek and Olivia Buckiso. Gabby Boone was the losing pitcher.
The Lady Leopards followed a seven-run second inning with three runs in the third to go up 10-1 and hung on from there.
Baseball
Frazier 8, Washington 6 — Dan Olbrys had three hits, including a pair of doubles, as the Commodores held off host Trinity for a Section 2-AA victory.
Dom Dorcon and Chase Hazelbaker each had two hits for Frazier (2-8, 3-10) which also got a double and two RBIs from Noah Ritchie.
Winning pitcher Lucas Roebuck pitched six strong innings, allowing just one earned run. Brayden Baccino closed out the game to earn the save.
The Commodores built a 4-1 lead through the first three innings before the Prexies (2-8, 4-8) tied it with three runs in the fourth. Frazier surged back in front with two runs in both the fifth and sixth and held on from there.
Steven Patterson had three hits with a triple and Taviaire Vereen doubled for Washington. Asa Charnik took the loss.
Connellsville 12, Albert Gallatin 1 — Zak David had three hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs as the Falcons eliminated host Albert Gallatin from playoff contention with a Section 4-AAAAA win.
Logan Kemp also had three hits and two RBIs for Connellsville (6-3, 8-7) and Jared Hough doubled, singled and knocked in two runs. Beau Bigam was the winning pitcher.
Jerrett Dempsey doubled for the Colonials (3-7, 3-8) who were limited to five hits. John Skochelak was the losing pitcher.
Greensburg Salem 7, Belle Vernon 4 — Hayden Teska and Dylan Sarsfield had three hits apiece as the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive with a Section 3-AAAA win over visiting Belle Vernon.
The Leopards (5-6, 5-8) have lost six in a row and have yet to clinch a spot in the postseason.
Belle Vernon scored twice in the top of the first but Greensburg Salem countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the second and led the rest of the way.
Owen Tutich had two hits and two RBIs for the Lions (4-7, 4-9). Jacob Smith was the winning pitcher.
Garrett Greco had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for the Leopards who also got a double and a single from Andrew Sokol. Brady Hoffman was tagged with the loss.
Ringgold 10, Uniontown 0 — Chad Behrendt doubled, singled and knocked in two runs as the Rams kept their playoff hopes alive with a six-inning Section 3-AAAA win at Uniontown.
Remington Lessman also had two hits and two RBIs and Eli Callaway had a hit and two RBIs for Ringgold (4-7, 8-9) which also got two doubles from Gage Fuller and a double and an RBI from Andrew Mackey. Lorenzo Glasser was the winning pitcher.
Tate Musko took the loss for the Red Raiders (2-9, 3-12) who were held to three hits.
Derry 16, Southmoreland 1 — Jaden Jackson had two hits and four RBIs as host Derry clobbered Southmoreland in a four-inning non-section game.
Sam Jones had two doubles and a single for the Trojans (11-3) which also got two hits and two RBIs from Josh Ulery and three RBIs from Elijah Penich. Nick Detore earned the win.
Anthonry Govern had the only hit for the Scotties (5-10) with a double. Ben Zimmerman was the losing pitcher.
Bentworth 16, Avella 1 — Landon Urcho rang up five hits, including a home run and a double, as visiting Bentworth rolled over host Avella in a five-inning non-section game.
Colton Brightwell had four hits with a homer and a double for the Bearcats (6-11) who also got doubles from Noah Martin and Zane Woodhouse in a 22-hit attack. Martin was the winning pitcher.
Blaze Allen had the only hit for the Eagles (2-11). Camden Georgetti was charged with the loss.
