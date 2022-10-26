Frazier had little trouble with visiting Trinity Christian after surviving a tough opening game in a WPIAL Class A girls volleyball first-round playoff match Tuesday night.
Jensyn Hartman had 13 kills and 14 service points as the second-seeded and undefeated Lady Commodores rolled to a 3-0 win over the 15th-seeded Lady Falcons (6-7).
Game scores were 25-19, 25-9 and 25-8.
Frazier (19-0), the Section 2-A champion, advances to the quarterfinals where it will face 10th-seeded Western Beaver at a site and time to be determined. The Lady Golden Beavers upended No. 7 Leechburg, 3-2.
Braylin Salisbury had eight kills and two blocks for the Lady Commodores, who also got 21 assists from Gracen Hartman, 17 digs from Molly Yauch and 20 service points from Grace Vaughn.
Carmichaels 3, Carlynton 0 -- The ninth-seeded Lady Mikes earned a shot at top-seeded Serra Catholic by sweeping away Carlynton in a WPIAL Class A first-round match at Bethel Park.
Carmichaels (10-5) put away the eighth-seeded Lady Cougars (10-3) by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20.
Kendall Ellsworth again sparked the Lady Mikes with a strong all-around outing, totaling 32 assists, 19 digs and 15 service points with two aces. Beth Cree hammered home 17 kills to go along with three blocks and Carlee Roberts had eight assists, 16 digs and two aces.
Carmichaels, which finished third in Section 2-A behind Frazier and Mapletown, also got 13 kills from Sophia Zalar, three blocks from Mikayla Andrews and 14 service points from Ani Cree.
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, West Greene 1 -- The third-seeded Lady Centurions fended off the Lady Pioneers in a WPIAL Class A first-round match at Penn-Trafford.
GCC (11-2) took the first game, 25-13, but West Greene (8-7) fought back to take the second game, 25-22, to even the match. Greensburg Central went back in front, 2-1, with a dominating 25-8 showing in the third game and put the match away in the fourth game, 25-18.
Boys soccer
Seton-LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1 -- The Bearcats played the fifth-seeded Rebels even through regulation and overtime before Seton-LaSalle pulled out the win with a 4-3 edge in a shootout in a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff match at South Park.
Jack Lyons converted the winning kick as the Rebels (13-3-1) escaped into the quarterfinals.
After a scoreless first half Zack Reed's goal off a rebound put Seton-LaSalle in front with 10 minutes left in regulation. Bentworth (12-6) tied it a minute later on a goal by Julian Hays.
Landon Urcho made 15 saves and knocked in one of the 12th-seeded Bearcats' three made kicks in the shootout with John Scott and Ryan Colbert putting in the other two.
Winchester Thurston 8, California 1 -- The second-seeded Bears scored four goals in each half on their way to a WPIAL Class A first-round victory over the No. 15 Trojans at Shady Side Academy.
California (5-12) scored its lone goal in the first half. Winchester Thurston improves to 13-2-1.
Girls soccer
Shady Side Academy 6, Yough 1 -- McKenzie Pritts scored the 11th-seeded Lady Cougars' only goal in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff loss to the host Bulldogs.
Six different players scored for sixth-seeded Shady Side (10-5).
Yough closes its season with a 10-7-1 record.
Freeport 2, Southmoreland 0 -- The seventh-seeded Lady Yellowjackets got goals from Katie Borromeo and Akina Boynton in defeating the visiting Lady Scotties in a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff match.
Freeport (14-2) advances to play No. 2 Mount Pleasant on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Southmoreland, the No. 10 seed which finished in a second-place tie with Yough behind the Lady Vikings in Section 3-AA, ends its season with an 11-4-1 record.
Hockey
Bishop Canevin 5, Connellsville 2 -- The Crusaders scored the first five goals of the PIHL D2 Division game at The Ice Mine.
Ben Ondrejko scored the lone goal of the first period. Ryan Saginaw netted a pair of power play goals in the second period. Ty Serakowski scored a pair of goals just 12 seconds apart in the third period.
Evan Bower and Titan Bekerleg scored in the third period for the Falcons (2-2-0-0-0).
The Crusaders (2-0-0-0-0) pelted Connellsville goalie Jonathan Holland with 49 shots. Bishop Canevin's Ayden Worstell made 20 saves.
