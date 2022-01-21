Belle Vernon took control in the third quarter and went on to defeat host Mount Pleasant, 40-28, in Section 3-AAAA girls basketball action on Thursday night.
The first-place Lady Leopards (6-0, 11-2) were up 13-8 after the first quarter and 23-17 at halftime before surging to a 34-19 advantage after outscoring the Lady Vikings 11-2 in the third quarter.
Viva Kreis and Jenna Dawson scored 11 points apiece for Belle Vernon and Presleigh Colditz added nine points on three 3-pointers. Tessa Rodriguez contributed 13 rebounds, eight assists and five steals.
Tiffany Zelmore tossed in a game-high 21 points for Mount Pleasant (1-3, 6-6).
Monessen 58, Geibel Catholic 12 -- Mercedes Majors rang up 21 points as the Lady Greyhounds defeated the host Lady Gators for their fifth consecutive win.
Hailey Johnson and Avanti Stich both had 10 points for second-place Monessen (4-1, 10-3) which jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Morgan Sandzimier and Amanda Hoffer scored four points apiece for Geibel (0-5, 2-12).
Waynesburg Central 56, Bentworth 25 -- The Lady Raiders rolled over the Lady Bearcats to remain in second place in Section 2-AAA.
Kaley Rohanna had a game-high 14 points and Addison Blair followed close behind with 13 points for Waynesburg (6-1, 10-3) which has won four in a row. Nina Sarra added nine points.
The Lady Raiders led 20-7, 42-14 and 49-19 at the breaks.
Laura Vittone and Amber Saillee both had 20 points for Bentworth (1-5, 3-9).
Elizabeth Forward 66, West Mifflin 35 -- Jocelyn Dawson scored a game-high 18 points and was one of four Lady Warriors to hit double figures in a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Lady Titans.
Haven Briggs followed with 13 points for second-place Elizabeth Forward (5-1, 11-2), which remains one game in back of first-place Belle Vernon. Brooke Markland and Bailie Brinson each added 10 points.
EF led 21-7, 39-20 and 54-28 at the quarter breaks.
Shannon Conely scored 10 points for West Mifflin (2-5, 3-12).
Yough 45, Ligonier Valley 30 -- The Lady Cougars pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a Section 3-AAAA win over the visiting Lady Rams.
Autumn Matthews led the way for Yough (2-4, 4-10) with a game-high 17 points. Kayla Gerdich and Mikahla Chewing followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Ligonier Valley (0-6, 0-12) led 13-12 after the first quarter but Yough came back to take a 28-25 halftime lead and held a precarious 33-29 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cougars outscored the visitors 12-1 in the final frame to win going away.
Haley Boyd led the Lady Rams with 13 points and Madison Marinchak had 11 points.
Thomas Jefferson 67, Connellsville 33 -- Graci Fairman pumped in a game-high 31 points as the Lady Jaguars beat the visiting Lady Falcons in a Section 3-AAAAA game.
Connellsville (2-4, 4-9) trailed only 10-5 after the first quarter but TJ extended its lead to 32-13 by halftime and cruised home from there.
Laekyn Flinn had 14 points for Thomas Jefferson (5-1, 8-7).
Hillary Claycomb led the Lady Falcons with 12 points.
South Park 75, Charleroi 28 -- Maddie Graham scored 27 points as the first-place Lady Eagles soared over the Lady Cougars in a Section 2-AAA game.
South Park (7-0, 11-2) led 25-10, 47-21 and 64-25 at the breaks.
Nora Ozimek added 12 points for the Lady Eagles and Jordyn Tucciarelli had 11 points.
McKenna DeUnger topped Charleroi (2-3, 7-7) in scoring with 12 points.
Avella 60, Frazier 40 -- Hanna Brownless tallied a game-high 22 points and the Lady Eagles recovered from a poor first quarter to knocked off the visiting Lady Commodores in a non-section game.
Frazier (2-9) charged out to a 13-6 advantage in the opening frame but Avella surged to a 22-19 halftime lead and outscored the visitors 38-21 in the second half.
Delaney Warnick topped the Lady Commodores' scoring column with 14 points and Eliza Newcomer added 11 points.
Serra Catholic 55, Ringgold 29 -- The Lady Eagles remained unbeaten with a non-section victory at Ringgold.
Chloe Pordash scored 15 points for Serra Catholic (11-0) while Rylee Allebach and Brianna Battles each added 14 points.
Kirra Gerard tied for game-high honors by scoring 15 points for the Lady Rams (5-8).
Beth-Center 44, Jefferson-Morgan 30 -- Julia Orgrodowski scored a game-high 21 points as the Lady Bulldogs triumphed at Jefferson-Morgan.
Kayla Larkin led the Lady Rockets (1-10) with 13 points.
Beth-Center improved to 2-9 overall.
Boys basketball
Southmoreland 41, South Park 35 -- The Scotties fought off visiting South Park for a Section 3-AAAA victory.
Southmoreland (2-4, 5-7) held leads of 14-10 after the first quarter, 19-17 at halftime and 33-26 after three periods.
Ty Keffer paced the Scotties with a game-high 20 points.
Brandon Clifford led South Park (0-6, 1-10) with 14 points.
Springdale 58, Frazier 40 -- Ryan Reinsfelder and John Hughes each scored 16 points as the Dynamos topped the Commodores in a non-section clash.
Springdale (5-9) rambled out to a 37-18 halftime lead. Frazier (0-13) kept battling and outscored the visitors 22-21 in the second half.
Keyshaun Thompson and Zane Whitehead scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, to pace the Commodores.
Rifle
Waynesburg 799-64x, Trinity 796-52x -- The Raiders were one bull's eye short of perfection in a non-section win over the visiting Hillers at Waynesburg Sportsmen's Club.
Braden Wilson and Hannah Heldreth were the top shots for Waynesburg Central with 100-9x. Taylor Burnfield, Logan Crouse, Savannah Cumberledge and Riley Reese all shot 100-8x. Taylor Wasson finished with 100-5x and RJ Wolen wrapped up the scoring rounds with 99-9x.
Larkyn Grimes' 98-3x and Aidan Kern's 97-5x were not used.
Jonathan Kroczko and Lily McMahon shared scoring honors for Trinity with 100-8x.
