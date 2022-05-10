Laurel Highlannds rode a couple late home runs to a 7-6 comeback win over visiting Uniontown in Section 2-AAAA softball action on Monday.
Peyton Vitikacs’s homer in the bottom of the seventh tied the game for the Fillies (5-7, 5-8) and sent it into extra innings.
Kaley Ashton then hit a game-winning solo shot in the bottom of the ninth to give Laurel Highlands the victory.
Sequoia Dunlap led the Lady Raiders (1-11, 1-11) with four hits.
Mount Pleasant 7, Connellsville 6 -- Katie Hutter tripled and doubled to help the Lady Vikings nip the host Lady Falcons in a non-section game between two playoff-bound teams.
Sophia Smithnosky and Krista Brunson both doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for Mount Pleasant (8-7) which has won five in a row.
Morgan Adams led Connellsville (5-8) with a three-run homer.
Mapletown 12, Beth-Center 2 -- Macee Cree had three hits, including a triple, and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Maples beat the visiting Lady Bulldogs in a non-section game.
Cree also had two RBIs and three runs for Mapletown (9-7) which also got a two-run homer from Krista Wilson and a run-scoring double from Devan Clark.
Gianna Peterson took the loss for Beth-Center (3-9).
Waynesburg Central 10, California 0 -- Kylee Goodman was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs as the Lady Raiders rolled to a five-inning non-section win over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley threw a four-hitter and hit a double for Waynesburg (10-4) which also got a double from Ehralyn Eisiminger.
Losing pitcher Kera Urick tripled for California (5-10).
Jefferson-Morgan 4, Fort Cherry 1 -- Kayla Larkin pitched the Lady Rockets to a non-section victory over the host Lady Rangers.
Larkin allowed six hits and no walks with three strikeouts for J-M (6-5).
Adryonna Herbst was the losing pitcher for Fort Cherry (4-9).
Charleroi 22, Washington 3 -- Sofia Celaschi was 5-for-5 with a home run and a tripleas the Lady Cougars romped over the host Lady Prexies in a Section 3-AA game.
Riley Jones was 4-for-4 and winning pitcher Emma Stefanick was 3-for-3 with a tripe for Charleroi (9-2, 9-5) which also got two doubles from Rece Eddy and a triple from Leena Henderson.
Savannah Johnson and Sierra Johnson both doubled for Washington (1-10, 1-11). Mackenzie Patterson took the loss.
Southmoreland 6, Leechburg 0 -- Makayla Etling doubled, singled and drove in two runs as the Lady Scotties beat visiting Leechburg in a non-section game.
Brynn Charnesky doubled and singled, Tyson Martin had two hits and Amarah McCutcheon hit a run-scoring double for Southmoreland (10-3) which also got a double from Taylor Dopplehauer.
Karli Muzak had two hits for Leechburg (7-4).
High school baseball
California 13, Waynesburg Central 8 -- Jordan Kearns’s run-scoring single keyed a seven-run rally in the sixth inning as the Trojans defeated the host Raiders in a non-section game.
California (8-6) trailed 6-5 before Kearn’s clutch hit in an inning that included three singles, four hit batters, a walk and an error.
Connor Vig came on in relief to earn the win.
Matt Ankrom doubled, singled twice and had three RBIs for Waynesburg (5-10) which also got three hits from losing pitcher Mason Switalski, two hits and two RBIs from Alex Van Sickle and two hits from Hudson Pincavatch.
Carmichaels 7, Beth-Center 1 -- Nick Ricco doubled, singled and scored three runs and Drake Long pitched into the seventh inning to earn the win as the first-place Mikes downed the host Bulldogs in a Section 1-AA game.
Long gave up just two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in going 6 2/3 innings.
Liam Lohr doubled and drove in two runs for Carmichaels (9-1, 11-1) which also got two RBs from Dyaln Rohrer, who recorded the final out on the mound.
Ethan Varesko took the loss for Beth-Center (4-6, 5-9) which had already clinched a playoff berth.
Bentworth 10, Mapletown 0 -- Seth Adams was 3-for-3 with a double and Jacob Burt pitched a shutout as the host Bearcats blanked the Maples in a five-inning non-section game.
Colton Brightwell doubled and singled and Zane Woodhouse doubled for Bentworth (8-5) which also got two RBIs apiece from Ayden Bochter and John Scott.
Burt struck out five.
Landan Stevenson was 3-for-3 with a double for Mapletown (3-13) with also got two hits from Joel Menear. Spencer Yeagar was the losing pitcher.
Yough 6, Charleroi 3 -- Dom Maroney’s two-run doubled ignited a five-run sixth inning that lifted Yough over visiting Charleroi in a Section 4-AAA game.
The loss knocked Charleori (4-6, 6-7) out of the playoff race.
Winning pitcher James Shoman hit a run-scoring double in the sixth for first-place Yough (8-2, 9-6) which also got a double from Zander Aird and a two-run single from Taylor Odelli. Shoman pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Allen Novacek.
Ethan Hadsell took the loss in relief of Ben Shields who started and allowed just one hit in five innings.
Elizabeth Forward 6, Belle Vernon 4 -- AJ Palmer had two hits, including a double, and was the winning pitcher in relief as the Warriors clinched a playoff spot with a Section 3-AAAA win over visiting Belle Vernon.
Cameron Seabol also had two hits and Nate Ratica doubled and drove in two runs for Elizabeth Forward (5-6, 7-6) which also got two RBIs from AJ Wardropper. Palmer pitched three scoreless innings.
Evan Morrow had three hits, including a double, Aidan Ochs doubled and singled and Ryan Hamer had two hits and two RBIs for the Leopards (3-8, 5-10).
Andrew Sokol was the losing pitcher.
Connellsville 10, Greensburg Salem 6 -- Mason May had a double and three RBIs as the Falcons earned a non-section win over the visiting Lions.
Logan Kemp knocked in two runs for Connellsville (9-9). Jake Puskar was the winning pitcher.
Hayden Teska homered for Greensburg Salem (5-9).
West Mifflin 8, Ringgold 2 -- Jake Waller was 4-for-4 with a home run, triple, two doubles and three RBIs as the first-place Titans triumphed over the visiting Rams in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Perison Buck was the winning pitcher for West Mifflin (10-1, 14-3).
Hunter Mamie knocked in both runs for Ringgold (3-8, 5-11).
