Laurel Highlands’ girls basketball team earned its first win of the season, 50-40, over visiting Uniontown and dealt a big blow to the Lady Raiders’ playoff hopes in the process in Section 3-AAAAA action Thursday night.
Aryianna Sumpter scored a game-high 24 points and Aareanna Griffith followed with 20 points for the Fillies (1-8, 1-17) who kept their faint chance at a postseason berth alive. Laura Lin chipped in with six points.
Ava Hair scored 14 points and Aziriah Wilson added 12 points for Uniontown (2-4,5-8) which fell one game behind fourth-place Connellsville in the standings. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs. Summer Hawk contributed seven points
Laurel Highlands jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the opening quarter but the Lady Raiders pulled within 25-19 at halftime and whittled the gap to 33-31 by the end of the third quarter.
The Fillies outscored Uniontown 17-9 in the fourth, sparked by nine points from Griffith including a 3-pointer, to pull away for the victory.
Waynesburg Central 42, Charleroi 34 -- The Lady Raiders knocked off the visiting Lady Cougars to stay even with South Park atop the Section 2-AAA standings.
Kaley Rohanna scored 13 points to lead the way for Waynesburg (8-1, 12-3) which also got a big game from Nina Sarra with 12 points. Clara Paige Miller and Addison Blair added seven and six points, respectively.
The game was tied, 4-4, after one period but Waynesburg took control with an 11-2 edge in the second to go up 15-6 and extended its lead to 34-21 by the end of the third.
Charleroi (3-4, 9-8) tried to battle back in the fourth but fell eight points short.
McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones each scored 16 points to account for all but two of the Lady Cougars’ scoring.
Albert Gallatin 50, Ringgold 15 -- The Lady Colonials rolled past the host Lady Rams in a Section 3-AAAAA game for their fifth win in a row and ninth in their last 10 games.
Elizabeth Murtha and Grayce Panos each scored 14 points to lead the way for AG (6-2, 11-3) which maintained its spot at second place in the standings. Courtlyn Turner added 11 points.
Azariah White tallied seven points for Ringgold (2-5, 5-11).
California 62, Carmichaels 43 -- California withstood a 34-point effort by Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar to earn a Section 2-AA home victory.
The third-place Lady Trojans (4-2, 9-7) were paced by Kendelle Weston’s 24 points. Samantha Smichnick followed with 16 points and Rakiyah Porter chipped in with 11 points.
The game was deadlocked at 12 after one quarter but California outscored Carmichaels (1-4, 4-9) 19-8 in the second and pulled away from there.
Mapletown 64, Avella 48 -- Taylor Dusenberry turned in another outstanding performance with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals as the Lady Maples picked up a key Section 2-A win over visiting Avella.
Krista Wilson contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots for Mapletown (3-3, 8-7) which is now tied with the Lady Eagles (3-3, 8-7) for third place. Isabella Garnek added 11 points and 11 boards, and Sydney Byrne also had 11 points.
Mapletown led 19-13 after one quarter and 38-20 at halftime but Avella fought back to within 47-37 by the end of the third quarter before the hosts pulled away down the stretch.
Katie Dryer scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Eagles and Hannah Brownlee chipped in with 10 points.
West Greene 63, Geibel Catholic 15 -- Lexi Six scored a career-high 17 points as the Lady Pioneers cruised to a Section 2-A win over visiting Geibel Catholic.
Anna Durbin, who made three 3-pointers, and Brooke Barner tallied 13 points apiece for West Greene (6-0, 14-3).
Alex Campbell had seven points for the Lady Gators (0-6, 2-13).
Monessen 78, Jefferson-Morgan 22 -- The second-place Lady Greyhounds raced past host Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game for their eighth win in their last nine games.
Mercedes Majors rang up a game-high 18 points for Monessen (5-1, 12-4) which also got 17 points from Hailey Johnson and 10 points from Sidney Campbell.
Savannah Clark led the Lady Rockets (1-5, 1-14) as usual with 12 points.
Elizabeth Forward 43, Mount Pleasant 35 -- The Lady Warriors kept pace with Southmoreland atop the Section 3-AAAA standings by defeating a gritty Lady Vikings squad.
Brooke Markland led the way for EF (7-1, 13-3) with 17 points.
The Lady Warriors led 6-2 after the first quarter but Mount Pleasant overtook the visitors in the second and held a 17-13 halftime advantage.
Elizabeth Forward regrouped to take a 28-26 lead after three periods and outscored the Lady Vikings (1-6, 6-9) 15-9 in the final frame to secure the victory.
Tiffany Zelmore tossed in a game-high 19 points for Mount Pleasant and Hannah Gerinski added 12 points.
Brentwood 51, Brownsville 33 -- The Lady Spartans triumphed over visiting Brownsville in a non-section game.
Bella Grimm (12), Mia March (12) and Maura Daly (10) each hit double figures for Brentwood (7-7).
Emma Seto, who scored her 1,000th career point on Wednesday, led the Lady Falcons (7-8) with a game-high 18 points.
Nazareth Prep 34, Calvary Chapel 27 -- The Saints survived the Lady Lions’ comeback attempt to win the Southwester Pa. Athletic Alliance game.
Emma Shashura led all scorers with 20 points for the Lions.
Naz Prep led 12-8 after the first period and 18-9 at halftime but Calvary Chapel (2-2, 3-4) used a 13-6 advantage in the third period to slice the deficit to 24-22.
The Saints outscored the visitors 10-5 in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.
West Mifflin 35, Yough 23 -- The Lady Titans held off the Lady Cougars for a Section 3-AAAA win.
Emily Beck scored 10 points for West Mifflin (4-5, 5-14), which led 25-9 at the half.
Autumn Matthews had eight points for Yough (2-6, 4-12).
McGuffey 54, Bentworth 39 -- Clair Redd scored 20 points and Rainey Szygenda had 18 points as the Lady Highlanders (3-5, 8-9) topped the visiting Lady Bearcats in a Section 2-AAA game.
Laura Vittone and Makenzie Aloe had 10 points apiece for Bentworth (2-6, 4-10).
Serra Catholic 76, Beth-Center 2 -- The Lady Eagles, one of the top-ranked teams in the state, tried to deal a shutout to the visiting Lady Bulldogs but Casey Patterson foiled those plans by dropping in Beth-Center’s lone basket of the game in the fourth quarter.
Serra Catholic improves to 6-0 in Section 2-AA and 14-1 overall. B-C falls to 0-5 and 2-2-12.
Girls swimming
Norwin 134, Connellsville 36 -- The visiting Lady Knights finished first in every event for a Section 1-AAA road victory.
Kyra Callahan (100 freestyle), Aeriale Knopsnider (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke), and Sophie Detwiler (100 breaststroke) all had third-place finishes for Connellsville.
Boys swimming
Norwin 120, Connellsville Area High School -- The Knights swept all the first-place finishes for a Section 1-AAA victory at Connellsville.
Kasey Stanton, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay placed second for the Falcons.
Rifle
McGuffey 793-55x, Waynesburg Central 793-42x -- The Raiders lost the tiebreaker for a Section 1 road defeat to the Highlanders.
Savannah Cumberledge led the Raiders with 100-7x. Talia Tuttle (100-6x) and Taylor Wasson (100-3x) were also perfect.
