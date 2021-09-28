Matt Lucas knocked in two goals and Laurel Highlands kept its grip on first place in Section 3-AAA with a 3-1 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in boys soccer action on Monday night.
The Mustangs improve to 7-1 in the section and 9-1 overall. The Leopards fall to 5-2 and 7-3.
Lucas scored on an assist from Nico Johns to put LH ahead 1-0 with 27:40 left in the first half.
Belle Vernon's Daniel Sassak headed in the equalizer on a corner kick by Trevor Kovatch at the 4:18 mark but Lucas scored again, unassisted, 1:12 before halftime to put the Mustangs ahead to stay.
The scored remained 2-1 until Harry Radcliffe's unassisted goal gave LH some breathing room with 6:25 left in the match.
Thatcher Wilson made five saves for Laurel Highlands. Will Mikula stopped eight shots for the Leopards.
Ringgold 2, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Zach Alvarez and Tyler Davis each knocked in a goal as the Rams beat the visiting Colonials in a Section 3-AAA match.
Ringgold ups its record to 3-5 in the section and 4-5 overall while AG drops to 2-6 and 4-6.
Yough 4, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Joe Obeldobel had two goals in the Cougars' Section 3-AA win at Waynesburg.
Cody Metz' goal in the first half on an assist by Obeldobel was all the offense Yough (4-2, 4-4) would need. The Cougars added three more in the second half, including one by Colin Barner.
Chase Henkins made six saves for the Raiders (2-4, 2-7).
Charleroi 10, Mount Pleasant 0 --Eben McIntyre rang up four goals to give him a school-record 133 in his career in the Cougars' Section 3-AA win over the Vikings (3-2-1, 3-3-1).
Dom Yocolano added two goals for first-place Charleroi (7-0, 7-1) which also got goals from Ty Patterson, Gage Patterson, Jacob Caruso and Bryce Large.
Elizabeth Forward 6, Steel Valley 1 -- Anthony Valerio and Ethan Bowser scored two goals apiece as the Warriros (5-2, 4-2) triumphed over the host Ironmen (0-6, 1-6) in a Section 1-AA match.
Bentworth 4, Brentwood 1 -- Ryan Colbert scored two goals and added an assist as Bentworth defeated visiting Brentwood to keep pace with Seton LaSalle atop the Section 4-A.
John Scott contributed a goal and an assist for the Bearcats (5-0-1, 9-1-1) who are tied for first place with the Rebels who blanked California, 7-0. The Spartans (3-3, 3-4) are in third place.
Bentworth held a 1-0 halftime lead then pulled away from there.
The Bearcats also got a goal from Christian Hete and assists from Brendon Taylor and Coltyn Lusk.
Seton LaSalle 7, California 0 -- Jack Billick scored five goals and had an assist as the Rebels (5-0-1, 6-1-1) cruised by the host Trojans in a Section 4-A match.
Jack Sacco made nine saves for California (1-5, 1-7) which trailed 5-0 at halftime.
Other scores: Allderdice 9, Connellsville 3; McGuffey 10, Southmoreland 0.
Girls soccer
Connellsville 4, Mount Pleasant 3 -- Mary Kate Lape scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift Connellsville over host Mount Pleasant in a non-section battle.
The Lady Falcons fought back from deficits of 2-1 and 3-2 in improving to 7-1 overall. The Lady Vikings fall to 7-2.
Lape assisted on Emma Tikey's goal just 1:31 into the match but Rylin Bugosh put in goals at 34:22 and 22:00 to give Mount Pleasant a 2-1 advantage.
Lape tied on an assist from Jocelyn Gratchic with 9:09 left in the first half.
The Lady Vikings went back in front on Adi Belonger's goal 1:45 into the second half but Tikey pulled Connellsville even again on a goal with 20:00 remaining on as assist by Brianna Soltis.
The match went into overtime deadlocked at 2-2 until Lape scored on a free kick from 22 yards out with only 27 seconds left.
Madison Kinneer stopped nine of 12 shots for Connellsville. Mount Pleasant goalkeeper Jenna Piper faced 10 shots and made six saves.
Waynesburg Central 5, Bentworth 3 -- Ashlyn Basinger poured in four goals in the Lady Raiders' non-section win over visiting Bentworth.
Waynesburg (3-4), which led 2-1 at halftime, also got a goal from Emily Mahle and assists from Bree Clutter, Kaley Rohanna and Kali Shriver.
Tessa Charpentier tallied two goals and Taylor Leonetti had one for the Lady Bearcats (5-5) who took a 3-2 lead with 22 minutes left before Waynesburg rallied to win.
"By far our best performance of the the season," Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra said despite the loss. "We played great on turf and our attack looked dynamic. Ashlyn Basinger might be the fastest player in the WPIAL. She was the difference to edge us out."
Monessen 4, Albert Gallatin 3 -- Samantha Saylor pumped in three goals as the Lady Greyhounds (3-5) edged the host Lady Colonials (2-6) in a non-section match.
Yough 9, Charleroi 1 -- Nicole Veychek racked up four goals and Kendalyn Umbel had a hat trick as the Lady Cougars (8-0-1) trounced the host Lady Cougars (2-6) in a non-section match.
Other scores: Greensburg Salem 12, Uniontown 1.
Girls volleyball
Beth-Center 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- Brianna MacFann delivered 12 kills and 10 digs to spark the host Lady Bulldogs to their first win of the season in a non-section match over the Lady Rockets.
Beth-Center (1-7) won by scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-17.
Callie Dorsey totaled 10 kills, seven blocks and four aces for B-C, which also got 22 digs from Anna Knizner and five kills and 24 assists from Julia Ogrodowski.
Anna Uveges led J-M (3-5) with eight kills and five blocks and Isabelle Bazzoli contributed nine kills and two blocks. The Lady Rockets also got 13 digs and three aces from Caryn Schmolke, 20 digs from Finley Kramer and 17 digs from Mia Baker.
Belle Vernon 3, Charleroi 1 -- Lindsay Nagy had nine kills in the Lady Leopards' non-section win at Charleroi.
Belle Vernon (4-4) won by scores of 25-16, 12-25, 25-20 and 25-14.
Ning Francia was the Lady Leopards' assist leader and had three digs. Gianna Anderson added four aces.
Ringgold 3, Uniontown 2 -- The Lady Rams took the final two sets to defeat the Lady Raiders (4-2) in a non-section match.
Ringgold (3-3) won by scores of 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-4.
Other scores: Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 2; McGuffey 3, Bentworth 0; Avella 3, Geibel Catholic 1.
Girls tennis
Ringgold 4, Avella 1 -- The Lady Rams swept the singles matches on their way to a Section 2-AA victory over visiting Avella.
Rebecca McIntosh swept Marissa Latynsky at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-3 and Julia Corey did the same to Katelyn Frank at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-2. The only match to go three sets came at No. 3 singles where Alexis Davis wore down Leanza Craig, 7-5, 6-7 (1-7) and 6-0.
Ringgold (3-0, 3-3) also took No. 1 doubles as Elizabeth Talaga and Emily Beuchel fought off Paige Fino and Ava Frank, 6-3, 7-5. The Lady Eagles' lone win came at No. 2 doubles where Bryn Riley and Emily Derenney beat Emma Coss and Caidyn Demchak, 6-3, 6-2.
Both teams will take part in the Section 2-AA doubles tournament at Washington Park on Wednesday.
Southmoreland 5, Derry 0 -- The Lady Scotties swept all five matches in picking up a Section 1-AA victory over host Derry.
Alycia Derr, Elle Pawlikowsky and Bea Pawlikowsky were winners in singles for Southmoreland while victorious in doubles were Julia Davis and Amelia Miller along with Tyson Martin and Maddy Cyphert.
