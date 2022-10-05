Nathaniel Kikel's goal on an assist from Tyler Kovatch with two seconds left in regulation gave Belle Vernon a dramatic 3-2 victory over visiting Brownsville in a key Section 3-AA boys soccer match Tuesday night.
The win gives the first-place Leopards (10-1, 11-2) a 1 1/2-game lead over McGuffey. The Falcons (7-4, 8-5) remain in fourth place but are still well ahead of fifth-place Washington (3-6-2, 4-8-2).
The Leopards trailed 2-1 in the second half after the Falcons' Mikey Stetson scored his second goal of the game with 14:52 left but Kovatch tied it with a goal at the 12:11 mark.
Kovatch, who had two goals and an assist, gave Belle Vernon a 1-0 lead with 17:18 left in the first half but Stetson knotted it at 1-1 for the Falcons with a goal at 8:34.
Kikel and Brandon Yaschenko also had assists for Belle Vernon which got 11 saves from goalkeeper Bryce Burkhart. Davey Timko stopped four shots for Brownsville.
Ringgold 5, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Nick Evans and Zach Alvarez scored two goals apiece as the Rams exploded for five goals in the second half to pull away from visiting Laurel Highlands in a Section 3-AAA match.
Juraj Stasko converted a penalty kick and added an assist for third-place Ringgold (7-4, 7-7). Aidan Fausnaught contributed a pair of assists and Owen Haywood had one.
Aidyn Whaley stopped all five shots by the Mustangs (4-7, 7-8).
Charleroi 5, Bentworth 1 -- The Cougars got a goal from five different players in defeating the visiting Bearcats in a Section 2-A match.
Dylan Klinger, Matt Burkholder, Landon Barcus, Joel Chambers and Arlo McIntyre each put in one goal for Charleroi (7-1, 11-1) which stayed one game in back of first-place Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Cougars led 2-1 at halftime.
Jerzy Timlin scored the only goal for Bentworth (4-4, 8-5) which remains in third place.
California 2, Beth-Center 1 -- Caleb Amoroso scored on a header in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and give the host Trojans a Section 2-A victory over Beth-Center.
Matt Sawa scored a goal in the first half for fourth-place California (3-4, 3-6) and assisted on Amoroso's goal. Evan Robison also had an assist for the Trojans.
The Bulldogs fall to 0-8 in the section and 0-11 overall.
Other scores: Bethel Park 5, Albert Gallatin 0; Connellsville 3, Uniontown 0; East Allegheny 4, Elizabeth Forward 3; Yough 0, McGuffey 0; Mount Pleasant 8, Southmoreland 0; Waynesburg Central 1, Washington 0.
Girls soccer
Connellsville 8, Uniontown 0 -- The Lady Falcons blanked the host Lady Raiders to maintain their grip on fourth place in the Section 2-AAA standings.
Connellsville (6-5, 6-8) sits just ahead of Laurel Highlands (5-5) and right behind third-place Ringgold (6-4-1).
Uniontown falls to 0-10 in the section and 0-11 overall.
Girls volleyball
Carmichaels 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- Kendall Ellsworth totaled 16 assists, 22 service points, 12 aces and two digs in the Lady Mikes' Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Gators (0-9).
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-6, 25-5 and 25-10.
Sophia Zalar had Beth Cree and eight and four kills, respectively, for the third-place Lady Mikes (6-3) who also got 10 service points and six aces from Bailey Barnyak, three digs from Carlee Roberts and two digs from Mary Schmelzlen.
Frazier 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- Braylin Salisbury had seven kills and 20 service points and sister Maddy Salisbury added eight kills as the undefeated Lady Commodores swept the visiting Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A match.
Scores were 25-14, 25-9 and 25-11.
Maria Felsher contributed 17 digs and 18 service points for Frazier (9-0, 11-0) which also got 12 kills from Jensyn Hartman, 28 assists from Gracen Hartman, 14 digs from Molly Yauch and two blocks from Addison Schultz.
Jefferson-Morgan falls to 3-6 in the section and no trails fourth-place West Greene (5-4) by two games.
Mapletown 3, California 0 -- The second-place Lady Maples remained one game behind Frazier in the Section 2-A standings after beating the host Lady Trojans.
Mapletown won by scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-17.
Krista Wilson had 18 kills and 17 digs and Ella Menear contributed 11 kills and 23 digs to lead the way for the Lady Maples (8-1, 10-1).
Mapletown also got 21 digs from Riley Pekar, 10 digs and four aces from Brianna Ashton and 24 assists from Bailey Rafferty.
California (2-7) was led by Rakiyah Porter with seven kills and eight digs and Azzy Colditz with 12 assists and four digs. The Lady Trojans also got six assists and six digs from Ava Bojtos, two kills and seven digs from Raegan Gillen and four blocks from Brook Bella.
Brownsville 3, Charleroi 0 -- Ciara Williams had 14 kills and 26 digs and Skye Durst chipped in with 30 assists, one block, three kills and 14 digs as the Lady Falcons stayed unbeaten with a sweep of visiting Charleroi in a Section 3-AA match.
Brownsville (12-0) won by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-9.
Cassidee Settles had 38 digs and three aces, Kenzie Wade contributed two blocks, three kills, three aces and 13 digs and Kami Franks added 24 digs for Brownsville, which also got three aces, five kills and 15 digs from Caylee Balabon and five blocks and 12 kills from Skyler Gates.
Charleroi falls to 5-6 in the section.
Laurel Highlands 3, Connellsville 1 -- The Fillies won the last three tightly-battled sets after falling behind 1-0 to top the host Lady Falcons in a Section 3-AAA clash.
Connellsville (1-9, 2-13) took the first set 25-18 before Laurel Highlands reeled off wins of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21 to improve to 3-6 in the section.
Mia Pierce paced the Fillies with 15 kills, 14 digs and three blocks and Morgan Wheeler rang up 27 assists, 10 digs and nine kills.
Laurel Highlands also got 13 digs from Jayna Fabery, 14 digs and 10 kills from Bella Scott and seven blocks from Diondra Brown.
Hillary Claycomb had 12 kills for the Lady Falcons who also got 23 assists from Rylan Musgrove, eight kills from Faith Brandner and six kills from Whitney Bobish.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The first-place Lady Jaguars (9-0) knocked off the visiting Lady Leopards in a Section 3-AAA match.
Scores were 25-11, 25-10 and 25-18.
Lily Shahan had seven kills for Belle Vernon (3-7) which also got 30 digs from Gianna Anderson and 19 digs from Maddie Hoffman.
Other scores: West Greene 3, Avella 1; Albert Gallatin 3, Uniontown 1; Yough 3, Washington 2; Southmoreland 3, Bentworth 1; McGuffey 3, Beth-Center 0;
