Clay Dean blasted a two-run homer and had four RBIs as Uniontown walloped visiting Belle Vernon, 11-1, in a six-inning Section 2-AAAA baseball game at Bailey Park on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders scored three runs in the third, two in both the fourth and fifth and then plated four in the bottom of the sixth to end the game on the mercy rule.
Winning pitcher Christian Thomas fired a three-hitter with four strikeouts and also singled twice.
Austin Grego had two hits and two RBIs and Wyatt Nehls also knocked in a pair of runs for the Red Raiders (3-0, 3-2) who sit alone in first place. Uniontown also got two hits from Mason Kuhn, a double from Tate Musko and an RBI from Tyler Hawk.
Losing pitcher Colton Lee coughed up five runs in 3.1 innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
The Leopards (1-2, 3-4) only run came off the bat of Jake Gedekoh who hit a home run.
Laurel Highlands 10, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Frank Kula knocked in three runs with a pair of doubles and Devan Krivosky and Caleb Yanosky combined on a one-hitter as the Mustangs cruised past the visiting Colonials in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Patrick Cavanagh hit a three-run double and Tyler Sankovich contributed a double, single and an RBI for Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-2) which also got one RBI apiece from CJ Gesk and Shane Layton.
Krivosky gave up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in four innings to earn the win. Yanosky finished up with a scoreless fifth.
Geno Valenti had the lone it for Albert Gallatin (0-3, 0-6).
Brownsville 13, Southmoreland 9 -- Derrick Tarpley blasted a home run and had two RBIs as the Falcons outslugged the host Scotties in a Section 4-AAA battle.
Rylan Johnson had a double and an RBI for Brownsville (1-4, 2-5).
Ty Keffer led Southmoreland (0-5, 0-7) with a double and three RBIs. The Scotties also got two hits from Tristan Ice and a single, two RBIs and two runs from Jake Govern.
Frazier 8, Washington 6 -- The Commodores built a 7-0 lead then held on for a Section 1-AA victory over the visiting Prexies.
Noah Bachinski and Dailan McManus each knocked in two runs for Frazier (2-3, 3-4) which also got a single, two runs and a pair of stolen bases from Chase Fulmer. Winning pitcher Brock Alekson gave up two earned runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in six innings.
Joe Wilson doubled and David Lutes had two hits for Washington (0-3, 2-5). Wayne Sparks-Gatling was the losing pitcher.
West Greene 6, Mapletown 3 -- Morgan Kiger tripled and was the winning pitcher as the Pioneers topped the host Maples in a Section 1-A game.
Kiger struck out eight for West Greene (1-2, 5-3) which built a 6-0 advantage.
Mapletown (1-4, 2-5) got all its scoring from AJ Vanata who hit a three-run homer.
Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 1 -- Aiden Werner and Dom Maroney each drove in a run to help the Cougars nip the host Raiders in a Section 4-AAA game.
James Shomas earned the win and Blake Ulander had two hits for Yough (3-0, 4-1) which scored in the first and fourth innings against hard-luck losing pitcher Lincoln Pack.
Trent Stephenson and Alex Vansickle both had two hits for Waynesburg (2-3, 2-4) which scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Avella 9, Jefferson-Morgan 5 -- The Rockets rallied from a 5-0 deficit but Brian Humensky's three-run double ignited a four-run seventh that lifted the visiting Eagles to a Section 1-A victory.
Avella (4-1, 6-1) scored twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth but Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 2-5) parlayed seven walks, a hit batter and a single by Dayten Marion into five runs the sixth inning. The Rockets' Brock Bayles, Brayden Ellsworth, Grant Hathaway, Jaymison Robinson and Marion each got an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.
J-M threatened to take the lead but centerfielder Colton Burchianti made a tumbling catch of John Woodward's sinking fly ball to end the inning, then reached on an error to start the game-winning rally. Bryce Wright followed with a single and Isaiah Bradick walked to load the bases for Humensky who cleared them with his clutch two-strike hit and later scored on an error.
Jefferson-Morgan hurt itself with seven errors while the Eagles did not commit a fielding miscue.
Humensky finished with four RBIs, Wright and Gavin Frank both had two hits and Bradick scored three runs for the Eagles who also got a single and an RBI from Brian Martos.
Wright earned the win in relief. Starting pitcher Bradick allowed three runs on four hits with five walks and seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
Robinson had two hits, including a double, for the Rockets (1-4, 2-5). Woodward, who gave up two earned runs on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings, took the loss.
Fort Cherry 12, California 9 -- Ricky Lawson's grand slam highlighted a five-run sixth inning that gave the Trojans the lead but the Rangers responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the frame and went on to claim a Section 1-A win.
Ryan Steele's two-run homer and Adam Wolfe's two-run single were the key blows in Fort Cherry's game-winning rally which turned a two-run deficit into a three-run lead.
Matt Sieg earned the win for the Rangers (1-2, 2-5) who got doubles from Zachary Serafin and Jackson Kitzmiller.
Lawson also hit a double and finished with five RBIs for California (3-2, 3-6) which also got a home run from Aidan Lowden.
Chartiers-Houston 10, Beth-Center 0 -- Ryan Opfer threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Bucs shut out the visiting Bulldogs (2-3, 3-6) in a six-inning Section 1-AA game.
Keegan Kosek doubled for C-H (2-1, 6-1).
Charleroi 14, Bentworth 7 -- Nico Rongaus and Brock Henderson each doubled and drove in two runs as the Cougars (3-2, 5-2) doubled up the visiting Bearcats in a Section 1-AA game.
Sam Wade and Landon Urcho each hit a triple for Bentworth (3-2, 5-3) which also got a double from Lucas Burt.
Ben Shields was the winning pitcher. Christian may took the loss.
Ringgold 3, Latrobe 2 -- Lorenzo Glasser pitched into the seventh inning to earn the win as the Rams edged the visiting Wildcats in a Section 2-AAAA game.
Glasser surrendered six hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts in 6.1 innings. Remington Lessman finished up from there to earn the save for Ringgold (2-1, 3-4) which got a double and an RBI from Mason Suss and a single and an RBI from Hunter Mamie.
Riley Smith took the loss for Latrobe (2-1, 4-3) which got doubles from Anthony Massari and Jacob Cramer.
Greensburg Salem 10, Mount Pleasant 5 -- Noah DeMary and Owen Tutich each had a double and two RBIs as the visiting Lions (5-0, 7-1) defeated the Vikings in a Section 4-AAA game.
Connor Drzal hit a double for Mount Pleasant (1-2, 2-3).
Sewickley Academy 15, Monessen 2 -- Adin Zorn was a single shot of the cycle with a double, triple and home run in Sewickley Academy's Section 3-A victory at Monessen.
Nick Straka knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles for the Panthers (2-1, 2-4).
Josh Walters smacked a double for the Greyhounds (1-4, 1-6).
High school softball
Albert Gallatin 11, Northern Garrtett (Md.) 6 -- Hannah Dunham was 3 f0r 4 with a triple and the Lady Colonials broke a 2-2 tie with a six-run third inning on their way to a non-section win over the host Lady Huskies.
Ashley Metts doubled and singled and Alexis Mett tripled for Albert Gallatin (4-2) which also got a double and a single from Maelee Detrick and two hits from Hadyn Chipps. Winning pitcher Avery Walls gave up eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Demi Ross tripled and Leah Brenneman had three hits for Northern Garrett (0-5) which also got a pair of singles from Ada White. Losing pitcher Bailey Champlin surrendered 10 hits and three walks while striking out 12.
Greensburg Salem 9, Connellsville 6 -- Mia Peticca had three hits and Wynter Scarpa was the winning pitcher as the Lady Lions (4-4) won a non-section game over the host Lady Falcons.
Tagan Basinger doubled and singled twice and Kirra Davis doubled for Connellsville (1-4) which also got two hits from Aubree McClean. Losing pitcher Mackenzie Victor had six strikeouts.
Ligonier Valley 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- Cheyenne Piper tossed a two-hitter as the host Lady Rams blanked the Lady Leopards in a non-section game.
Piper struck out eight and walked one and also singled. Zoe Plummer had a single and an RBI for Ligonier Valley (3-1).
Belle Vernon's only hits were a double by Gracie Sokol and a single by Lauren VanDivner.
The game was scoreless until the Lady Rams pushed across a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Losing pitcher Talia Ross allowed just one earned run on four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts for the Lady Leopards (6-3).
